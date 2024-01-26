This 60-piece Rubbermaid food storage set is only $36

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

It may not be spring yet, but you may want to get a headstart on spring cleaning after the busy holiday season. That means reorganizing the contents of your kitchen cabinets -- and your fridge while you're at it. Investing in reusable food storage containers is a quick way to tidy up your fridge or kitchen. And they're ideal for holding snacks to carry to work.

Luckily, Rubbermaid has an amazing limited-time deal on a whopping 60-piece food storage container set right now on Amazon. To be honest, you may never need another food storage container. There's no telling when this 20% off deal will end, so be sure to shop now. Learn more about this reviewer-loved set below.

Rubbermaid 60-piece food storage containers with lids

Amazon

Some of these 4.7-star-rated storage containers have steam vents on their lids for splatter-free microwaving so you can leave the lid right on. Genius.

The set comes with containers in seven sizes, suitable for salad dressing, sandwiches and more. The red lids can snap together for tidier storage. These containers are microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe. The containers are clear so you can easily see what's inside, and the red lids are easy to spot anywhere.

This set includes 30 containers and 30 lids. You can also buy smaller sets on the Amazon page.

The Rubbermaid 60-piece food storage containers with lids are currently $36, reduced from $45. That's less than a dollar per piece.