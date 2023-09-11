How to get a deal on the Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum at the Discover Samsung fall sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

The Discover Samsung fall sale is on now, with deals on refrigerators, laundry appliances, vacuums and more. One of the best deals that you can score right now is on the Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum. Not only is the top-rated stick vacuum on sale, you can also get a battery for free (a $130 value) with your purchase.

The Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum is one of the best stick vacuums of 2023, so you won't want to miss this chance to score a huge discount and a free battery. Keep reading to learn more about the Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum.

Samsung

This six-pound vacuum features a five-layer filtration system, a high-capacity dust bin and a removable battery. This Samsung option includes the company's clog-reducing Jet Cyclone technology for consistent, powerful suction that stops dirt and debris from building up on the filter.

"Ten times stronger than the infamous Dyson," a reviewer says. "Great suction and the battery life seems to be long. Highly recommend."

This vacuum is currently $300, reduced from $400. Be sure to add the free battery for extra savings.

Why we like the Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum:

This vacuum resists clogs, and you won't have to deal with a pesky cord. It's lightweight, so you can use it to clean cobwebs off the ceiling as easily as dust off the floors.

Related content from CBS Essentials