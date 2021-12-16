PS5 restock advice: This social media trend has tracking it down to a science

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The PlayStation 5 gaming console is one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season. It doesn't just sell out in minutes; sometimes the PS5 sells out in seconds. Yes, Walmart and Best Buy sell the gaming console for $500, but customers usually have to wait and compete for a restock. The PS5 may be available on StockX or eBay as well, but likely at an ludicrous markup.

Tired of waiting for Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop to announce their next PlayStation 5 restocks, only to miss out? Do you really want a PS5 by Christmas? There's another way -- a social-media trend that might help you beat the odds.

Start by searching "PS5 restock" on Twitter. Twitter users are dedicating entire accounts to tracking restocks from Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Amazon, PlayStation Direct and more.

If you prefer to narrow down your research to one Twitter feed, we have good news there, too. The Shortcut's Matt Swider has turned his Twitter profile into a PS5 restock tracker. Another Twitter account, named "PS5 in stock alerts," puts out PS5 restock announcements, publishes restock countdowns, and even lets you know when the PS5 is sold out again.

If you don't like Twitter, you have other options. The social news aggregation site Reddit has a thread called "PS5 restock updates and news." The subreddit thread is dedicated to the latest information on where the PS5 is getting restocked and when. Reddit users can ask and answer questions about shipping; share links to available PS5s via resellers such as eBay; commiserate about the struggle to get a PS5; and more.

One warning as you navigate your search: Social media can be a treasure trove of information about PlayStation 5 restocks, but scammers can lurk there as well, looking to steal money and personal information from the unwary. In general, verified accounts and accounts that do not ask you for personal information tend to be safer to work with.

And oh, one more thing: If you don't want to get on social media at all, that's fine, too. Below you can learn more about PS5 restocks at all the top retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy, StockX, GameStop, Target, Amazon and PlayStation Direct.

PS5 at Walmart

Sony via Walmart

Walmart has a history of announcing PS5 drops in advance, giving shoppers a bit of time to plan. Walmart typically gives priority to paid Walmart+ members during these PS5 drops, and that can work out well if you're willing to spend $13 a month on a membership. (Free trial subscriptions do not get early access to PS5 restocks at Walmart.) We've heard firsthand that paying Walmart+ subscribers rarely wait more than a minute for a PS5 once a new batch drops.

Walmart is selling the PS5 only online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at StockX (in stock now)

Sony via StockX

StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items such as limited-edition streetwear, sneakers -- and consoles, including the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.)

If you're OK with buying a PS5 from a third-party reseller, StockX is the way to go -- it's where markups on the PS5 are lowest. Prices vary from moment to moment, but at the time of publication, the Sony PlayStation 5 Blu-ray Edition could be bought for about $729 at StockX. (We've seen people buy the PS5 through third-party sellers on Amazon and Walmart for as much as $1,250.)

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $729

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $719

PS5 at Best Buy

Sony via Best Buy

When Best Buy releases a cache of PS5 consoles, they sell out almost immediately. You can use the button below to check the current stock of PS5s -- you never know when there will be a surprise restock. The store has the Blu-ray console listed for $500 and the PS5 Digital Edition priced at $400. A number of PS5 bundles are available at Best Buy as well (when in stock).

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at Amazon

Sony via Amazon

When Amazon last restocked the PS5 console for Amazon Prime members, it sold out quickly. The best way to catch a PS5 restock on Amazon is to get lucky with the "check stock now" button below.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at GameStop

Sony via Gamestop

GameStop has been releasing a limited number of consoles via in-store events, though those consoles are typically part of larger bundles that'll cost as much as $740 to score. (One recent bundle included Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut and Far Cry 6.)

GameStop's next in-store event is Dec. 17.

PS5 at Target

Sony via Target

Target hasn't restocked PS5s in a while. Could a pre-Christmas PS5 restock be on its way? Click the check stock now button to find out.

Target currently limits PS5 supply to one per guest.

PlayStation Direct

Sony

On PlayStation.com, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from the maker. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.

