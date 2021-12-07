Can't find a PlayStation 5? The best gaming gifts to give instead this Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The SonyPlayStation 5 is one of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2021. Sony

Few Christmas gifts are more sought after in 2021 -- or harder to find -- than the Sony PlayStation 5. Released in November 2020, the video game console has been in short supply, partially due to pandemic-related microchip supply issues, and partially due to high demand.

Retailers have a limited supply of the consoles this year, and they've taken unusual steps while offering them for sale. Walmart has released batches at scheduled times, often giving priority to paid Walmart+ subscribers. Amazon, too, has limited sales of some PS5 consoles to Amazon Prime members, while Best Buy has its own premium paid service, Best Buy Totaltech, that gives members priority access to PS5 restocks.

So if you haven't been able to find a PlayStation 5 yet -- but aren't ready to give up -- you might want to consider one of those premium memberships; they're probably your best shot at finding a PS5 console before Christmas. You can also tap the buttons below to try and catch a lucky PlayStation 5 restock at major retailers. (We've seen plenty of PS5 restocks for non-members this Christmas season, too.)

If you can't find a PlayStation 5, there are still plenty of great Christmas gifts for gamers that you can put under the tree and in their stockings. Here are some gaming gifts to give instead, plus some other ideas for when you can't give someone a PlayStation 5 on Christmas morning.

Amazon Gift Cards in a premium box (get a $10 credit free)

Amazon

If you can't find a PlayStation 5, the next best thing may be to buy $500 in gift cards -- that way they can buy a PS5 console on their own in 2022 when availability may be much better. All major retailers offer gift cards, but we're partial to this special gift card deal that Amazon's offering this year: When you buy $50 worth of gift cards, you get a $10 credit in your Amazon account two days later. Plus, you can get a gift card box at no extra charge -- a nice touch for a high-value gift card.

(Use code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout. Offer only open to new Amazon gift card buyers.)

Buy $50 in Amazon gift cards, get a $10 Amazon credit

PlayStation 4 games with free PlayStation 5 upgrades

Amazon

The PlayStation 5 offers backwards compatibility with PS4 games, but that's not all. Some PS4 titles are offering free upgrades to the digital PlayStation 5 version, including (but not limited to):

Not every game offers the same upgraded PS5 experience. Most upgrades support 4K graphics, some support DualSense features, while a few offer 3D audio. (You can learn more about PS4 to PS5 upgrades at Sony's PlayStation website.)

Sony Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset

Amazon

Designed for the PlayStation 5, but compatible with the PlayStation 4 so they can use it now, these gaming headphones feature hidden noise-canceling microphones and 12 hours of wireless play on a single charge, plus 3D audio on the PS5 (where supported).

Sony Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset, $99

PlayStation Now membership (12 months)

Amazon

PlayStation Now memberships offer an ever-changing selection of hundreds of PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles to stream or download on demand, from old-school favorites (Final Fantasy VII) to more recent gaming hits (The Last of Us: Part II). PlayStation Now works on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as on Windows PC via the PS Now app.

PlayStation Now membership (digital code, 12 months), $60

Playstation wrapping paper (pack of 5)

Amazon

A fun alternative to the generic Christmas wrapping paper you'll find at your local supermarket or drug store, this PlayStation wrapping paper is perfect for wrapping up PS4 games, gift card boxes, stocking stuffers, or any other PlayStation-themed gift.

Playstation wrapping paper (pack of 5), $13 (regularly $19)

Corsair T1 Race gaming chair

Amazon

If they're going to be gaming for hours, they may as well be doing it from a comfortable, ergonomic gaming chair. The T1 Race gaming chair by Corsair is truly a top-of-the-line chair, featuring rollerblade-style caster wheels, a 180-degree reclining seat, four-direction adjustable armrests, neck and lumbar pillows, 85mm of height movement range, automotive detail stitching and steel skeleton construction.

Corsair T1 Race gaming chair, $350

S-Racer gaming chair

Amazon

For a less-expensive gaming chair option with a similar cool factor, check out the $130 Homail gaming chair. It's available in blue and black (shown), as well as other colors. It also features a steel frame and 180-degree recline functionality.

Homail blue and black ergonomic gaming chair, $124 after coupon (regularly $170)

PlayStation Icons Light

Amazon

Rather than gift people PS5 accessories for consoles they don't have yet, how about this cool PS4 logo light with a music-reactive mode? Because it's got a USB connector, it can plug into a PS5 or PS4 console for power.

Paladone Playstation Icons Light, $32

Paladone Playstation Icons PS5 Light, $32

PlayStation playing cards

Amazon

Here's a fun little stocking stuffer for gamers. This deck of officially licensed PlayStation cards swaps the usual hearts, diamonds, clubs and spades with circles, triangles, squares and crosses. It comes in a PS1 console-shaped tin.

PlayStation playing cards, $8 (reduced from $11)

