This new Casper mattress is the brand's most affordable ever

Casper

Casper, the famous online mattress-in-a-box retailer, just launched two new mattresses today. The first, The Casper mattress, is the brand's most affordable mattress yet. The second, The Snow mattress, features special heat-conducting technology to keep you cool while you sleep.

Learn more about these new, innovative mattresses from Casper below.

The Casper mattress, $595 and up

The Snow mattress, $1,495 and up

Does a good night's sleep sound like a dream? It's a great time to buy a mattress -- especially if your 2023 resolutions include getting more sleep and sticking to a budget. If you have a tight mattress budget, you should definitely consider Casper.

Casper makes some of the best mattresses in 2023. The experts at CBS Essentials are here to tell you everything you need to know about the two latest mattresses in Casper's lineup, including which one is the brand's most affordable mattress ever. Plus, we've consulted an insomnia expert on how to choose the best mattress for you and found a wide selection of on-sale mattresses that you can shop right now.

Meet Casper's two newest mattresses

This is everything you need to know about Casper's most wallet-friendly mattress and it's latest super-cooling mattress. The brand's two new mattress offerings were designed to cradle and cool your body without squeezing your wallet.

You can try your new Casper mattress in your home for 100 days, risk-free. Casper mattresses include a 10-year limited warranty.

The Casper mattress

Casper

This new mattress is Casper's most affordable mattress yet. Inspired by the original Casper mattress, this bedroom essential features layers of Casper's signature foam and premium memory foam, as well as the brand's AirScape Technology to help ease pressure, stay cool through the night and provide long-lasting support.

It's the classic Casper experience you love, only at a better price. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

The Casper mattress, $595 and up

The Snow mattress

Casper

This new Casper cooling mattress is a must-have for hot sleepers. According to the brand, it can help you sleep up to five degrees cooler at night -- perfect for those prone to night sweats.

Casper's The Snow mattress pairs the ergonomic layers of the brand's zoned support and flex coils with cooling Snow technology. The mattress features built-in thermal conducting strips that channel heat away from your body, plus a cover with phase-change material that keeps the mattress surface cool to the touch.

It's available in twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

The Snow mattress, $1,495 and up

What to consider before buying a new mattress

Dr. Kristen Casey, a licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist, told CBS Essentials that there are a few factors to consider when shopping for the best mattress.

"Everyone has unique sleep health and needs," said Casey. "It's important to assess mattress comfort, support, breathability, pressure relief, durability and firmness. In addition, assessing the type of sleeper you are (e.g., side, back, or combination), and your usual temperature (e.g., hot sleeper, cold sleeper, neutral) is imperative."

"Someone may simply prefer a mid-firm mattress with comfort foam compared to a softer one because it helps with support for their back pain as they sleep overnight. Others prefer a softer firmness because their bodies don't necessarily need pressure relief. The most important factor to consider as you evaluate sleep products for your routine is comfort. Feeling comfortable assists with sleep initiation," Casey explained.

When is the best time to buy a new mattress?



According to the American Sleep Association, you should replace your mattress every eight to ten уеаrѕ.

To extend the life of your mattress, use a washable mattress protector. A protector can keep your mattress clean and dry, prevent mold and resist dust mites. The ASA further advises rotating your mattress 180 degrees at least once every 90 days, for more even wear. If you have a double-sided mattress, you should also flip it. Double-sided mattresses are designed to be used on both sides.

Of course, if the mattress you own just isn't feeling comfortable anymore, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

Shop the best mattress deals in 2023

Don't lose sleep over an expensive mattress. Let us be your mattress advisor. Shop the best on-sale mattresses in 2023. All of these mattresses have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive reviews.

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress



Emma Sleep

The mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling.

All of the Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattresses are 50% off right now.

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (twin), $499 (regularly $999)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $799 (regularly $1,599)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (king), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Saatva Classic mattress

Saatva

The popular mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.

Saatva Classic mattress (twin), $995

Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,695 (regularly $1,995)

Saatva Classic mattress (king), $2,120 (regularly $2,445)

Not into the Saatva Classic? Why not try the Saatva Solaire? The Solaire adjustable mattress in a split California king offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and claims to have virtually no motion transfer.

Saatva Solaire adjustable California (king) mattress, $3,645 (regularly $4,145)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temperature to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Discover more of Nectar Sleep's top-rated mattresses below. They're all on sale now.

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $699 (regularly $1,049)

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,299 (regularly $1,949)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime (queen) mattress, $333 (regularly $546)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $390 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $630 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $780 (reduced from $1,499)

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress



Nectar via Amazon

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable, hole-punched layer to let air flow through, as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,699 (reduced from $1,899)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress

Tuft & Needle

The 4.6-star-rated mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite and breathable Tuft & Needle adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (twin) mattress, $491 (regularly $745)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $656 (regularly $995)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (king) mattress, $919 (regularly $1,395)

