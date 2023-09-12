Hydro Flask's Stanley cup lookalike with a bendable straw is back in stock now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hydro Flask

There's a new 40-ounce handled drink mug on the block, and it's by Hydro Flask. Whether you can't find the Stanley cup color you want in stock or are intrigued by the idea of a water bottle with a bendy straw, Hydro Flask's new All Around travel tumbler may be right for you.

The new Hydro Flask tumbler sold out immediately after launch, but there's good news: It's back in stock right now in all colors but one.

Unlike the cult-favorite Stanley cup, the new Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler has a lid that pops in rather than twists, and doesn't have an opening to sip from. You can, however, buy a separate lid if sipping from your 40-ounce tumbler is essential. Hydro Flask's new tumbler has a bendy straw that brings a fun factor, plus a lid for the straw to prevent spills.

As with the Stanley cup, this $45 tumbler keeps drinks hot and cold and fits in your cup holder. Shop the new Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler ahead. It also comes in a 32-ounce size, which is slightly bigger than Stanley's 30-ounce alternative.

Hydro Flask

The Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler comes in six colors and is dishwasher safe. Five colors are in stock currently, so be sure to shop now. You can engrave your Hydro Flask tumblers for $6 extra, which is cheaper than Stanley's engraving.

Top features:

It's cheaper to engrave one of these than a Stanley cup.

A bendy straw adds some fun.

Most colors are currently in stock.

Hydro Flask

Would you prefer a smaller tumbler? Then enter the 32-ounce Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler. It comes in five colors, four of which are in stock now.

Top features:

It's cheaper to engrave one of these than a Stanley cup.

A bendy straw adds some fun.

Most colors are currently in stock.

Best water bottles to take to the gym in 2023

Not done water bottle shopping yet? Then check out the best water bottles to take to the gym in 2023.

Yeti

This Yeti mug (pictured in the sold-out canopy green) is shatter-resistant and dishwasher-safe. It's cup holder compatible and double wall vacuum insulated.

You can personalize this mug with your name or a design on the Yeti site.

Eleven colors are currently in stock. Note that you should not use its straw with hot drinks.

If you'd like an even smaller size, check out the 25-ounce version, currently available in all 14 colors.

Top features:

This mug comes in a size that Stanley doesn't offer.

Yeti has limited-edition colors you can collect.

Right now, you can customize your mug for free.

Yeti

Keep your drinks hot or cold with this fan-favorite Yeti bottle with a chug cap. This stainless steel bottle is rated 4.8 stars.

Find it in nine colors and in five sizes. You can also customize it with text and graphics. You can also buy accessories like different caps to go with it.

Top features:

Toss this water bottle in your bag and it won't leak.

Find all colors in stock.

You have a ton of size options.

Scheels

Check these links to see which The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website and on Amazon. This stainless steel mug keeps drinks cold for 11 hours and hot for 7 hours. Iced drinks even stay cold for two days.

Stanley cups fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They've garnered quite a buzz among influencers -- so much so that the Stanley site has a 20-item limit on how many cups you're allowed to order in response to Stanley hoarders and resellers. The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day.

Top features:

Stanley cups come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues.

These cups have a comfortable, large handle.

Drinking two of these almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, making it easy to keep track of.

Stanley

Not looking for a mug as huge as the 40-ounce?

Then opt for a 30-ounce Stanley tumbler.

There are even more Stanley options available now too.

There's a massive 64-ounce Stanley cup ($60) available. It comes in seven colors. Plus, you can now personalize your Stanley cup for $10 more. You can add a name, monogram or pre-set graphic to your cup. This option makes for a great gift.

Yeti

If you're looking for a lightweight water bottle for your outdoor adventures, check out this Yeti model with a chug cap.

This plastic Yonder water bottle is shatter-resistant and comes in four sizes. The 1 liter is pictured. Also find it in six colors.

Customize this bottle on the Yeti site with your name or design for $6 extra.

Top features:

Toss this water bottle in your bag and it won't leak.

Find all colors in stock.

This option is lightweight (50 pounds lighter than the Rambler bottles).

