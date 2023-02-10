People are going crazy over this $20 Walmart Le Creuset heart dish lookalike

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Le Creuset

You may be dreaming of a Le Creuset Heart Cocotte to pop on your stovetop this Valentine's Day, but they come at the steep price of $220. CBS Essentials readers have been loving a lookalike from Walmart, however, that costs only $20. While the The Pioneer Woman mini hearts ceramic baking dish set from Walmart isn't made of cast iron like the Le Creuset original, it still looks cute sitting out and can be used to bake Valentine's Day goodies as well.

Shop the three-piece The Pioneer Woman heart ceramic baking dish set below, or splurge on the Le Creuset Heart Cocotte. We break down their similarities and differences ahead. Plus, we've got more of the best deals at Walmart this week.

The Pioneer Woman mini hearts ceramic baking dish set

Walmart

This three-piece Valentine's Day stoneware baking dish set is quite a steal at only $20. The set includes three heart-shaped ceramic baking dishes with lids. It makes a great gift for any baking enthusiast or The Pioneer Woman fan. The Pioneer Woman mini hearts ceramic baking dish set is also worth buying for yourself if you want to share some homemade treats with your loved ones this Valentine's Day.

You can currently buy the set in pink, red or teal. It's microwave safe.

The Pioneer Woman mini hearts ceramic baking dish set, $20

Le Creuset Heart Cocotte

Le Creuset

Le Creuset's pricier heart dish is one you can pass down for generations to come. It's both oven and cooktop compatible, which may convince you that it's worth the splurge, plus it's made of cast iron, which has excellent heat distribution and locks in flavor. The Walmart option, on the other hand, is only intended for baking. Find this swoon-worthy cocotte in red and black.

Le Creuset Heart Cocotte, $220

