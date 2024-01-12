Peacock subscriptions are 50% off ahead of the Peacock-exclusive Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

NBC/Universal

NFL Wild Card Weekend is almost here and streaming platform Peacock is offering a winner of a deal, giving new subscribers 50% off a year's subscription of Peacock Premium. The streaming service will air three three Wild Card Weekend games this weekend -- including the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game that's streaming exclusively on Peacock.

That means if you want to watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game (and you do), you're going to need a Peacock subscription. Keep reading to find out how you can score this limited time Peacock discount.

How to save 50% on Peacock



Peacock offers two subscription tiers. Peacock Premium, the streamer's most popular plan, regularly costs $6 per month (or $60 for an annual subscription). Peacock is currently offering a deal for new customers: Get one year of Peacock for $30 (you'll pay the annual rate of $60 after the term expires). That's 50% off, working out to about $2.50 per month for your first year of Peacock Premium.

With Peacock Premium, you'll get:

Stream 80,000+ hours of the best in TV, movies, and sports including NFL Sunday Night Football, exclusive NFL games airing only on Peacock, every season of the hit NBC sitcom "The Office", top-tier sports content and more.

Peacock originals like "The Traitors" and "Dr. Death"

Current NBC and Bravo programming.

Though it's not on sale, Peacock Premium Plus is a terrific alternative for viewers who want to watch content without ads. A subscription to Peacock Premium Plus is $11.99 per month (or pay $119.99 for the year and save 17%).

Level up to Peacock Premium Plus and you'll get:

Everything included in Peacock Premium.

No ads (with some exclusions).

Select titles can be downloaded and watched offline (terrific for travelers).

Your local NBC affiliate, 24/7.

Students save 67% on Peacock

In addition to Peacock's steep discount on its Premium plan, students can also save even more on Peacock. Get Peacock Premium for $1.99 for 12 months and watch the Peacock exclusive Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT), plus all the terrific NBC and Bravo comedies, sports and reality shows now streaming on Peacock.

You'll need an annual student verification to take advantage of this A+ student discount.

What is Peacock?



Peacock is a streaming service brought to you by NBC/Universal. Peacock offers its subscribers live streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC, Big Ten football, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). The streamer hosts 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "Suits," "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

What are the best shows on Peacock?

John Krasinksi and Jenna Fischer from Season 2 of "The Office" now streaming on Peacock. NBC/Universal

There's no shortage of great shows to watch on Peacock. If you're not sure on where to get started, here are a few of our top picks, including a selection of new releases.

The Traitors (Season 2): Similar to the party game "Mafia," this reality TV competition show separates contestants into two groups: Faithfuls and Traitors. To win the prize, the Faithfuls must discover the identities of the traitors and vote them out of the game before they themselves are eliminated. Season 2 contestants include reality TV superstars Parvati Shallow ("Survivor"), Dan Gheesling ("Big Brother") and Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio ("The Challenge"). It premiered Jan. 12, 2024.

Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman: This Peacock documentary follows the life of doctor Paolo Macchiarini, a surgeon who gained fame for his revolutionary and near miraculous organ transplants. But the supposed successes were a lie.

This Peacock documentary follows the life of doctor Paolo Macchiarini, a surgeon who gained fame for his revolutionary and near miraculous organ transplants. But the supposed successes were a lie. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy: Watch some of the most iconic Real Housewives return for a trip to St. Barths that's sure to be filled with plenty of fights and drama. Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Kristen Taekman star.

Watch some of the most iconic Real Housewives return for a trip to St. Barths that's sure to be filled with plenty of fights and drama. Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Kristen Taekman star. Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie: Tony Shalhoub reprises his role as OCD-stricken investigator Monk as he tries to get his stepdaughter (Caitlin McGee) out of a jam.

Tony Shalhoub reprises his role as OCD-stricken investigator Monk as he tries to get his stepdaughter (Caitlin McGee) out of a jam. The Office: It's hard to go wrong with a rewatch of the classic NBC sitcom "The Office," Starring Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson and a cast of now-ubiquitous stars, the mocumentary comedy makes us laugh, cry and -- yes -- cringe harder than we've ever cringed.



The NFL playoffs begin this weekend with a supersized Super Wild Card Weekend. Two of the three games streaming on Peacock will also air on NBC, but the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game will air exclusively on Peacock. The NFL games streaming this weekend on Peacock are:

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m ET (NBC, Peacock)

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:00 p.m. ET (Peacock exlcusively)

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, 8:00 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

How to watch Peacock

With a Peacock subscription, you'll have the freedom to watch your favorite sports, TV shows and movies when and how you want -- on the device of your choice. You can download the Peacock app on your phone or download the Peacock app to your smart TV. Go to Peacock.com from your gaming console to stream content. Peacock is also supported on Fire TV and Fire TV devices, Apple TV, Roku and on gaming consoles, including the new Meta VR devices.



