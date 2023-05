Panera Bread is giving away free drinks until July 4: Last day to score this deal

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Want to enjoy unlimited iced coffees, lemonades and fountain drinks this summer? Then you'll want to check out this crazy deal from Panera Bread. Sign up for a subscription to the Unlimited Sip Club today, May 18, and you'll get free drinks from now through July 4. (That's right -- this offer expires today.)

Once you're signed up through MyPanera, you can redeem the offer in store, at PaneraBread.com and through the Panera app. Just add an eligible beverage and it'll be deducted at checkout. You can read the full list of included beverages below. Note that Unlimited Sip Club doesn't include frozen drinks or fancy crafted coffee beverages -- and there's an upcharge if you want to add a shot of espresso or flavor syrup. Membership doesn't include bottled drinks, either.

Membership also includes free delivery for the month of June, so you won't even need to visit Panera to get your summer drink fix.

This Panera offer is, essentially, a free trial of Unlimited Sip Club. You'll pay nothing if you cancel by July 4. If you want to remain a member of Unlimited Sip Club, your card will be charged $11.99 per month for unlimited drinks thereafter.

If you're thinking about taking advantage, click the button below and do so now. This free trial offer expires today.

Panera Unlimited Sip Club, $11.99/mo (free through July 4)

Here's what drinks are free at Panera (and which aren't)

An Unlimited Sip Club subscription lets you order the following drinks once every two hours, including unlimited refills: drip hot coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, fountain soda beverages, bubbler drinks (regular, sweet and Passion Papaya green iced teas and Agave Lemonade) and Charged Lemonade beverages (Fuji Apple Cranberry, Mango Citrus Yuzu and Strawberry Lemon Mint). Milk, skim milk, almond milk, half and half, and sweetener additions are included in the subscription.

The subscription does not include bottled beverages, smoothies, frozen blended drinks, cold brew iced coffee or espresso and cappuccino beverages. Customizations such as added espresso and added syrups (Madagascar vanilla, bittersweet chocolate, cinnamon and caramel) are not included in the subscription monthly price. Upcharges apply.

Panera Unlimited Sip Club

Panera

Key features of Panera Unlimited Sip Club:

Membership is free until July 4, and $11.99 per month thereafter

Limited to one self-serve drink every two hours (refills included)



Cold brew iced coffee, cappuccino and latte drinks are excluded

Customizations are excluded (espresso shots, syrups), upcharges apply

Get free delivery every day through June ($5 order minimum)

Panera Unlimited Sip Club, $11.99/mo (free through July 4)

