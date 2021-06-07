Mlenny / Getty Images

Summertime is finally here. That means spending more time outside, and spending more time having fun.

There are plenty of ways to have fun outdoors with friends and family, but few things put a smile on people's faces like a classic outdoor game. Now that the weather is nice, it's the perfect time to upgrade the backyard and make it the place to be this summer with a new golf game, corn hole set or even a set of 3-foot-tall, inflatable throwing burritos. (Yes, really. Burritos.)

No matter what your family or friends are into, there's an outdoor game perfect for you. Here are 10 fun backyard and outdoor games that Amazon reviewers love, all with a 4-star rating or higher.

Rustic corn hole set

Corn hole is a tailgating tradition, especially in the Midwest. But it also makes a fun summertime backyard game that anyone can play. This 4-by 2-foot set includes a travel case and eight beanbags, and comes in a variety of veneer designs, including American flag, football field, chevron and rustic (shown).

A giant game of beer pong

Turn beer pong into a backyard game with this set of red buckets and balls that comes with its own carrying case. Amazon reviewers give the set a 4.7-star rating, saying the game works well at the beach. Tip: Put a little bit of sand in the buckets to keep them from knocking over during play.

Giant Tumble Tower game

This giant Jenga-like tower game, rated 4.5 stars by Amazon reviewers, is larger than life -- or at least, it feels that way when the pine wood blocks reach heights of up to 5 feet. This giant tumble tower set includes a carry bag, scoreboard and wooden die, so you can add a fun (or frustrating, depending on the roll) element of chance into games.

Large indoor/outdoor chess set

Here's a smart idea: Teach the kids the timeless game of chess with an oversized set designed for indoor/outdoor play. This set, from Matty's Toy Stop, includes a 4-foot-by-3-foot play mat with grass anchors and 3.5- to 6-inch plastic chess pieces. You can find even larger chess sets out there (this 25-inch-tall outdoor set is $419 on Amazon), but the smaller size of this particular set makes it a lot easier to carry to the beach or grandma's house.

Ladder toss game from Amazon Basics

Ladder toss is another classic backyard game that is easy to learn but challenging to master. Score points by throwing bolos onto the rungs of the sturdy PVC ladders. Amazon reviewers love this budget set from Amazon Basics -- it currently has a 4.7-star rating and includes a handy carry case.

Bocce ball set from Amazon Basics

Popular in Europe and in the United States, bocce is a fun outdoor sport that anyone can play -- just roll the ball closer to the target than your opponent to score points. This no-frills set from Amazon Basics includes everything needed to get a game going: Four weighted red balls, four weighted green balls and one white pallino (target) ball, plus a carrying case to take it wherever.

Throw Throw Burrito Extreme Outdoor Edition

For the uninitiated, Throw Throw Burrito (by the people who brought you the card game Exploding Kittens, $18) is a hilariously fun blend of a card game and dodgeball. Match the water-resistant jumbo playing cards, and then when the moment is right, throw one of the two included 3-foot-tall inflatable burritos at your opponent before they throw one at you. Yes, really.

ArmoGear laser tag set

Instead of the usual backyard games, why not set up something different -- an epic game of laser tag, perhaps? This set comes with four AAA-battery-operated laser guns (150-foot range) and four AAA-battery-operated vest targets. Multiple sets can be combined to create a game for the whole neighborhood.

Hapinest find-and-seek scavenger hunt cards

Here's a way to keep younger kids busy outdoors when they can't participate in the older kids' games: This deck of 35 find-and-seek cards challenges kids age 3 and up to identify things based on their characteristics (e.g., color, shape, weight, feel). Amazon reviewers rate the game 4.4 stars, saying it's a good way to keep younger kids entertained during nature walks and rides in the car.

Putt-through croquet game

Build your own miniature golf course with this set from GoSports. There's no need to dig up the backyard and add holes -- this set includes four colored golf balls and nine numbered gates to putt balls through. Note that this 4.6-star-rated set doesn't include a putter, but you can buy a set of two mini golf putters on Amazon for $20 if you don't already have them.