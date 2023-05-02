NuFace Mother's Day sale: Save 20% on this CBS Essentials-loved facial toning device, plus gift sets for mom

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

NuFace

If you're looking to upgrade your skincare routine, you're in luck. The NuFace Mother's Day sale is going on now. The retailer is offering 20% off sitewide, including slashed prices on best-selling sets that include the brand's popular skin toners, serums and devices.

Want to save big on NuFace products? You'd better hurry. The sale ends Thursday, May 4. Shop NuFace now and get a deal on NuFace's popular facial toner device -- a CBS Essentials favorite -- or find the perfect skincare gift set for Mother's Day.

Top products in this article:

See all NuFace Mother's Day deals

Nuface Trinity+ Supercharged Skincare set, $316 (reduced from $395)

NuFace mini+ Supercharged Skincare set, $196 (reduced from $245)

NuFace is best known for its innovative skincare devices. The popular devices use electrical microcurrents to stimulate your face for firmer skin. The brand's skincare products are designed to complement the devices for added hydration, brightness and firming.

To help you sort through all of the great savings available at NuFace, we've compiled the best deals on top-rated devices, sets and more.

No coupon code is required to score these beauty deals. But hurry: These NuFace deals only last through Thursday May 4.

Best NuFace Mother's Day deals

If you don't have a NuFace device yet, the NuFace Mother's Day Sale is a great time to get one. Newbies might want to start with one of these device starter sets. They provide you with everything you need to try out NuFace's device systems and compatible skincare products.

NuFace Trinity+ Supercharged Skincare set: $316

NuFace

The NuFace Trinity+ Supercharged Skincare set is a great option for first-time NuFace users. The portable Trinity toning device stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

This set also includes the Supercharged Skincare trio with two applicators and a brush. The aqua gel activator that conducts microcurrents from your device to the facial muscles to help NuFace devices provide the desired results. It is designed to leave your skin hydrated for up to 24 hours. The set also includes the silk crème activator that is geared towards firming and brightening the skin rather than hydration

Nuface Trinity+ Supercharged Skincare set, $316 (reduced from $395)

NuFace Trinity+ with lip and eye attachments: $396

NuFace

Snag the best-selling NuFace Trinity device along with the dual-wand Effective Lip and Eye Attachment for targeted treatments around the lips and eyes.

NuFace Trinity+ with lip and eye attachments, $396 (reduced from $495)

NuFace Mini+ Supercharged Skincare set: $196

NuFace

The NuFace Mini+ Supercharged Skincare set is a great starter set -- and much more affordable than the Trinity set. It includes a limited-edition Mini+ smart device in NuBlue (light blue) along with two activators and a brush.

NuFace mini+ Supercharged Skincare set, $196 (reduced from $245)

NuFace Mini ad Fix starter kit: $229



NuFace

This starter kit includes two top-rated NuFace skincare devices. Tone, lift and contour your face with the NuFace Mini device. Then instantly smooth and tighten fine lines and wrinkles with the Fix device. The set also comes with the aqua gel activator.

NuFace Mini ad Fix starter kit, $229 (reduced from $286)

NuFace Supercharged Skin Trio: $65

NuFace

This skincare set includes two of NuFace's bestselling skincare products, plus a brush. This is a great buy if you or your intended gift recipient already own a NuFace device and just need to re-up on the accompanying activators. It includes an aqua gel activator, silk crème activator and brush applicator.

NuFace Supercharged Skin Trio, $65 (reduced from $81)

Related content from CBS Essentials