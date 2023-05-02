The best Amazon Pet Day 2023 deals: Save on pet products, pet hair vacuums and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Petcube via Amazon

Amazon is going to the dogs -- literally. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still a few months away. However, Amazon is hosting a special Prime Day-like sale today and it's just for your furry friends. The sales event includes tons of Prime Day-worthy deals on everything for dogs, cats and other pets. The retail event is a great time to stock up on your pet's favorite treats and toys or splurge on a fancy new pet camera -- but hurry, the deals won't last long.

Keep reading to learn more about Amazon Pet Day 2023 and explore the best pet deals.

Top products in this article:

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus lightweight vacuum, $173 (reduced from $247)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $180 (reduced from $274)

Furbo dog camera, $147 (reduced from $210)

What is Amazon Pet Day 2023?

Amazon Pet Day 2023 is a 48-hour sale where you can save on pet food, toys, treats, clothing, beds and even pet tech. Like other major Amazon sales, you can expect to see daily deals and flash deals along with ongoing sales.

The sale starts at midnight PT on Tuesday, May 2 and will end at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 3. But don't expect all of these deals to last until the end of the sale -- we anticipate that a number of the top pet deals will sell out quickly. Plus, you'll want to keep an eye out for any of Amazon's short-term lightning deals during the major sales event.

Best Amazon Pet Day 2023 deals



Shop the best deals on pet cameras, pet treats, pet beds and more during Amazon Pet Day 2023.

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $35



Amazon

Check in on your pet while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)

Furbo dog camera: $147

Amazon

If you're willing to spend a bit more on a pet camera, consider the Furbo. This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your pet treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.

The app sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You even get a cute video diary of your pet's alone time at the end of the day.

Furbo dog camera, $147 (reduced from $210)

Petlibro automatic cat feeder: $60

Amazon

The Petlibro automatic cat feeder features a stainless-steel feeding bowl and twist-lock lid. Owners can set automated feeding schedules and portion sizes. It plugs into the wall with a USB-C adapter and uses D batteries as a backup power source.

Petlibro automatic cat feeder, $55 after coupon (reduced from $90)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $180



Amazon

If you have a pet at home that sheds, a robot vacuum can help you keep up with loose pet hair without having to manually vacuum. The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the robot vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $180 (reduced from $274)

Bissell pet products: Up to 41% off vacuums, spot cleaners and more

Amazon

Pets are incredible additions to your household -- but they also tend to add to your cleaning workload.

Cleaning up accidents or muddy paw prints from your carpet can be a pain, but these Bissell cleaning products designed for pet owners can make it easy to keep your home free of pet hair and odors.

Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro portable carpet cleaner, $120 (reduced from $175)

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus lightweight vacuum, $173 (reduced from $247)

Bissell DryDog 2-in-1 dog bath mat and towel, $16 (reduced from $40)

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser PowerBrush, $100 (reduced from $134)

Whistle Go Explore GPS dog tracker: $93



Amazon

The Whistle Go Explore GPS dog tracker is like a smartwatch for your dog. It provides location tracking, activity tracking and health data tracking. With the GPS tracker, you can always know your dog's location. Owners can receive alerts if their dog leaves a designated location, such as your home or yard. It also tracks activity data, such as walking distance and calories burned, to provide food portion recommendations. It can even record behaviors such as licking and scratching to track symptoms of allergies or other health concerns.

Whistle Go Explore GPS dog tracker, $93 (reduced from $150)

Best Amazon Pet Day pet food deals

Amazon

Right now, you can score discounts on a ton of popular dog and cat food brands including Purina and Merrick. Stock up on your pet's favorite food and score a sweet discount today.

Save on Purina cat food and treats

Save on Hill's Science Diet pet food

Save on Merrick pet food and treats

Zesty Paws dog supplements: Save up to 20%

Amazon

Zesty Paws makes a ton of popular supplements for dogs (and they're even picky dog approved, according to my own dog, Harley). Right now, you can save on the brand's bestselling dog supplements, including calming bites, allergy bites and more during the Amazon Pet Day 2023 sale.

Save on Zesty Paws pet products

Save up to 41% on Doggy Parton pet toys and accessories

Amazon

Dolly Parton's adorable line of pet toys, leashes and accessories are also on sale today for Amazon Pet Day 2023. Save on fun items inspired by the singer's iconic style now.

Save on Doggy Parton pet items

Lesure orthopedic dog bed: up to 33% off

Amazon

This orthopedic dog bed provides ergonomic support for your furry friend. It's made with faux fur linen fabric and shaggy sherpa plush to provide a cozy experience. An added bonus is that the bed's cover can be easily removed for machine washing.

Pricing varies by size.

Lesure orthopedic dog bed, $34 and up (reduced from $49 and up)

Rover Gear Better Walk no pull harness: 20% off

Rover

Rover, the popular dog-walking and pet-sitting app, released its first set of pet gear products earlier this year -- and right now, you can get the brand's Better Walk no pull harness for 20% off. The harness features a Y-shape strap design that gives your dog better range of motion while discouraging them from pulling.

Prices vary by size.

Rover Gear Better Walk no pull dog harness, $26 and up (reduced from $33 and up)

PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs: $42

Amazon

Sometimes puppies and older pooches need a little help getting up onto a couch or bed. The PetSafe CozyUp folding stairs feature nonslip pads and side rails to help your dog safely climb onto furniture. The folding stairs have a weight capacity of 150 to 200 pounds.

PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs, $42 (reduced from $63)

Wild One dog harness: $37

Amazon

Celebrate Amazon Pet Day with a stylish new harness for your furry friend. The harness includes two D-rings on the back and one on the chest. The harness is easily adjustable at both the neck and back areas to provide a secure fit for your four-legged friend.

Pricing varies by color and size.

Wild One dog harness set, $37 (reduced from $48)

Super Snouts GI balance digestive supplements: $18

These Super Snouts GI supplements are made with pumpkin powder, ginger and prebiotics to help support gut health and aid with occasional gastric distress in dogs. Just mix with water and add a little bit to their food to help calm your pup's stomach.

Super Snouts GI balance digestive supplements, $18 (reduced from $23)

Related content from CBS Essentials