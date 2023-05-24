NHL Conference Finals 2023: How to watch Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 4

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are going strong with the NHL conference finals underway since last week. These games are scheduled to continue until May 31, if necessary. Tonight, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, May 24, Game 4 of the Eastern Conference will feature the Florida Panthers taking on the Carolina Hurricanes in what may be the decisive game in the best-of-seven elimination tournament: The Florida Panthers currently hold a 3-0 lead. Tomorrow, in an equally pivotal match for determining the Stanley Cup Finals contender, the Vegas Golden Knights (leading 3-0) will face the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference.

Find out how to catch tonight's game and see who might end up as NHL champions and bring home the Stanley Cup. You don't even need a cable subscription -- just Sling TV.

Best way to live stream the Stanley Cup Playoffs

If you want access to live stream all the games in the NHL conference finals and Stanley Cup Final, the most cost-effective way is with Sling TV. The low-cost cable streamer's Orange tier includes games on ESPN and TNT, while the Orange + Blue tier includes games on ABC (certain markets).

Recap of the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far

In the NHL division finals, the Dallas Stars eliminated the Seattle Kraken, and the Vegas Golden Knights triumphed over the Edmonton Oilers in the Eastern Conference. The upcoming game will be the fourth matchup between the Stars and the Golden Knights.

In the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, while the Carolina Hurricanes ousted the New Jersey Devils. The Panthers and the Hurricanes are currently competing in the best-of-seven elimination tournament for the conference title, with the Panthers leading 3-0. Will the Panthers clinch the Eastern Conference tonight, or will the Hurricanes mount a comeback? (If you want to record this game tonight, Sling TV offers 50 hours of DVR storage.)

NHL conference final game schedule

Don't miss a single moment of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, starting with the conference finals tonight. The Eastern Conference games will all be shown on TNT. All Western Conference games will air on ESPN, unless there is a Game 5, which will air on ABC.

Don't have cable TV? Luckily, Sling TV carries both TNT and ESPN so you can watch those games live.

Schedule for the 2023 Eastern Conference finals (Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers)

Game 4: Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT

Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT *Game 5: Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT

Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT *Game 6: Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT

Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT *Game 7: Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT

Schedule for the 2023 Western Conference finals (Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights)

Game 4: Thursday, May 25 at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN



Thursday, May 25 at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN *Game 5: Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC

Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC *Game 6: Monday, May 29 at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Monday, May 29 at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN *Game 7: Wednesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN

*These games will only be played if needed.

When does the Stanley Cup Final begin?

The Stanley Cup Final will begin on Saturday, June 3 at a time that's TBD. When the conference finals are complete, all games of the NHL finals 2023 will be shown on TNT.

Watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sling TV

The best and most affordable way to watch the 2023 NHL playoff games airing on ESPN is through Sling TV. The most budget-friendly tier that includes ESPN, Orange, is only $40 a month. The Orange + Blue tier gives you access to the maximum amount of live sports, including not only ESPN but NFL Network, ABC, Fox and NBC broadcasts, for $55 per month. You'll get 50 hours of DVR storage to record all the games you want.

There's no contract. You can cancel at any time. Best of all? They're offering the first month for $10 off. So you only need to pay $30 right now to get access to ESPN and TNT with Sling Orange, or $45 for the Orange + Blue tier.

Don't have a smart TV to watch Sling TV on? Not a problem: Right now Sling TV is offering subscribers a free Amazon Fire TV Stick to use.

Digital antenna

If you're worried about being able to access the games that will be playing on ABC, like the potential Game 5 of the Western Conference, you can get a digital antenna to access your local TV stations, which will include ABC. While Sling TV does carry ABC in several of its large markets, the antenna will give you peace of mind so that you won't have to miss a single game of the NHL playoffs.

This one supports smart TVs in 1080p, 4K and 8K displays and works with older models too. It's also currently discounted at Amazon.

Roainey digital TV antenna with amplifier signal booster, $26 (down from $40)

Hulu + Live TV bundle

It's not as affordable as Sling TV, but the Hulu + Live TV bundle has a huge library of content thanks to their partnerships with Disney and ESPN. In the bundle, both Disney+ and ESPN+ are included and it's totally ad-free. If you want it all, get the Hulu + Live TV bundle.

Sign up for the Hulu + Live TV with ESPN+ and Disney+ bundle, $70 a month

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming services that has live TV events for almost every sport imaginable, including international ones, plus over 100 other channels. Did we mention that they give you 1,000 hours of DVR space as well? Get a free seven-day trial by signing up here.

FuboTV, starting at $75 a month

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV streams all the networks a sports fan could want, including NBC, Fox, ESPN and more. No matter what your viewing needs are, DirecTV Stream should have a monthly package that will serve you. Prices on DirecTV Stream services start at $65 a month for the first three months, then $75 a month thereafter.

DirecTV Stream, $65 and up per month

The best TV deals ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs



Looking for a new television for all your sports watching needs? Watch the 2023 NHL playoffs (and the NHL finals) on a smart TV. We've rounded up some great deals for the latest in high-quality TV technology.

