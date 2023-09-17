NFL Week 2: How to watch today's Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford (8) hands the ball off in the second half during a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on Sept. 10, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There's plenty of great football on tap this Sunday, including a matchup between Jordan Love's undefeated Green Bay Packers and Desmond Ritter's undefeated Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are a slight 1.5-point favorite according to sister site CBS Sports, but with Romeo Doubs and running back Aaron Jones on the field for the Packers (despite his hamstring injury), anything can happen.

We've got all the details on how to watch this football game below.

How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons game

The game between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons will be played Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m PT). It will air live on Fox, and stream live on the services listed below.

Fox is included in most cable TV packages. If you have don't have cable TV that includes NBC, ABC, Fox or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. This souped-up package is designed for NFL and college football super-fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get five months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $274. That works out to just $55 per month, an even better price than subscribing to just the $60 per month Orange + Blue plan. It's the most cost-effective way to stream most NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

Watch the Packers vs. Falcons game with FuboTV



You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the Packers vs. Falcons game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $70 per month.

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal – or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a staggering monthly fee. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

Watch the Packers vs. Falcons game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch the game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season: Week 2



The 2023 NFL Season Week 2 schedule is below. All times listed ET. (*) indicates that game is not available in all markets.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)



Sunday, Sept. 17

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions, 1.00 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

LA Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (ABC*, CBS)

NY Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

NY Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 18

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Storylines we're following in the 2023 NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin's return: When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the team's January 2 Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the world looked on in shock as medics worked on the field to revive him. Hamlin was resuscitated three times on the field before he was able to be transported to a local hospital. Hamlin spent a week in the hospital before his release. In April, the Bills standout known for his offseason charity work was cleared to play -- an ill-timed hit to the heart blamed for his collapse on the field. Hamlin participated in the Bills offseason OTAs and played in three preseason games, but didn't suit up for Monday's game against the Jets as Hamlin was signed this season as a backup safety and special teams player.

Can Dak Prescott improve enough this season? Though Cowboys QB Dak Prescott led the league in interceptions in 2022, Dak squashed the Giants in a humbling 40-0 victory. Dallas' defense actually held the Giants at bay, but Dak hopes to deliver on his promise that the Cowboys will show major improvements this season. Dak threw for 143 yards in Week 1, but will likely have to work harder to get past Aaron Rodgers in Week 2.

Lamar Jackson/OBJ in Baltimore: Sure, the Baltimore Ravens scored an easy 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans Sunday, but the Texans QB C.J. Stroud was making his NFL career debut. Despite the victory, Lamar looked like he hadn't completely wiped away the offseason cobwebs, turning the ball over twice. He did manage two touchdowns in the third quarter, a hopeful sign of things to come for Ravens fans. The only thing that could upstage Lamar's rushing touchdowns and athleticism is Odell Beckham Jr., who made his Ravens debut Sunday much to the delight of fans of the famed wide receiver.

Is there life after Aaron Rodgers in New York? Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut didn't last long before Rodgers was down with a torn ACL. Jets backup QB Zach Wilson took over. Despite a rocky start, Wilson settled in and led the Jets to an OT win. Head coach Robert Saleh assures the team is primed to go all the way with or without Rodgers, but the same team went 7-10 in 2022, which doesn't bode well this season.

Can the Rams run it back: The LA Rams looked great in their Week 1 game against the Seahawks, even without superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who's on the injured list with a nagging hamstring injury. Coach McVay will want Kupp back on the field asap, especially since the Rams face Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Purdy (again) silenced cynics in the Niners 30-7 victory Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

