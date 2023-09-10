NFL Week 1: How to watch today's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

If the Week 1 Thursday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs is an indicator of how the 2023 NFL season is going to go, fans are in for a season of upsets, amped-up rivalries and some jaw-dropping football.

The first Sunday game of the 2023 NFL regular season, crosstown rivals the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals playing their first regular season game since losing the AFC Championship to the Chiefs in January. For those sure the Chiefs would trounce the Lions Thursday night (raises hand), the Bengals are heavily favored to win Sunday's game. But the 2023 NFL season is already filled with surprises. Joe Burrow may be locked in, now the highest-paid player in the NFL, the Browns are hungry for a win. This is must-see football at its finest.

Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Cleveland Browns game.

Note: CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

How to watch the Bengals vs. the Browns game

The game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will be played Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS. Your best options for watching are below.

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, one of the easiest ways to catch all live NFL games broadcast on CBS is through a subscription to Paramount+. The streamer offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games as well, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

Paramount+ costs $5.99 for the Essential tier (or $60 annually), and $11.99 per month (or $120 annually) for the ad-free Showtime tier that includes your local CBS station. Paramount+ currently offers a one-week free trial.

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier (with live NFL games such as this one), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals (including early access to Black Friday pricing), same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly without paying Instacart-like markups.

Early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals reduces holiday shopping stress.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. This souped-up package is designed for NFL and college football super-fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get five months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $274. That works out to just $55 per month, an even better price than subscribing to just the $60 per month Orange + Blue plan. It's the most cost-effective way to stream most NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

Watch the Bengals vs. Browns game with FuboTV



You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the Bengals vs. Browns game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $70 per month.

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

Watch the Bengals vs. Browns game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season: Week 1



The 2023 NFL Season Week 1 schedule is below. All times listed ET. (*) indicates that game is not available in all markets.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)



Sunday, Sept. 10

Cincinatti Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (ABC*, CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1;00 p.m. (CBS*)

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (FOX*)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. (FOX*)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. (FOX*)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Tennesse Titans vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. (CBS*)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos, 4: 25 p.m. (CBS*)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m (CBS, ABC*)

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys vs. NY Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 11

Buffalo Bills vs. NY Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines we're following in the 2023 NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas

Sean Payton in Denver. After "retiring" from coaching (or maybe he was just retiring from coaching the New Orleans Saints), Sean Payton is back, now as the Denver Broncos head coach. Former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's first season in Denver was nothing short of disaster, and the front office brought in the cavalry in Payton. Known as a quarterback whisperer, Payton is a massive upgrade from former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who never seemed entirely prepared to oversee the team or his superstar quarterback. If anyone can "fix" Russ, it's Payton. But if no one can fix Russ, his time in Denver is likely going to be shorter than expected.

Lamar Jackson really is a quarterback: Despite leading the league in passing touchdowns during his 2019 MVP campaign, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been dogged by critics of his run-heavy game. Sure, Jackson is quick on his feet -- and quick to use his feet -- but this season the Ravens offense will likely look a lot different than it has since Lamar was drafted in 2018. With new offensive coordinator Todd Monken in town and new receivers in Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers, fans can expect a new-look offense. Lamar won't give up his out-of-the-pocket game, but he'll have more weapons on the receiving end, which could finally take the Ravens further into the postseason.

Rob Carr / Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers in a new shade of green: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers takes over from former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady as the oldest active player in the league. All eyes will be on the 39-year-old Hard Knocks star, who traded in his Green Bay Packers uniform for a Jets green uniform after 18 seasons in Green Bay.

A-Rod is already making his mark in New York mentoring younger players like Jets CB Sauce Gardner, whom Rodgers calls a "future Hall of Famer." The Jets haven't won the Super Bowl since 1969 and haven't made the playoffs since 2010. Rodgers made the playoffs a total of nine times with the Packers. The Jets have $112 million invested in Rodgers adding a tenth trip to the postseason to his resume.

Other storylines to follow this NFL season: The LA Rams were victorious in Super Bowl LVI, but followed that up with a season filled with injury. Matthew Stafford's back and (supposedly) healthy, and Copper Kupp is (almost) ready to play. As long as McVay keeps Aaron Donald healthy, the Rams could run it back.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields showed major improvement in 2022, though his real improvements came in his running game. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy traded big to get Fields some more talent on offense, which should bode well for Fields' continued improvement.

Related content on CBS Essentials

