NFL preseason: How to watch today's Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles game

There's just one week left it the 2023 NFL preseason. If this year's preseason games are any indicator of the football season to come, we've got some terrific games on the horizon. We're excited for the official start, but while we wait, there's plenty of great football to watch today and in the weekend to come -- there are sixteen preseason games in total.

Week 3 of the NFL preseason begins tonight with two games, including a matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. If you're looking to watch this game, we've got all the info you need below.

How to watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles game: Amazon Prime Video

The preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EDT (5:00 p.m. PDT). In Indianapolis, you can catch the game on WRTV (ABC 6); in Philadelphia, you can watch on Fox 29. Elsewhere, the game is airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Unless you're local, you won't be able to watch this game through your existing cable TV package. You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to stream the game out-of-market. You can watch the game on your current device by clicking this link (or tapping the button below). You can also watch through the Prime Video app on your phone or smart TV.

Amazon Prime costs $15 per month, or $139 per year. A 30-day free trial is available for new members.

Why we like Amazon Prime:

Amazon Prime Video is the home of Thursday Night Football this season, so it's a must if you want to see all the NFL games this year.

Your subscription includes access to a large library of TV and movies on Prime Video, as well as a library of more than 100,000,000 songs via Amazon Music. Prime members also get a free Kindle download each month, yours to keep.

Amazon Prime includes fast, free (often one-day) shipping on tens of millions of items, which comes in very handy during the upcoming holiday season.

2023 NFL preseason schedule: Week 3



Plan ahead for this weekend's games with the Week 3 NFL preseason schedule below.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m (Prime Video)

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m (CBS/stream on Paramount+)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m. (NFL Network)

Saturday, Aug. 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (NFL Network)

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m. (NFL Network)

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m. (Fox)

What to expect in Week 3 of the NFL preseason

Heading into Week 3, the Commanders (finally) have some bragging rights, which may or not matter, after snapping the Baltimore Ravens 24-game preseason record. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially named former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield (by way of the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams) the Bucs official starter, a job last held by none other than Tom Brady. And Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has yet to score his first NFL career win. No pressure.

The best part about Week 3 of the preseason is more starters are likely to play. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson confirmed his starters will play, while new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed most of his starters will be on the field as well. LA Rams superstar Cooper Kupp is back practicing with the team after missing extended training camp time due to hamstring issues. He's not yet confirmed to play Saturday's game matchup against the Denver Broncos, but with so many big stars on the field for Week 3, the NFL preseason is the place to be.

We'll be there.

Storylines we're following during the 2023-24 NFL season

The NFL Preseason runs through Aug. 27. Here are some of the key storylines to follow for the 2023-4 NFL season.

Sean Payton in Denver. After "retiring" from coaching (or maybe he was just retiring from coaching the New Orleans Saints), Sean Payton is back –now as the Denver Broncos head coach. Former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's first season in Denver was nothing short of disaster and the front office brought in the cavalry in Payton. Known as a quarterback whisperer, Payton is a massive upgrade from former head coach Nathaniel Hackett who never seemed entirely prepared to oversee the team or his superstar quarterback. If anyone can "fix" Russ, it's Payton. But if no one can fix Russ, his time in Denver is likely going to be shorter than expected.

Lamar Jackson really is a quarterback: Despite leading the league in passing touchdown during his 2019 MVP campaign, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been dogged by critics of his run-heavy game. Sure, Jackson is quick on his feet and quick to use his feet, but this season the Ravens offense will likely look a lot different than it has since Lamar was drafted in 2018. With new offensive coordinator Todd Monken in town and new receivers in Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers, fans can expect a new-look offense. Lamar won't give up his out-of-the-pocket game, but he'll have more weapons on the receiving end, which could finally take the Ravens further into the postseason.

Aaron Rodgers in a new shade of green: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers takes over from former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady as the oldest active player in the league. All eyes will be on the 39-year-old Hard Knocks star, who traded in his Green Bay Packers uniform for a Jets green uniform after 18 seasons in Green Bay.

A-Rod is already making his mark in New York mentoring younger players like Jets CB Sauce Gardner, whom Rodgers calls a "future Hall of Famer". The Jets haven't won the Super Bowl since 1969 and haven't made the playoffs since 2010. Rodgers made the playoffs a total of nine times. The Jets have $112 million invested in Rodgers adding a tenth trip to the postseason to his resume.

Other storylines to follow this NFL season: The LA Rams were victorious in Super Bowl LVI, but followed that up with a season filled with injury. Stafford's back and (supposedly) healthy and Copper Kupp is ready to practice. As long as McVay keeps AD healthy, the Rams could run it back. Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields showed major improvement in 2022, though his real improvements came on his run game. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy traded big to get Fields some more talent on offense, which should bode well for Fields' continued improvement.

