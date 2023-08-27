NFL preseason: How to watch today's Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wide receiver Lynn Bowden #84 of the New Orleans Saints while playing the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium during a preseason game on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, CA. John McCoy / Getty Images

If this year's NFL preseason matchups are any indicator of the football season to come, we've got some terrific games on the horizon. We're excited for the official start on Thursday, Sept. 7, but while we wait, there's still some preseason football left to watch this Sunday.

Week 3 of the NFL preseason concludes tonight, with a game between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints. If you're looking to watch this game, we've got all the info you need below.

How to watch the Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints game

The preseason game between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8:00 p.m. EDT (5:00 p.m. PDT). The game will be airing on Fox.

Fox is included in most cable TV packages. Don't have a cable TV package that includes Fox? One of the most cost-effective ways to get it is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups and FIFA Women's World Cup games.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. The new package is designed for NFL and college football fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great preseason deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get five months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $274. That works out to just $55 per month, an even better price than subscribing to just the $60 per month Orange + Blue plan. It's the most cost effective way to stream most NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

Watch the Texans vs. Saints game with NFL+

If you want to catch all the preseason games, even those that are out-of-market, check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network, plus all the preseason games. And yes, that includes those being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are only looking to stream football.

More ways to watch the Texans vs. Saints game: FuboTV

You can also catch the Houston Texans play against the New Orleans Saints on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Stream the Texans vs. Saints game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $70 per month.

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

Like the television rabbit ears of your parents' generation, an affordable indoor antennas will pull in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS, with no monthly charge.

If you live on the first floor of an apartment complex, or otherwise live in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains, for example), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna is the first step in cutting the cable TV cord -- a way to getting channels to watch without paying a monthly fee. Indoor TV antennas can also be used as a backup to watch TV if a storm knocks out your cable or satellite.

This amplified HDTV antenna, an Amazon best seller, claims to have a 200-mile range and comes with an 18-foot-long coaxial cable. Rated 4.3 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Says one verified Amazon purchaser: "I live in a suburban area with plenty of obstacles that could interfere with the signal, but this antenna seems to overcome all of them effortlessly. The picture quality is crystal clear, with no annoying pixelation or signal dropouts, even during bad weather. I now enjoy watching my favorite shows and sports events without any interruptions."

2023 NFL preseason schedule: Week 3



The Week 3 NFL preseason schedule is below.

Friday, Aug. 25

Saturday, Aug. 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (NFL Network)

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m. (NFL Network)

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m. (Fox)

What to expect in Week 3 of the NFL preseason

Rob Carr / Getty Images

Heading into Week 3, the Commanders (finally) have some bragging rights, which may or not matter, after snapping the Baltimore Ravens 24-game preseason record. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially named former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield (by way of the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams) the Bucs official starter, a job last held by none other than Tom Brady. And Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has yet to score his first NFL career win. No pressure.

The best part about Week 3 of the preseason is more starters are likely to play. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson confirmed his starters will play, while new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed most of his starters will be on the field as well. LA Rams superstar Cooper Kupp is back practicing with the team after missing extended training camp time due to hamstring issues. He's not yet confirmed to play Saturday's game matchup against the Denver Broncos, but with so many big stars on the field for Week 3, the NFL preseason is the place to be.

We'll be there.

Storylines we're following during the 2023-24 NFL season

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks on during warm-up during the preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

The NFL Preseason runs through Aug. 27. Here are some of the key storylines to follow for the 2023-4 NFL season.

Sean Payton in Denver. After "retiring" from coaching (or maybe he was just retiring from coaching the New Orleans Saints), Sean Payton is back –now as the Denver Broncos head coach. Former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's first season in Denver was nothing short of disaster and the front office brought in the cavalry in Payton. Known as a quarterback whisperer, Payton is a massive upgrade from former head coach Nathaniel Hackett who never seemed entirely prepared to oversee the team or his superstar quarterback. If anyone can "fix" Russ, it's Payton. But if no one can fix Russ, his time in Denver is likely going to be shorter than expected.

Lamar Jackson really is a quarterback: Despite leading the league in passing touchdown during his 2019 MVP campaign, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been dogged by critics of his run-heavy game. Sure, Jackson is quick on his feet and quick to use his feet, but this season the Ravens offense will likely look a lot different than it has since Lamar was drafted in 2018. With new offensive coordinator Todd Monken in town and new receivers in Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers, fans can expect a new-look offense. Lamar won't give up his out-of-the-pocket game, but he'll have more weapons on the receiving end, which could finally take the Ravens further into the postseason.

Aaron Rodgers in a new shade of green: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers takes over from former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady as the oldest active player in the league. All eyes will be on the 39-year-old Hard Knocks star, who traded in his Green Bay Packers uniform for a Jets green uniform after 18 seasons in Green Bay.

A-Rod is already making his mark in New York mentoring younger players like Jets CB Sauce Gardner, whom Rodgers calls a "future Hall of Famer". The Jets haven't won the Super Bowl since 1969 and haven't made the playoffs since 2010. Rodgers made the playoffs a total of nine times. The Jets have $112 million invested in Rodgers adding a tenth trip to the postseason to his resume.

Other storylines to follow this NFL season: The LA Rams were victorious in Super Bowl LVI, but followed that up with a season filled with injury. Stafford's back and (supposedly) healthy and Copper Kupp is ready to practice. As long as McVay keeps AD healthy, the Rams could run it back. Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields showed major improvement in 2022, though his real improvements came on his run game. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy traded big to get Fields some more talent on offense, which should bode well for Fields' continued improvement.

