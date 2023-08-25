NFL preseason: How to watch today's Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Teddy Bridgewater #50 of the Detroit Lions looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the preseason game at Ford Field on Aug. 19, 2023 in Detroit, MI. Nic Antaya / Getty Images

There's just one week left it the 2023 NFL preseason. If this year's preseason games are any indicator of the football season to come, we've got some terrific games on the horizon. We're excited for the official start, but while we wait, there's plenty of great football to watch today and in the weekend to come -- there are fourteen preseason games left to be played before the official start to Week 1 on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Week 3 of the NFL preseason continues tonight, with a game between the Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers. If you're looking to watch this game, we've got all the info you need below.

How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers game

The preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25 at 8:00 p.m. EDT (5:00 p.m. PDT). The game will be airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Paramount+ is a subscription streaming service. The $5.99 per month Paramount+ Essential plan includes NFL on CBS live; the $11.99 Paramount+ with Showtime bundle offers streaming access to your local CBS channel, plus Showtime, with no ads (except on live TV). Paramount+ offers NFL football, plus family-friendly viewing options from Nickelodeon, CBS and the rest of the Paramount and Viacom library. You'll also get content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, the Smithsonian Channel and more. You'll get prestigious films, groundbreaking series, live news and live sports -- there are more than 40,000 things to watch in total.

You can get a one-week free trial to Paramount now.

More ways to watch today's NFL game on Paramount+

There are a couple other ways to get a Paramount+ subscription. You can get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Video for $12 per month. Tap the button below to get the channel, watchable through your home computer or smart TV.

You can also get Paramount+ included with Walmart+. Walmart+ is a shopping subscription that offers free shipping on orders from Walmart.com, free delivery from your local store (minimum purchase apply), discounts on gasoline, discounts on prescriptions, access to members-only deals, early access to Black Friday deals and more. All Walmart+ subscriptions offers the Paramount+ Essential tier at no additional cost.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year, or $12.95 per month. A 30-day free trial is available for the monthly plan.

More ways to watch the Lions vs. Panthers game: FuboTV

You can also catch the Detroit Lions play against the Carolina Panthers on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Stream the Lions vs. Panthers game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including CBS, NBC, Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $70 per month.

2023 NFL preseason schedule: Week 3



Plan ahead for this weekend's games with the Week 3 NFL preseason schedule below.

Friday, Aug. 25

Saturday, Aug. 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (NFL Network)

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m. (NFL Network)

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m. (Fox)

What to expect in Week 3 of the NFL preseason

Rob Carr / Getty Images

Heading into Week 3, the Commanders (finally) have some bragging rights, which may or not matter, after snapping the Baltimore Ravens 24-game preseason record. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially named former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield (by way of the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams) the Bucs official starter, a job last held by none other than Tom Brady. And Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has yet to score his first NFL career win. No pressure.

The best part about Week 3 of the preseason is more starters are likely to play. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson confirmed his starters will play, while new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed most of his starters will be on the field as well. LA Rams superstar Cooper Kupp is back practicing with the team after missing extended training camp time due to hamstring issues. He's not yet confirmed to play Saturday's game matchup against the Denver Broncos, but with so many big stars on the field for Week 3, the NFL preseason is the place to be.

We'll be there.

Storylines we're following during the 2023-24 NFL season

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks on during warm-up during the preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

The NFL Preseason runs through Aug. 27. Here are some of the key storylines to follow for the 2023-4 NFL season.

Sean Payton in Denver. After "retiring" from coaching (or maybe he was just retiring from coaching the New Orleans Saints), Sean Payton is back –now as the Denver Broncos head coach. Former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's first season in Denver was nothing short of disaster and the front office brought in the cavalry in Payton. Known as a quarterback whisperer, Payton is a massive upgrade from former head coach Nathaniel Hackett who never seemed entirely prepared to oversee the team or his superstar quarterback. If anyone can "fix" Russ, it's Payton. But if no one can fix Russ, his time in Denver is likely going to be shorter than expected.

Lamar Jackson really is a quarterback: Despite leading the league in passing touchdown during his 2019 MVP campaign, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been dogged by critics of his run-heavy game. Sure, Jackson is quick on his feet and quick to use his feet, but this season the Ravens offense will likely look a lot different than it has since Lamar was drafted in 2018. With new offensive coordinator Todd Monken in town and new receivers in Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers, fans can expect a new-look offense. Lamar won't give up his out-of-the-pocket game, but he'll have more weapons on the receiving end, which could finally take the Ravens further into the postseason.

Aaron Rodgers in a new shade of green: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers takes over from former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady as the oldest active player in the league. All eyes will be on the 39-year-old Hard Knocks star, who traded in his Green Bay Packers uniform for a Jets green uniform after 18 seasons in Green Bay.

A-Rod is already making his mark in New York mentoring younger players like Jets CB Sauce Gardner, whom Rodgers calls a "future Hall of Famer". The Jets haven't won the Super Bowl since 1969 and haven't made the playoffs since 2010. Rodgers made the playoffs a total of nine times. The Jets have $112 million invested in Rodgers adding a tenth trip to the postseason to his resume.

Other storylines to follow this NFL season: The LA Rams were victorious in Super Bowl LVI, but followed that up with a season filled with injury. Stafford's back and (supposedly) healthy and Copper Kupp is ready to practice. As long as McVay keeps AD healthy, the Rams could run it back. Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields showed major improvement in 2022, though his real improvements came on his run game. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy traded big to get Fields some more talent on offense, which should bode well for Fields' continued improvement.

Related content on CBS Essentials