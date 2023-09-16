NCAA Week 3 is getting heated: How to watch the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Colorado State game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, TX. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Rivals Colorado Buffaloes face off against Colorado State for what could be the ultimate grudge match of the 2023 NCAA college football season. Not a snap has been taken and things are already getting heated between the two college football programs after Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell took jabs at the Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders for not taking off his sunglasses and hat during press interviews this season.

On his own podcast Norvell got snarky stating, "And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, 'I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me."

Sanders, aka Coach Prime, had little to say about Norvell's remarks -- though he did refer to them as "bull junk." Norvell, however, may regret poking the bear. Buffaloes players have been known to use negative comments directed at the team as fuel to victory.

The Buffaloes may have the most hype of any team in the 2023 NCAA college football season so far, but they're also bringing the smoke, beating both Nebraska and TCU for a 2-0 season start.

How to watch the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Colorado State NCAA college football game

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes take on Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT). You can watch the game on ESPN.

ESPN is included in many cable TV packages. Don't have a cable TV package? One of the most cost-effective ways to get the channel is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL and college football matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. The new package is designed for NFL and college football fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great preseason deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get five months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $274. That works out to just $55 per month, an even better price than subscribing to just the $60 per month Orange + Blue plan. It's the most cost effective way to stream most NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

More ways to watch the Colorado Buffalos vs. Colorado State game : FuboTV

You can also catch the Saturday's grudge match

on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to this game, plus almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch college football without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

In addition to college football, FuboTV offers the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Stream college football games on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch this college football game with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus you can personalize your viewing experience and Hulu will offer curated recommendations based on the teams and playmakers you follow.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $70 per month.

More teams to follow during the 2023 college football season



Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs want to run it back. The Georgia Bulldogs became just the fifth program to win back-to-back national championships when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in 2022. Since 1936, no college team has won three-in-a-row. The Bulldogs are hoping to change all that. Head coach Kirby Smart has focused on leadership skills for his players, stating the team's biggest opponent is "complacency."

Can Deion Sanders make the Colorado Buffaloes great? Coach Prime made headlines during the offseason. Only ten scholarship players from the Buffaloes' 2022-season roster remain on the team after Sanders took advantage of transfer portal rules to revamp the team's roster. Prime's in his first season as the Buffaloes coach and he'll hope to work the same magic on the Buffaloes program as he did in his successful three years at Jackson State. But the lights of the Pac-12 shine brighter than they do in the FCS and Sanders will have to rise to the occasion. Good news for Sanders, the Buffs finished 1-11 last season. There's only one way to go but up.

Important dates for the 2023 college football season:

The 13-week 2023 college football season runs from Aug. 27 through Dec. 9.

Two semifinal games, the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, are scheduled for New Year's Day (Monday, January 1, 2024).

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

How will all the college football shake ups shake out?

In July 2022, UCLA and USC finally agreed on something. The frenemy rivals would both leave the Pac-12 in favor of the Big Ten in 2024. This summer, Colorado announced it would return to the Big 12. Since then, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have announced an exodus from the Pac-12 to the Big-12 at the end of the 2023 season. Washington and Oregon State are also ditching the Pac-12 for the Big 10 at the same time.

The school shuffling won't affect the 2023 season much, but expect journalists to talk about it to no end. With the Pac-12 currently down to just four teams for the 2024 season, the demise of the Pac-12 is sure to be one of the biggest stories of the season.

We're also looking forward to these stories during the 2023 NCAA college football season

The Alabama Crimson Tide came into the 2023 season ranked No. 4. Saban and company are working hard to land back on top. The Tide's Week 2 upset loss to the Texas Longhorns didn't help. Ohio State has arguably one of the best receiver rooms in college football led by the dazzling Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes started the season at No.3 and have slipped to No. 6, passing by Florida State who now sits at No. 3.

