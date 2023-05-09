Mother's Day deal alert: Get the Aerogarden smart garden for less than $50 at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

How does Mom's garden grow? If the important woman in your life has a green thumb, Amazon has a deal for Mom you'll want to check out: The Aerogarden Sprout hydroponic indoor garden is less than $50 on Amazon, half off its original price.

Even if Mom doesn't have a green thumb, she'll be surprised at the herbs and veggies she can grow with the help of a smart garden kit. Given Amazon's blazing fast two-day shipping (and in some areas, next day shipping), the Aerogarden makes a great last-minute Mother's Day gift. (It makes a fun gift for yourself, too!)

Aerogarden has been providing fresh, pesticide-free foods for more than 15 years, and is considered the top brand for indoor hydroponic growing systems. With the Aerogarden Sprout, Mom can enjoy the satisfaction of growing her own herbs and vegetables at home, without the fuss, hassle and expense of a regular outdoor vegetable or herb garden.

Whether she's a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this indoor garden is perfect for anyone looking to add a touch of greenery to their home and enjoy the taste of homegrown produce. Plus, you can grow fresh herbs and vegetables all year round -- even in the winter. It doesn't take up much counter space, so it's a great choice for small apartments, even if you don't have a yard or a balcony.

With a sleek modern design, a silent pump and a simple soft-touch button to control lights and reset plant food reminders, the 4.5-star-rated Aerogarden Sprout can be the latest fun addition to your home. It can grow up to three plants at a time, each up to 10-inches tall, without any soil. This is an advanced gardening method made easy, no matter how many plants you've killed in the past.

The LED lights are energy-efficient and provide a full spectrum of light that tunes to the specific needs of the included plants, maximizing photosynthesis and leading to rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests. With the gourmet herb seed kit included (three seed pods containing Genovese basil, curly parsley and dill) and a three-ounce bottle of all-natural plant nutrients patented by Aerogarden, you'll have everything you need to get started.

But don't take our word for it. Reviewers love the Aerogarden Sprout indoor garden kit, too.

"I've always been a fan of Aerogardens, but this one is a cut above. It's so quiet I sometimes have to get close to hear the motor at all. I expected the herbs to be weak and soft (normally wind strengthens the plants outside; indoor herbs can be weak) but they are robust and continually productive. If you take off a few leaves at a time, this will put herbs on the menu for months. The basil is strong, as is the parsley, but the dill grows like a maniac. The unit is very small, easy to bring to the sink for cleaning, and tucks neatly into a countertop corner, bringing light to a dark spot in our kitchen," wrote one reviewer.

Aerogarden Sprout hydroponic indoor garden with gourmet herbs seed pot kit, $50 (down from $100)

