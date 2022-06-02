This Michael Kors tote bag is almost $60 off during Walmart+ Weekend

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Walmart's Prime Day-like sale, Walmart+ Weekend, is happening now. The sales event features deals on a bunch of products including a deeply discounted Michael Kors tote bag.

Top products in this article:

Michael Kors Bedford medium signature pocket tote bag, $141 (regularly $197)

iRobot Roomba i1+, $347 (regularly $600)

Coleman 20' oval 48" deep metal frame above ground pool, $598 (regularly $698)

If you're a Walmart+ member, you'll save big on clothing, accessories, robot vacuums, kitchen gadgets, indoor and outdoor furniture and more.

Keep reading to shop the best Walmart+ Weekend deals -- including a must-have Michael Kors tote -- and learn how to join Walmart+ to shop the sale today.

Michael Kors Bedford medium signature pocket tote bag

Walmart

This Michael Kors tote bag is $56 off during Walmart+ Weekend. The medium-sized tote is made with Michael Kors' signature jacquard leather and accented with gold-tone metal hardware.

The bag features a zip top closure, six interior front slip pockets, a back slip pocket, one zip pocket and two exterior slip pockets.

Michael Kors Bedford medium signature pocket tote bag, $141 (regularly $197)

What is Walmart+ Weekend?

Walmart+ Weekend is Walmart's Prime Day-like online savings event exclusively for Walmart+ members.

During Walmart+ Weekend, only Walmart+ members can access Walmart's deepest discounts on Shark vacuums, Gateway laptops, playhouses, Michael Kors handbags, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and more. Plus, only Walmart+ members will have access to Walmart's PlayStation 5 restock on Thursday.

Tap the button below to discover all the deals included in Walmart+ Weekend.

How do I sign up for Walmart+?

In addition to giving you access to Walmart+ Weekend and its deals, a Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), early access to Walmart deals (such as Walmart+ Weekend, Black Friday deals and member-only PS5 restocks) and prescription drug discounts. Walmart+ members also save 10 cents per gallon on gas at participating Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide.

Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day free trial. Note that only paid subscribers can take advantage of early-access deals and PS5 restocks.

Walmart+ is normally priced at $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. That's less than a year of Amazon Prime.

Sign up to become a Walmart+ member below.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

The best deals during Walmart+ Weekend

Don't feel like browsing the full sale? We've selected some of the best deals you'll find during Walmart+ Weekend, including PlayStation 5, Keurig, GE and more.

Athlux men's active lightweight jersey performance pullover hoodie

Walmart

This lightweight jersey pullover hoodie is deeply discounted during Walmart+ Weekend.

The hoodie is designed to be sweat-wicking and machine washable.

Athlux men's active lightweight jersey performance pullover hoodie, $14 (regularly $45)

Scoop women's knotted block-heel sandals

Walmart

These block-heel sandals are $13 off during Walmart+ Weekend.

These satin-trimmed shoes feature a memory foam footbed. The Scoop block heel sandals are available in three colors, including pink, blue and black.

Scoop women's knotted block heel sandals, $21 (regularly $34)

PS5 at Walmart

Sony via Walmart

Right now, Walmart's PS5 drop is limited to Walmart+ members. The gaming device has already sold out on the site but you never know when Walmart might surprise shoppers with another PS5 drop.

Remember that Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

Keurig K Compact

Walmart

This slim coffeemaker is $40 off during Walmart+ Weekend.

Brew up to 10 ounces of your favorite coffee, tea, hot cocoa and more in under a minute with this on-sale kitchen gadget.

Keurig K Compact, $49 (regularly $89)

Gourmia 8-quart air fryer

Walmart

Walmart+ Weekend includes a deal on a top-rated Walmart air fryer. The Gourmia air fryer features 12 different air fry settings. It includes a recipe book, a nonstick, dishwasher safe basket and a crisper tray.

Gourmia 8-quart air fryer, $59 (regularly $99)

Shark auto-empty robot vacuum

Walmart

This Shark robot vacuum is $200 off during Walmart+ Weekend.

The robot vacuum can be controlled via the SharkClean app. Use the app or use compatible voice assistants to select rooms to clean or schedule a whole-home cleaning. The Shark automatically empties into the bagless base, which can hold up to 45 days of dirt and debris.

Shark auto-empty robot vacuum, $299 (regularly $499)

iRobot Roomba i1+

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows.

The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.

iRobot Roomba i1+, $347 (regularly $600)

GE 10,000 BTU portable Wi-Fi A/C

Walmart

Stay cool this summer with a brand new smart A/C unit. This GE portable air conditioning unit is over $120 off during Walmart's Walmart+ Weekend.

The smart cooling unit can be controlled via smartphone. It features three cooling modes, three fan speeds and a built-in dehumidifier.

GE 10,000 BTU portable Wi-Fi A/C, $326 (regularly $447)

Coleman 20' oval 48" deep metal frame above ground pool

Walmart

Save $100 on an above ground pool during Walmart+ Weekend.

The Coleman metal frame pool's walls are made of three layers of heavy-duty PVC and polyester and can hold up to 5,347 gallons of water. It includes a color-changing LED light.

Coleman 20' oval 48" deep metal frame above ground pool, $598 (regularly $698)

40" PAW Patrol saucer swing for kids

Walmart

This PAW Patrol swing can fit up to two children or about 250 pounds. Swing includes everything needed for installation on swing set or tree.

40" PAW Patrol saucer swing for kids, $34 (regularly $80)

Larissa sofa

Walmart

This top-rated sofa is $100 off right now during Walmart+ Weekend.

The three-seater sofa features dual USB ports and side pockets for device charging and storage.

Larissa sofa, $349 (regularly $450)

KitchenAid Professional 600 stand mixer

Walmart

This stand mixer boasts 10 speeds, and works with more than 10 attachments. It comes with a 6-quart stainless steel bowl, a flat beater, a spiral dough hook and a wire whip. Choose from three colors.

KitchenAid Professional 600 stand mixer, $260 (regularly $400)

Aicook juicer and extractor

Walmart

This stainless-steel, three-speed juicer fits whole fruits and vegetables to make delicious, fresh juices with no chopping required.

Aicook juicer and extractor, $50 (regularly $150)w

Einfach platform bed frame

Walmart

This bed frame, with a square-stitched headboard in a linen-inspired fabric, comes in two colors and two sizes. You can use a box spring with it if you'd like.

Einfach platform queen bed frame, $190 (regularly $285)

Bed Bug Blocker zip-up mattress protector

Walmart

This mattress protector comes in six mattress sizes. It promises to protect your mattress from bed bugs, dust mites, and other allergens. It's also stain- and water-resistant.

Bed Bug Blocker all-in-one waterproof zip-up mattress protector, $27 (regularly $35)

Related content from CBS Essentials: