What you'll find at Disney's new Avengers Campus
Disney's Avenger Campus at the entertainment giant's California Adventure Park opened last week, giving Marvel Universe fans more to celebrate as the country eases its way back to normalcy from the coronavirus pandemic.
The six-acre campus in Anaheim, California, blends physical sets with virtual reality attractions such as "Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure," in which aspiring superheroes can pretend to immobilize enemies in virtual webs. Fueling the experience is "innovative gesture detection technology," which according to a behind-the-scenes article on Marvel.com allows "guests to be able to reach their hands out and sling webs from their wrists, just like Spider-Man."
Mimicking the gear-heavy environment of Marvel video games, the new park also features an Avengers Campus Supply Pod store where visitors can load up on ride-enhancement accessories such as "Web power bands" and "Iron Man Repulsor Cannons" that unlock additional player abilities when worn on specific attractions.
Food locations in the park include the Pym Test Kitchen eatery, food carts Shawarma Palace and Terran Treats and the Pym Tasting Lab, where Avenger fans 21 and older can enjoy a beer topped with ice cream and mini-marshmallows while munching on "Snack Molecules," better known as mini-pretzels, honey-roasted peanuts, and sweet and spicy popped sorghum.
As with Disneyland Resort's other theme parks, the new Avengers Campus is now open to limited capacity, but only for California residents. Out-of-state Marvel fans will have to wait until June 15 to assemble with Spider-Man, Black Widow, Black Panther and the rest of the crime-fighting crew.
Disney World and Disneyland were closed in March of 2020 as coronavirus cases increased across the nation. Disneyland reopened in April after a 13-month closure. Disney World's Magic Kingdom resort and other attractions in Florida, which imposed fewer COVID-19 restrictions than California, reopened last summer.