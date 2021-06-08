What you'll find at Disney's new Avengers Campus

Disney's Avenger Campus at the entertainment giant's California Adventure Park opened last week, giving Marvel Universe fans more to celebrate as the country eases its way back to normalcy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-acre campus in Anaheim, California, blends physical sets with virtual reality attractions such as "Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure," in which aspiring superheroes can pretend to immobilize enemies in virtual webs. Fueling the experience is "innovative gesture detection technology," which according to a behind-the-scenes article on Marvel.com allows "guests to be able to reach their hands out and sling webs from their wrists, just like Spider-Man."

Marvel character Thor at the new Avengers Campus at the Disney California Adventure Park, which opened June 4 to limited capacity to California residents. David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

The "Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure" virtual reality-based experience uses "innovative gesture detection technology" that enables players to shoot virtual webs from their wrists, according to Marvel. Marvel.com

Mimicking the gear-heavy environment of Marvel video games, the new park also features an Avengers Campus Supply Pod store where visitors can load up on ride-enhancement accessories such as "Web power bands" and "Iron Man Repulsor Cannons" that unlock additional player abilities when worn on specific attractions.

Guests visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, will be able to build and battle their own Spider-Bots. One of many items for sale at the new theme park's Campus Supply Pod store. (David Roark/Disneyland Resort) Disney/Marvel

Food locations in the park include the Pym Test Kitchen eatery, food carts Shawarma Palace and Terran Treats and the Pym Tasting Lab, where Avenger fans 21 and older can enjoy a beer topped with ice cream and mini-marshmallows while munching on "Snack Molecules," better known as mini-pretzels, honey-roasted peanuts, and sweet and spicy popped sorghum.

Avenger-themed cocktails and Snack Molecules at the Avenger Campus' Pym Tasting Lab. Marvel.com

Shawarma Palace, one of two food carts feature inside the Avengers Campus. disneyfoodblog.com

As with Disneyland Resort's other theme parks, the new Avengers Campus is now open to limited capacity, but only for California residents. Out-of-state Marvel fans will have to wait until June 15 to assemble with Spider-Man, Black Widow, Black Panther and the rest of the crime-fighting crew.

Disney World and Disneyland were closed in March of 2020 as coronavirus cases increased across the nation. Disneyland reopened in April after a 13-month closure. Disney World's Magic Kingdom resort and other attractions in Florida, which imposed fewer COVID-19 restrictions than California, reopened last summer.