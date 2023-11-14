2023's best MacBook Black Friday deals are already live

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

We're certainly excited about the lineup of new MacBook Pros that were just released and that take advantage of Apple's upgraded M3, M3 Pro or M3 Max processors. The latest 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 silicone has a starting price of $1,599, but unfortunately, none of these new laptops are on sale at the moment.

However, if you're interested in a current model MacBook Air or a slightly older MacBook Pro, there are some pretty awesome Black Friday deals to be found. And these deals you can take advantage of right now.

Best deals on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops

Our team of tech shoppers have been scouring the internet seeking out the best 2023 Black Friday deals on Apple MacBooks. Here's a sampling of what we discovered. All of these deals are available right now, but only for a limited time and while supplies last.

2023 15.3" MacBook Air: $1,928 ($200 off)

Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of this 2023 MacBook Air, with a 15.3-inch display, by $200. This brings the price down to $1,928. However Amazon is also throwing in three years of AppleCare+ for free. While the computer is available in four colors, only some are on sale at the moment. This configuration includes the midnight housing, Apple's M2 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. Battery life is up to 18 hours per charge.

14" MacBook Pro: $1,799 ($200 off)

B&H Photo

Over at B&H Photo, we discovered the 14-inch MacBook Pro, powered by an M2 Pro processor and configured with a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is sale for $200 off. This brings the price down to just $1,799. This popular Apple laptop is available in either space gray or silver.

While not the latest model of the MacBook Pro, this one is still a portable powerhouse that's easily able to handle professional-level workflows, including those that involve video editing. This laptop's display offers 3,024 x 1,964 pixel resolution, has a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity.

However, if you had your heart set on a 16" MacBook Pro that's powered by the M3 Pro silicone, B&H Photo is selling this model for $3,298 and is throwing in AppleCare+ for free. This MacBook Pro is configured with 32GB of RAM and a 512 SSD for storage.

2023 15.3" MacBook Air: $1,050 (19% off)

Amazon

Head over to Amazon right now to save an impressive 19% on the 2023 version of a 15.3-inch MacBook Air. This brings the price down to $1,050. This current model is powered by Apple's M2 processor, offers a Liquid Retina display and is configured with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. It's available in silver, midnight, space gray, or starlight, although some of these housing colors are only 15% off.

If you'd like to boost the internal storage of the 2023 15.3-inch MacBook Air to 16GB of RAM with a 512GB SSD, Amazon has this version on sale for 17% off (in silver), so you'll pay just $1,500.

2020 13" MacBook Air: $849 (15% off)



Amazon

If your everyday computing needs don't require a cutting-edge laptop computer, check out this 2020 13-inch MacBook Air that's on sale right now at Amazon for just $849 (a savings of $150).

This configuration offers 8GB of RAM and a 256 SSD for storage. It's powered by Apple's M1 processor. Although it's a bit older, this MacBook Air can run the latest version of the MacOS operating system and comes with all of the same pre-installed apps as all current MacBook models.

2021 16" MacBook Pro: $2,542 (6% off)

Amazon

Again, while not the newest MacBook Pro, this 2021 version runs using Apple's M1 processor and comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD (which is plenty of storage). Choose between silver of space gray or the housing color. During Amazon's 2023 Black Friday sale that's happening right now, you can snag this laptop computer for $2,542, which is $157 off it's regular price.

Late-2021 16.2" MacBook Pro: $2,999 ($1,900 off)

B&H Photo

While a souped-up version of the late-2021 MacBook Pro might not meet everyone's needs, this particular deal is almost too good to pass up.

B&H Photo is offering a whopping $1,999 off this late-2021 MacBook Pro that runs using Apple's M1 Max processor. For a limited time, you'll pay $2,999. This version of the popular MacBook Pro offers a beautiful 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3,456 x 2,234 pixel resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes configured with 64GB of RAM and an incredibly massive 4TB SSD for storage.

For connectivity, this laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. In addition to Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI ports, you get an SDXC memory card slot, plus a TouchID sensor integrated into the keyboard. The screen has a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits. As with all MacBook Pros, you can expect is to offer all-day battery life.

Espresso Displays Portable Touchscreen Monitor

Amazon

Regardless of which MacBook laptop computer you wind up purchasing, the perfect companion to that computer is a separate portable monitor that literally doubles your on-screen real estate. This allows you to multitask with ease and maximum your productivity just about anywhere you happen to be working from.

In our coverage of the best portable monitors, the Espresso 15.6-inch touchscreen was our pick for "Best 15.6-inch 1080p portable monitor with touchscreen."

Offering a maximum brightness of 300 nits, this one one of the thinnest 15.6-inch portable monitors available. It's powered via the USB port of your MacBook using a supplied cable. It offers convenient plug-and-play functionality that requires no special drivers. One of the key features that make this Espresso display unique is that an optional magnetic stand is available that folds up flat, but when open, allows you to adjust the height and viewing angle of the monitor. This stand also allows the monitor to easily be used in portrait or landscape mode.

An included magnetic smart cover is used to protect the 1,920 x 1,080 pixel display during transport. This portable monitor has internal speakers and is one of the few that supports an optional stylus that allows you to handwrite, draw or annotate on the touchscreen display when using a compatible application. The aircraft grade aluminum housing is both durable and stylish. A less expensive 13.3-inch version of this display is also available.

