New footage captures dramatic rescue of Israeli hostage Noa Argamani Israeli authorities released new footage Saturday of the rescue of 26-year-old Noa Argamani, one of the four Israeli hostages who were rescued in an operation in central Gaza about one week ago. The elite Israeli commandos stormed the apartment Hamas was holding her and said, "Noa, everything is fine, we're taking you home." Chris Livesay has more.