Lenovo Dads and Grads sale: Save up to 75% off a new laptop

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lenovo

If you're shopping for a new computer for the dad or graduate in your life, you won't want to miss the huge Dads and Grads sale at Lenovo. For a limited time, select Lenovo laptops are on sale for up to 75% off. This is a rare opportunity to score top-rated laptops for college, work or gaming at some terrific prices.

You can see all the Lenovo laptop deals here.

Top Lenovo laptops in this article:

Lenovo ThinkPad ET14s Gen 2, $764 (reduced from $2,729)

Lenovo ThinkPad E14, $1,033 (reduced from $1,589)

Lenovo offers a diverse lineup of laptops, so there's something for every dad and every grad. The brand's Chromebooks are solid picks for younger grads, while the high-powered Lenovo 2-in-1 Window 11 laptops are excellent choices for college students and gamer dads. The Lenovo website allows you to customize your purchase, so you can opt for more storage or a faster processor, for example.

Related: How we choose the best products for your home, work and life

Lenovo has a ton of incredible deals right now, so it's is an excellent time to shop for new Lenovo tech. Click the button below to see all of Lenovo's deals, or read on for our top sale picks.

Best Lenovo laptop deals at the Dads and Grads sale

Shop the best deals on Lenovo laptops at the Lenovo Dads and Grads sale.

Lenovo ThinkPad ET14s Gen 2: $764 (72% off)

Lenovo

The ThinkPad ET14s runs on Windows 11 Pro 64. It features an IntelCore i5 processor, a 1080p HD camera and 8 GB of memory. The ThinkPad also includes biometric sign-on with a secure fingerprint reader integrated into the power button.

The Lenovo ThinkPad ER14s is one of the hottest deals at the Lenovo Dads and Grads sale. It's currently. a whopping 72% off with coupon code "THINK72FLASHDEAL".

Lenovo ThinkPad ET14s Gen 2, $764 (reduced from $2,729)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $1,309 (55% off)

Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 features an 14-inch display, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. It features a flexible design that allows it to easily be rotated or laid flat.

Save $1,500 on the top-rated laptop now at Lenovo.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $1,309 (reduced from $2,909)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: $420

Lenovo

This more affordable option is an excellent choice for students going off to college in the fall. It features a slim, lightweight design and military grade drop protection, making it an excellent choice for students that need to carry their laptop all over campus. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 runs on Windows 11 Home 64 and features a powerful AMD Ryzen processor. The laptop comes with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

To get this Lenovo laptop deal, use code "JUNEDEALS" at checkout.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, $420 (reduced from $650)

Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8: $1,400

Lenovo

If the dad or grad in your life is a gaming, consider this Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 laptop.

This laptop features a powerful 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card for high performance gaming. It comes with 1 TB of storage a 3 month of Xbox Game Pass.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 laptop, $1,400 (reduced from $1,630)

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5: $249 (75% off)

Lenovo

This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model features a powerful Intel Pentium Silver processor. It has 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. This laptop is also great for streaming: You can view shows or movies in up to brilliant quality on the laptop's HD screen. The best part is that it's currently only $249, an unbeatable 75% off its normal list price.

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5, $249 (reduced from $1,009)

Related content on CBS Essentials

