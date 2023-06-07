Apple MacBook price tracker: When to buy a new laptop

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

Apple MacBooks are some of the best laptops in 2023. These devices are a great choice for gifting, planning your summer adventures on and so much more. However, Apple MacBooks are some of the priciest laptops on the market, so it's smart to wait until you can find one on sale. To help, we've compiled this Apple MacBook price tracker so that you strike when the deals are hot and score the best price on a new laptop.

The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on the top Apple MacBook models using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy. Ready for a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro? Now may be a good time. Learn more ahead.

When to buy the Apple MacBook Pro

Amazon

If you're looking for the latest model or the best MacBook for photo and video editing, look no further. The new 2023 MacBook Pro features Apple's latest M2 processor chip for faster performance and improved processing capabilities. It also offers an improved 18-hour battery life and an improved camera.

The Apple MacBook Pro M2 is available in two screen sizes: 14.2 inches and 16.2 inches. The screen features Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display. Buyers also have a number of choices when it comes to specs. There are two versions of the M2 chip to choose from: M2 Pro and M2 Max. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU, up to 19 GPU and up to 32 GB of memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU, up to 38 GPU and up to 96 GB of memory.

Now is a great time to buy a new Apple MacBook Pro. The 14.2-inch MacBook Pro is on sale right now for the lowest price we've ever seen. It's currently down to $1,749, a savings of $250. This is a large discount considering that the M2 MacBook Pro is still quite new.

14.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 chip (10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU), $1,749 (reduced from $1,999)

In addition, the 16.2-inch model is currently at its best price ever. Since the laptop is still fairly new, it hasn't gone on sale many times before. Previously, the lowest we've ever seen this laptop go for is $2,300. Right now, the 16.3-inch MacBook Pro is only $2,249. That's a savings of $201 off of the list price!

16.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU), $2,249 (reduced from $2,450)

When to buy the Apple MacBook Air

Amazon

The latest model of the MacBook Air also features the M2 chip. This is an upgraded version of the MacBook Air M1 that supports faster processing with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. The Apple MacBook Air M2 features a 13.6-inch Retina Display screen and improved HD camera.

Apple recently announced a 2023 MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen, and it's common for existing models to go on sale on Amazon before a new release. The current sale price is $1,049, a savings of $150 off of the list price of $1,999. This model has dropped down to $1,000 previously, so it's possible that you'll be able to save a bit more this summer during Amazon Prime Day 2023. However, if you need a new laptop now, an extra savings of $50 may not be worth holding out for. If $1,049 is still a bit outside of your budget, you may want to consider the 2020 Apple MacBook Air, which is currently on sale for $800.

Apple MacBook Air (2022), $1,049 (reduced from $1,199)

Apple MacBook Air (2020), $800 (reduced from $1,000)

Related content from CBS Essentials