Few kitchen gadgets look as impressive on a countertop as a KitchenAid stand mixer. No matter what KitchenAid stand mixer color or model you choose, this multi-tool signals to all who enter the room that you know your way around the kitchen.

But that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for the device. The KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale, and so are many KitchenAid stand mixer accessories.

KitchenAid stand mixers can do a lot more than just mix. KitchenAid makes many stand mixer accessories, including: a food processor to speed up all that slicing and dicing on the to-do list, an ice cream maker attachment that will most definitely liven up your dessert course, a scale and sifter attachment, and measuring and mixing bowls. Looking to try something new for your next family gathering? Try making noodles from scratch with the help of a KitchenAid gourmet pasta press that can craft up to six types of pasta.

But don't delay, these deals won't last forever, and discounted stand mixers often sell out.

Deals on KitchenAid stand mixers and mixer accessories

These are the best deals on KitchenAid stand mixers and mixer accessories we found at Amazon and other retailers.

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield

The KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10 speed slide control. The kitchen device comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip attachments. If "aqua sky" isn't your color, this stand mixer is available in a wide variety of shades.

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield, $429 (regularly $460)

KitchenAid 6-quart professional 600 series bowl-lift stand mixer

What sets this KitchenAid stand mixer apart is its bowl-lift design. The bowl is held by two arms, providing sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. The device has 10 speed settings and includes the accessories: powerknead spiral dough hook, flat beater and stainless-steel wire whip.

KitchenAid 6-quart professional 600 series bowl-lift stand mixer, $530 (regularly $600)

KitchenAid tilt-head flex edge beater

Don't you hate it when you're mixing up frosting and it all seems to stick to the sides? This flexible edge beater was designed to thoroughly scrape ingredients into the bowl. The KitchenAid stand mixer attachment is dishwasher safe.

KitchenAid tilt-head flex edge beater, $30 (regularly $40)

KitchenAid fresh prep slicer and shredder attachment

Slice and shred fruits and vegetables with ease. This KitchenAid device includes a thin slicing blade and medium and coarse shredding blades to give you the perfect cut. The device's two-in-one food pusher can accommodate both large and small diameter fruits and vegetables

KitchenAid fresh prep slicer and shredder attachment, $49 (regularly $65)

KitchenAid 3-speed hand mixer

The KitchenAid hand mixer whips frosting, egg whites and mixes cookie dough with the press of a button. It features three speeds so you can incorporate your ingredients without losing control of the mixer or your mixing bowl.

KitchenAid 3-speed hand mixer, $40 (regularly $45)

KitchenAid pasta roller attachment

Create a delicious new meal-time tradition, or just make family dinner the old fashioned way with the help of this pasta roller attachment that includes spaghetti and fettuccine cutters.

KitchenAid Pasta Roller attachment, $90 (reduced from $100)

KitchenAid food processor attachment kit with commercial-style dicing

This KitchenAid attachment can dice, slice, shred and julienne fruits, vegetables or hard cheeses. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever.

KitchenAid food processor attachment kit with commercial style dicing, $199 (reduced from $250)

KitchenAid spiralizer with peel, core and slice

Getting your greens in has never been easier with this veggie spiralizer attachment. This device comes with six changeable blades. All blades are dishwasher safe on the top rack.

KitchenAid spiralizer with peel, core and slice, $129 (regularly $150)

KitchenAid 4-piece prep bowl set with lids

Cooking is complicated enough without having to dig through cabinets in search of enough prep bowls. This 4-piece prep bowl set includes various sizes and colors.

KitchenAid 4-piece prep bowl set with lids, $12 (reduced from $13)

More from KitchenAid

These KitchenAid products are all available online right now.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus bowl-lift stand mixer

If you don't have a KitchenAid stand mixer yet, you may want to change that. This 4.8-star-rated bowl-lift stand mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl (as compared to a 3.5-quart bowl for the mini), has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments to help you make anything from appetizers to dessert. Available in four colors, including KitchenAid's iconic empire red.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus bowl-lift stand mixer, $500

Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer

Treat yourself to the Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer. This mixer comes with both 3-quart and 5-quart capacity bowls, a coated flat beater, flex edge beater, coated dough hook, six-wire whip and a pouring shield.

Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $450

KitchenAid gourmet pasta press attachment



Try your hand at making up to six types of pasta. This attachment can make fresh spaghetti, bucatini, fusilli, rigatoni, small macaroni and large macaroni. Bellissimo!

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press attachment, $189

KitchenAid citrus juicer attachment

Make fresh-squeezed orange juice a new morning tradition with this citrus juicer attachment.

KitchenAid Citrus Juicer attachment, $34

KitchenAid sifter and scale attachment bundle



This helpful baking tool will measure, sift and automatically add ingredients directly to your mixing bowl, helping to ensure more even baking.

KitchenAid sifter and scale attachment bundle, $129

KitchenAid 5-quart tilt-head glass bowl with measurement markings

Measuring ingredients is that much easier with this stand-mixer bowl with convenient measurement markings.

KitchenAid 5-quart tilt-head glass bowl with measurement markings, $50

KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment



Make up to two quarts of ice cream, gelato or sorbet in under half an hour with this scream-worthy attachment.

KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment, $90

KitchenAid coated dough hook

It's not the way grandma used to make it; it's better. Make bread baking a little less difficult and let this dough hook take care of the kneading for you.

KitchenAid coated dough hook, $19

KitchenAid wire whip attachment

Frost your heart away with this wire whip attachment that makes it easy and sweet to whip up frosting, eggs, sponge cakes, heavy cream and candies.

KitchenAid wire whip attachment, $25

KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer



Need a little backup when it comes to mixing? This hand-held KitchenAid mixer has you covered.

KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer, $55

