It's time for white sales: Here are the best January deals on linens, bedding and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find bedding and more on sale this January during the White Sales. Anthropologie

January is the month for white sales -- that is, deals on home linens, such as towels and bedding. There are plenty of great home deals available at Anthropologie, Target and more right now for the sale season. And no, the items included in the sales don't need to come in the color white. The name "white sale" is simply a nod to fresh, clean linens.

From linen bedding to monogrammed towels, here are some of the best white sale deals ahead -- ideal for upgrading your bedroom and bathroom for the new year.

Janni velour bath towel collection

Anthropologie

Find velour hand towels and bath towels in this beautiful print, starting at $14 (reduced from $18) for a hand towel. Choose from three colors.

Janni velour bath towel collection, $14+ (reduced from $18)

Amicale 100% cashmere throw

Splurge on a luxurious, fringed, 100% cashmere throw to keep you warm the rest of the winter, available in navy and gray. It's currently $100 off at Bloomingdale's.

Amicale 100% cashmere throw, $299 (reduced from $399)

Luxe linen blend duvet cover

Anthropologie

If you've been looking to upgrade to artfully wrinkled linen bedding, here's your chance. This pink linen-blend duvet cover is available in twin, full, queen and king sizes and has a raw-edge trim. Prices start at $135 for the twin size, while queen bedding costs $150.

Luxe linen blend duvet cover, $150 (reduced from $248)

Matouk Auberge monogrammed letter towel collection

Add a special touch to your bathroom with monogrammed, cotton terry towels. Choose from washcloths, fingertip towels, hand towels, bath towels and a tub mat in this collection. Prices start at $10 for a washcloth, reduced from $13.

Matouk Auberge monogrammed letter towel collection, $10+

Studio 3B Geo Stripe collection

Bed Bath & Beyond

OK, so this doesn't technically count as a linen, but it's definitely worth a look if you're thinking of sprucing up a bathroom. This neutral yet eye-catching bathroom collection includes a wastebasket, lotion dispenser, tumbler, soap dish, jar and vanity tray. It starts at $7.50 for a tumbler, reduced from $10.

Studio 3B Geo Stripe collection, $7.50+

Hudson Park Collection textured faux fur throw

Pick up a cozy faux fur throw, available in five colors.

Hudson Park Collection textured faux fur throw, $196 (reduced from $280)

Room Essentials chenille bath rug set

Target

Toss out your old bath rugs in favor of a new set from Target. Find two sizes of white bath rugs with a chenille construction. They're machine washable. Make sure to hit the "save" button for 10% off once you sign into your Target account.

Room Essentials chenille bath rug set, $14 (reduced from $16)

Related content from CBS Essentials: