How to watch today's Purdue vs. UConn men's Men's March Madness 2024 NCAA Tournament Championship Game: Livestream options, more

Donovan Clingan #32 of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates with teammates in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on April 06, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Two No. 1 seeds face one another today as the Purdue Boilermakers take on the UConn Huskies in the men's March Madness 2024 NCAA Tournament Championship Game. The Huskies will try to defend their title, while Zach Edey and the Boilermakers hope to bring Purdue its first national title.

Keep reading for how and when to watch the Purdue vs. UConn men's NCAA March Madness Tournament Championship game today.

How and when to watch the Purdue vs. UConn game



The Purdue Boilermakers vs. UConn Huskies men's March Madness championship game will be played on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 9:20 p.m. ET (6:20 p.m. PT). The game will air on TBS, TNT and TruTV and stream on the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Purdue vs. UConn game without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include the channels carrying the 2024 March Madness championship game this year, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

Where is the Men's March Madness 2024 NCAA Tournament Championship Game?



The men's NCAA Tournament Championship Game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ.

Completed March Madness rounds: Dates and scores

The Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate defeating the Clemson Tigers 89-82 in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Crypto.com Arena on March 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How/Getty Images

The First Four games were played from March 19 through March 20, 2024. All games were played at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, OH.

First Four winners: March 19, 2024

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Tuesday, March 19 (First Four)

First Four winners: March 20, 2024

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Wednesday, March 20 (First Four)

March Madness 2024: First round

The NCAA March Madness Round of 64 began on Thursday, March 21, 2024, with the Mississippi State vs. Michigan State game and ended on Friday, March 22, 2024.

March Madness first round: Thursday, March 21 game times and network

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Thursday, March 21, 2024. All times Eastern.

March Madness first round: Friday, March 22 game times and network

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Friday, March 22, 2024. All times Eastern.

March Madness 2024: Second round

The NCAA March Madness Round of 32 began on Saturday, March 23, 2024, and ended on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

March Madness second round: Saturday, March 23

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

March Madness second round: Sunday, March 24

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

(2) Marquette vs. (10) Colorado (Marquette, 81-77)

(1) Purdue vs. (8) Utah State (Purdue, 106-67)

(4) Duke vs. (12) James Madison (Duke, 93-55)

(6) Clemson vs. (3) Baylor (Clemson, 72-64)

(4) Alabama vs. (12) Grand Canyon (Alabama, 72-61)

(1) UConn vs. (9) Northwestern (UConn, 75-58)

(1) Houston vs. (9) Texas A&M (OT) (Houston, 100-95 OT)

(5) San Diego State vs. (13) Yale (San Diego State, 85-57)

Men's March Madness Sweet 16: Thursday, March 28

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Men's March Madness Sweet 16: Friday, March 29

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Friday, March 29, 2024.

March Madness 2024: Elite 8 games schedule

The Elite 8 games were played from Saturday, March 30, 2024, through Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Men's March Madness Elite 8: Saturday, March 30

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

(1) UConn 77 vs. (3) Illinois 52 (UConn, 77-52)

(4) Alabama 89, (6) Clemson 82 (Alabama, 89-82)

March Madness Elite 8: Sunday, March 31

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

(1) Purdue 72 vs. (2) Tennessee 66 (Purdue, 72-66)

(11) NC State 76, (4) Duke 64 (NC State, 76-64)

March Madness 2024: Final Four game schedule

The men's Final Four was played on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

March Madness Final Four: Saturday, April 6, 2024