How to watch today's Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game: Wild Card livestream options, kickoff time

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs on to the field during pregame player introductions prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/Getty Images

If you tune in to just one NFL game this Super Wild Card Weekend, you'll want to watch the wild Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game today, the second of a terrific Saturday football doubleheader.

There's a catch though: This game won't be broadcast over-the-air on NBC or any other cable TV channel across most of the country. The Dolphins vs. Chiefs matchup is the first-ever streaming-exclusive playoff game. So if you want to watch it, you'll need a subscription to Peacock.

Here's what you need to know to watch today's Peacock-exclusive NFL Wild Card game.

How and when to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Wild Card game

The Wild Card playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at 8:00 p.m ET (5:00 p.m. PT). The game will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Kansas City and Miami residents can catch the game on their local NBC affiliate via cable TV or a digital TV antenna.

How to watch today's Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Wild Card game: Peacock

NBC/Universal

The Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs will only be available to Peacock subscribers. Fortunately, it's easy and cost-effective to subscribe to Peacock, especially now that it's on sale ahead of the game for 50% off.

Peacock offers its subscribers live streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC, Big Ten football, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). The streamer hosts 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

Peacock Premium is regularly $6 per month, or $60 per year. Right now, however, Peacock is offering a half-off deal on annual Peacock subscriptions. New subscribers can join for just $30 per year and enjoy today's Wild Card game (plus the NBC-aired game Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions tomorrow).

Not interested in keeping Peacock after watching the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game? Then we recommend signing up for the $6 per month plan, even though it's not on sale. You can easily cancel your Peacock subscription after the game.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock airs NFL matchups airing live on NBC (that's Sunday Night Football and special NFL regular season and special NFL playoff Saturday games).

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows.

Subscribers get access to Peacock's massive library of record content, plus Peacock originals including "Poker Face" and "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip".

If you want to catch the game on your phone -- and all the football still ahead in the postseason -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Waiting for the game to start? Check out Amazon's new NFL fan shop



If you're waiting for Saturday's game to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon's new NFL fan shop. The Amazon NFL fan shop is filled to the brim with officially licensed fan gear: You'll find Kansas City jerseys, Miami Dolphins team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more, including tons of great deals for the NFL fan in your life. There are plenty of deals awaiting you at Amazon, too, including some must-see deals on TVs for watching football.

Tap the button below to head directly to the NFL fan shop page on Amazon and select your favorite team.

2024 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

The 2024 NFL Season Super Wild Card Weekend schedule is below. All times Eastern.

Saturday January 13, 2024

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Sling TV)

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:00 p.m. (Peacock exclusive)

Sunday January 14, 2024

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (Fox, Sling TV)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, 8:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Sling TV)

Monday, January 15, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Sling TV)

Storylines we followed in the 2023 NFL regular season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season ran through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 7, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift's NFL era: Looking back on the 2023 NFL regular season, it's clear the biggest story of the 2023 NFL season was Taylor Swift (Travis Kelce, too). Swift's appearances at NFL stadiums including Lambeau, Gillette and Arrowhead sent Swifties of all ages into a frenzy that nearly overwhelmed the league itself. Football purists found the intrusion and Swift-related attention unnerving, but the pop sensation brought millions of new fans to the game. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be going strong, which means fans can expect to see Taylor herself in the stands of Kansas City Chiefs playoff games as her schedule allows. Football fans may find it slightly annoying. But if the attention (and new audience) Taylor brought to professional NFL football just by showing up wasn't proof enough, it's Taylor's world and we're all just living in it -- one era at a time.

Is this the Cowboys year? Being a Dallas Cowboys fan requires a Texas-sized emotional commitment. Last season, fans gutted through quarterback Dak Prescott's winning record (not in a good way) of most interceptions thrown in the 2022-2023 season. Dak whittled his interceptions down this season and the Cowboys managed the unthinkable -- they toppled the mighty Philadelphia Eagles from their perch atop the NFC East in Week 14. But the Cowboys' 31-10 upset loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 is the kind of play that makes Cowboys fans weary. The Cowboys could go all the way to the Super Bowl this season, but it won't be without taking fans on an emotional rollercoaster best left at an amusement park.