Roman Reigns celebrates after defeating Bill Goldberg during the 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 19, 2022. Getty Images

If you're ready to watch Roman Reigns defend his titles against Kevin Owens, and Alexa Bliss take another shot at Bianca Belair during the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend, you're going to need to sign up for Peacock Premium. Learn more about how to watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 ahead.

When is the WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

The 36th annual WWE Royal Rumble is on Jan. 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET in San Antonio, Texas.

Where can you watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

The WWE Royal Rumble is streaming on Peacock only. You need at least Peacock Premium to watch, which is $5 a month or $30 per year. You can watch every WWE Premium Live Event with Peacock Premium, including Wrestlemania, Summer Slam and more. You can also watch past Royal Rumble matches on Peacock Premium now.

Score an amazing deal on Peacock Premium today. Sign up for a year and pay only $30, reduced from $50.

Peacock Premium, $5 per month or $30 per year

What else is available on Peacock Premium?

You get so much more than just WWE with a Peacock Premium subscription. Watch "Yellowstone," "The Office," "Modern Family" and more. Peacock Premium subscribers can also watch all WWE live events, past and present, on-demand programming, every episode of "Raw" and "Smackdown" with full episodes 30 days later, every episode of "NXT" with full episodes available the next day, wrestling documentaries and more.

Watch even more WWE on Sling TV

You won't catch the WWE Royal Rumble on Sling TV, but you can use the streaming service to watch episodes of "Raw" or "Smackdown" live instead of waiting for them to come to Peacock. You can get $20 off your first month now if you sign up for Sling Blue. It's $40 a month after that.

Sling TV, $20 per month for the first month

