How to watch the Serbia vs. USA Olympic men's basketball game today: Livestream options, Team USA info, more

Jayson Tatum of Team United States reacts during the Basketball training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Lille, France. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Let the Summer Olympic Games begin. One of the highlights of the Paris Summer Olympics is Team USA's men's basketball roster, a star-studded list of the NBA's best, including LeBron James, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum and more.

Read below to find out how and when to watch the Serbia vs. USA Olympic men's basketball game today.

How and when to watch the Serbia vs. USA Olympic men's basketball game

The Serbia vs. Team USA game will be played on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. ET (8:15 a.m. PT). The game wlil air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

How to watch Serbia vs. USA Olympic men's basketball game without cable

While many cable packages include NBC and the other channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympics, it's easy to watch the Olympic basketball if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

In addition to major sporting events like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC and sports airing on USA Network. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $8 per month. An annual plan is available for $80 per year (best value). You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock's Olympic coverage will include "multi-view" options in which fans can curate their viewing journey, choosing the Olympic events they are most interested in watching.

Peacock will air exclusive coverage of PGA Tour events, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 events.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

For streaming the Paris Olympics -- and for streaming all the must-watch college football and NFL games to follow this fall -- we like Sling TV. The cable TV replacement option offers packages that include your local NBC station starting at $45 per month, or $70 for two months (special prepay offer). You also get access to E! and USA Network (including 400 hours of Olympics programming on USA in 4K resolution). We like that there's a $11 per month sports add-on plan called Sports Extra and the option to add on Paramount+ if you want to catch even more sporting events this fall.

Tap the button below to sign up for Sling TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can also catch Team USA Men's basketball airing on network TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the Tour de France, and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Summer Olympics- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Olympic events, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch Team USA men's basketball and more top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch Team USA men's basketball live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch Team USA Men's basketball airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is currently $56 at Amazon, reduced from $70 with coupon.

Olympics 2024: Team USA men's basketball full schedule

Lebron James of Team United States looks on during the Basketball training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Lille, France. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Men's basketball tips off on July 27, one day after the opening ceremony in Paris. 12 countries will compete in the initial group stage.

Team USA will play in Group C, which includes Serbia, South Sudan and the winner of the Puerto Rico Qualifying Tournament. The final stage, which is single-elimination, will feature eight teams to determine the gold, silver and bronze medals. The final stage will consist of the top two finishers in each group, and the two best third-place teams.

Below is the schedule for the Team USA men's basketball Group Stage at the Paris Summer Games.

All times Eastern

Group Stage (Group C)

July 28: Team USA vs. Serbia, 11:15 a.m. (NBC)

July 31: Team USA vs. South Sudan, 9 p.m. (USA Network)

August 3: Team USA vs.W OQT PUR, 11: 15 a.m. (NBC)

August 6

Men's quarterfinals (4 games), 5 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (E! and USA Network)

August 8

Men's semifinals (2 games), 11:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. (USA Network)

August 10

Bronze medal game, 5 a.m.- 7 a.m. (USA Network, replay at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network)

Gold medal game, 3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. (USA Network, replay at midnight on USA Network)

Who is on the Team USA Basketball roster at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

12 NBA players are on the USA men's basketball roster with a combined 10 Olympic gold medals between them. Kevin Durant has won three gold medals, while LeBron James is Team USA's all-time leading scorer (not to mention his two gold medals). Bam Adebayo (2020), Devin Booker (2020), Anthony Davis (2012), Jrue Holiday (2020) and Jayson Tatum (2020) are each gold medal winners as well.

Team USA men's basketball roster:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

(Miami Heat) Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

(Golden State Warriors) Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

(Los Angeles Lakers) Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

(Minnesota Timberwolves) Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

(Philadelphia 76ers) Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

(Indiana Pacers) Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers )

(Los Angeles Lakers Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) Derrick White (Boston Celtics)

When was the last time the US men's basketball team won gold?

Team USA took home the gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Games after defeating France in the final. It was Team USA's fourth consecutive men's basketball gold medal.