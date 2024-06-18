How to watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final for free tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 5 has arrived with Edmonton Oilers hitting the road again to face the Florida Panthers. For those of us watching from home, there's never been more streaming options to make watching the NHL Stanley Cup Final games easy. Even better, there are multiple ways to watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final live for free.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final for free.

When are the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final games?

The NHL Stanley Cup Final is a best-of-seven series. The Florida Panthers currently lead the series 3-1.

The next game in the NHL Stanley Cup Final series, Game 5, will be played on Tuesday, June 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

How to watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final games for free

All games of the NHL Stanley Cup Final will air on ABC. You can watch for free without cable on FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV. Keep reading below to find out how.

You can the NHL Stanley Cup Final for free on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to access to local network affiliates, ESPN and more. To watch the NHL Finals without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NHL hockey, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final live for free

You can watch this year's finals for free with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle by starting a three-day free trial. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 NHL Finals, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch tonight's game on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

2024 NHL Playoffs: Full schedule

The 2024 NHL Playoffs began on April 20, 2024.

Stanley Cup Final schedule and results

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final is a best-of-seven series beginning on Saturday, June 8, 2024. All times Eastern.

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Panthers 3, Oilers 0

Game 2 -- Panthers 4, Oilers 1

Game 3 -- Panthers 4, Oilers 3

Game 4 -- Oilers 8, Panthers 1

Game 5 -- Oilers at Panthers: Tuesday, June 18, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 6* -- Panthers at Oilers: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 7* -- Oilers at Panthers: Monday, June 24, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

*if necessary

Florida leads the series 3-1

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Conference finals results and scores

Below are the results and standings for the 2024 NHL conference finals.

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Rangers 0

Game 2: | Rangers 2, Panthers 1

Game 3: | Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

Game 4: | Panthers 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Game 5: | Panthers 3, Rangers 2

Game 6: | Panthers 2, Rangers 1

Panthers win series 4-2

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2 OT)

Game 2: | Stars 3, Oilers 1

Game 3: | Stars 5, Oilers 3

Game 4: | Oilers 5, Stars 2

Game 5: | Oilers 3, Stars 1

Game 6: | Oilers 2, Stars 1

Oilers win series 4-2

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Second-round results and scores

Below are the scores for the second round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes



Game 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT2) | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

New York wins 4-2

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 6, Bruins 1| Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Florida wins 4-2

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6: | Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2 OT) | Recap

Dallas wins the series 4-2

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Canucks 5, Oilers 4| Recap

Game 2: | Oilers 4, Canucks 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Edmonton wins the series 4-3

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: First-round results and scores

Below are the scores for the first round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Rangers 4, Capitals 2 | Recap

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Game 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 5, Lightning 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Lightning 6, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Panthers 6, Lightning 1 | Recap

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1| Recap

Game 7: | Bruins 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT) | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 7: | Stars 2, Golden Knights 1| Recap

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Game 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Avalanche 6, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Avalanche 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Avalanche 6, Jets 3 | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Game 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 2, Predators 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Canucks 4, Predators 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Predators 2, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Canucks 1, Predators 0 | Recap

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Oilers 6, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 1, Kings 0 | Recap

Game 5: | Oilers 4, Kings 3 | Recap