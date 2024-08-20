How to watch the Little League World Series today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2024 Little League World Series is on. A fan-favorite sporting event, the Little League World Series pits the best American Little League team against the best international Little League team in the championship. Teams compete in their own bracket, in double-elimination rounds, with the winner of the USA bracket and the winner of the international bracket vying for the championship.

Teams from the U.S. have won the Little League World Series each competition since 2018. Keep reading to find out how and when to watch them try to do it again, even if you don't have cable.

When is the 2024 Little League World Series?

The 2024 Little League World Series is being played from Wednesday, August 14, 2024 through Sunday, August 25, 2024. Games will air on ESPN or ABC, and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

When are today's Little League World Series games?

Below is the schedule for games on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. All times Eastern.

How to watch the Little League World Series without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry ESPN or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch today's games. Below are the platforms on which you can watch the Little League World Series.

If you don't have cable TV that includes ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the Little League World Series is through a subscription to Sling TV. We suggest leveling up your coverage to the Orange + Blue with Sports Extra tier to get more NFL and college football games this fall.

The Orange + Blue plan regularly costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a $25 off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $35. The Orange + Blue with Sports Extra plan is $50 for your first month and $75 per month after. The Sports Extra add-on features 18 channels, including NFL Redzone, ESPNU, SEC Network, Big 10 Network and ACC Network, making it ideal for pro and college football fans.

The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The plan costs $219, reduced from $300.

Note: Because Sling TV does not carry CBS, Sling subscribers will want to add Paramount+ to their bundle. (Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount Global.)

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 52 channels to watch in total, including local ESPN, NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (18 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can also catch all the action on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to ABC and ESPN, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch the today's games without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Little League baseball, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Little League World Series live

You can watch the Little League World Series with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's games, the 2024-5 NFL season, MLB this season and NASCAR races this season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch the Little League World Series on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream all Little League World Series games this year. ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform, which offers coverage of some of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's WNBA games, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, and a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more. Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports including the Ivy League, Big Sky Conference and Atlantic A10 Conference.

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month. Or save 15% when you pay annually ($110).

Little League World Series full schedule

Below is the schedule for the remaining games of the 2024 Little League World Series.

All times Eastern

Tuesday, August 20

Wednesday, August 21

TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, August 22

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby, 5 p.m.



TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, August 23

T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby broadcast, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Aug. 24

International Championship, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

U.S. Championship, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, Aug. 25

Third-place consolation game: International Championship loser vs. U.S. Championship loser, 10 a.m. (ESPN2)

Little League World Series Championship: International Championship winner vs. U.S. Championship winner, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Little League World Series past winners

