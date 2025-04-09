Ozempic, Shrek ears and divorce papers are among Uber's "most unique" lost and found items of the last year

Here's a reminder to check your belongings before leaving a rideshare. Uber has released its annual lost and found index, listing some of the most commonly left behind items and the "most unique" ones over the last 12 months — including ozempic, shrek ears and even divorce papers.

New York City was the most forgetful city last year, according to Uber. If you've ever left your phone in a rideshare, don't feel bad because you're not alone — approximately 1.7 million riders accidentally did too in the last 12 months. It's the most commonly forgotten item, Uber said, followed by wallets and keys.

But how do you even report lost items if you forget your phone? Uber says you can access your account from a computer and contact your driver through there.

The rideshare also noticed major recurring trends in the lost items, which included misplaced legal documents, high-end liquors, vinyl records, Nintendo Switches, yoga mats, pilates socks, Philadelphia Eagles merchandise and even items that were the color red. Uber said more than 8,000 red items were left behind in the last year, the most of any color.

Uber also found evidence that certain items are more likely to be lost on certain days. For example, cowboy hats are left behind most often on Saturdays — although the rideshare company did not provide underlying data to indicate how common an occurrence this is on any specific day.

Uber also provided a list of the 50 "most unique" items left behind as described by passengers:

Mannequin head with human hair Viking drinking horn Ghostbusters ghost trap [ed. note: presumably nonfunctional] Chainsaw Breast milk Fine china My turtle Urinal Club promoter sign reading "Annie's married" – it belongs to the club Sticky boob bra Aviation headset Shrek ears Bermuda shorts A pink fan that has two hearts and the word "bimbo" DNA testing kit Pickleball paddles and ball 2 mattresses [ed. note: how?] 15 hookahs Amethyst crystal Aquarium Witches broom Unicycle 100 DVD's Bouquet of 100 red roses Sea moss Traffic cone A very large portrait of myself in a brown box Yankees bobblehead figure Plunger A photograph of me and my friend at Benihana Little cactus Peacock feather Lady Liberty crown Hoverboard and a mini fridge Harry potter wand Sewing machine Orthopedic foot insoles Boiled eggs and a candle Divorce papers Ozempic Remy the rat doll Blue laminated paper with yellow smiley face Cornish hens A placard that says "it's a Philly thing" Fake blood 10 live lobsters Taxidermied rabbit Chicken sculpture Hannah Montana merchandise DJ mixing board