Ozempic, Shrek ears and divorce papers are among Uber's "most unique" lost and found items of the last year

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Here's a reminder to check your belongings before leaving a rideshare. Uber has released its annual lost and found index, listing some of the most commonly left behind items and the "most unique" ones over the last 12 months — including ozempic, shrek ears and even divorce papers.

New York City was the most forgetful city last year, according to Uber. If you've ever left your phone in a rideshare, don't feel bad because you're not alone — approximately 1.7 million riders accidentally did too in the last 12 months. It's the most commonly forgotten item, Uber said, followed by wallets and keys.

But how do you even report lost items if you forget your phone? Uber says you can access your account from a computer and contact your driver through there.

The rideshare also noticed major recurring trends in the lost items, which included misplaced legal documents, high-end liquors, vinyl records, Nintendo Switches, yoga mats, pilates socks, Philadelphia Eagles merchandise and even items that were the color red. Uber said more than 8,000 red items were left behind in the last year, the most of any color.

Uber also found evidence that certain items are more likely to be lost on certain days. For example, cowboy hats are left behind most often on Saturdays — although the rideshare company did not provide underlying data to indicate how common an occurrence this is on any specific day.

Uber also provided a list of the 50 "most unique" items left behind as described by passengers:

  1. Mannequin head with human hair
  2. Viking drinking horn
  3. Ghostbusters ghost trap [ed. note: presumably nonfunctional]
  4. Chainsaw
  5. Breast milk
  6. Fine china
  7. My turtle
  8. Urinal
  9. Club promoter sign reading "Annie's married" – it belongs to the club
  10. Sticky boob bra 
  11. Aviation headset
  12. Shrek ears
  13. Bermuda shorts
  14. A pink fan that has two hearts and the word "bimbo"
  15. DNA testing kit
  16. Pickleball paddles and ball
  17. 2 mattresses [ed. note: how?]
  18. 15 hookahs
  19. Amethyst crystal
  20. Aquarium
  21. Witches broom
  22. Unicycle
  23. 100 DVD's
  24. Bouquet of 100 red roses
  25. Sea moss
  26. Traffic cone
  27. A very large portrait of myself in a brown box
  28. Yankees bobblehead figure
  29. Plunger
  30. A photograph of me and my friend at Benihana 
  31. Little cactus 
  32. Peacock feather
  33. Lady Liberty crown
  34. Hoverboard and a mini fridge
  35. Harry potter wand
  36. Sewing machine
  37. Orthopedic foot insoles
  38. Boiled eggs and a candle 
  39. Divorce papers
  40. Ozempic
  41. Remy the rat doll
  42. Blue laminated paper with yellow smiley face 
  43. Cornish hens
  44. A placard that says "it's a Philly thing"
  45. Fake blood
  46. 10 live lobsters
  47. Taxidermied rabbit
  48. Chicken sculpture
  49. Hannah Montana merchandise
  50. DJ mixing board
Kiki Intarasuwan

Kiki Intarasuwan is a news editor for CBS News & Stations.

