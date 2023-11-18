How to watch today's Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers game: Livestream options, kickoff time

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Carson Beck (15) looks on prior to the college football game between the Missouri Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 04, 2023, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs play the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers today in an epic SEC showdown. The Bulldogs are all but a lock for the SEC championship game, but they're laser focused on keeping their undefeated record. The Volunteers hope to make a Week 12 splash by handing Carson Beck and the Bulldogs their first loss the 2023 NCAA college football season.

Keep reading for how to watch one of the biggest college football games of Week 12.

How and when to watch the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers game

The Week 12 game between Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers will be played Saturday, November 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). The game will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

How to watch the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers game without cable

While most cable packages include CBS, it's easy to watch the game if CBS isn't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, one of the easiest ways to catch all live NFL games broadcast on CBS is through a subscription to Paramount+. The streamer offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games as well, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS." Paramount+ is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Paramount+ costs $5.99 for the Essential tier (or $60 annually), and $11.99 per month (or $120 annually) for the ad-free Showtime tier that includes your local CBS station. Paramount+ currently offers a one-week free trial.

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier (with live NFL games such as this one), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals, same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly without paying Instacart-like markups.

Early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals reduces holiday shopping stress.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV is running a (rare!) deal. For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. (You'll save $20 off your first and second months.) That brings the price of FuboTV's Pro tier down to $55 per month for your first two months, reduced from $75.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and other devices.

You can watch college football with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month for the college football season.

Watch NCAA football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified indoor HDTV antenna claims to have a 250-mile range and comes with a 16.5-foot coaxial cable. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers. Regularly $33, it's currently on sale for $23 ahead of Black Friday.

More teams to follow during the 2023 college football season

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders Getty Images

Important dates for the 2023 college football season:

The 13-week 2023 college football season runs from Aug. 27 through Dec. 9.

Two semifinal games, the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, are scheduled for New Year's Day (Monday, January 1, 2024).

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Georgia Bulldogs want to make history: The Bulldogs struck gold last season winning back-to-back championships after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in 2022. Since 1936, no college team has won three-in-a-row. Coming into Week 12, the Bulldogs are one of eight teams that remain undefeated and have reclaimed the top spot in just about every college football ranking. Head coach Kirby Smart started the season aiming for the elusive three-peat, which is looking less elusive with each game of the season.

Football fans can't get enough of the Colorado Buffaloes: If it seems like the biggest story of the 2023 NCAA college football season isn't on the field, you're not wrong. Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, has dominated sports headlines since he announced in December of 2022 he'd leave the 11-1 Jackson State football program he'd built over the past three years in favor of the 1-11 Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime in prime time has proven a success despite the team's 4-6 record. Winning or losing, the Buffaloes have seen skyrocketing TV ratings, the one bright spot in an ugly year for Pac-12 football.

How will all the college football shake ups shake out? In July 2022, UCLA and USC finally agreed on something. The frenemy rivals would both leave the Pac-12 in favor of the Big Ten in 2024. This summer, Colorado announced it would return to the Big 12. Since then, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have announced an exodus from the Pac-12 to the Big-12 at the end of the 2023 season. Washington and Oregon State are also ditching the Pac-12 for the Big 10 at the same time.

The school shuffling won't affect the 2023 season much, but expect journalists to talk about it to no end. With the Pac-12 currently down to just four teams for the 2024 season, the demise of the Pac-12 is sure to be one of the biggest stories of the season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide came into the 2023 season ranked No. 4. Saban and company aren't comfortable with the demotion. Still not the dominant Bama team fans have come to rely on, the Tide are hoping to be a major threat to the Bulldogs scoring that three-peat. Ohio State has arguably one of the best receiver rooms in college football led by the dazzling Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes come into Week 12 undefeated, just one win over the 9-1 Crimson Tide.

