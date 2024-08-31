How to watch Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 NASCAR playoffs race at Darlington Raceway today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Hellmann's/Meijer Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway on August 17, 2024 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity series playoffs begin today at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Justin Allgaier holds the top ranking coming into the playoffs with Cole Cluster close behind.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch today's Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity race.

How to watch the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 NASCAR race

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 NASCAR race is scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). The race will air on USA Network and stream on the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 NASCAR race race without cable

While most cable packages include USA Network, it's easy to watch NASCAR in 2024 if USA Network isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes USA Network, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NASCAR races this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to all four channels airing NASCAR this season, plus local ABC affiliates (where available) with its Blue Tier plan.

The Sling TV Blue plan normally costs $45 per month, but the streamer is currently offering half off the first month of any pricing tier, so you'll pay just $22.50. (Some shoppers are seeing an introductory deal for $25 off the first month of Sling TV, though your experience may vary.) If you want to add ESPN, you can upgrade to the Orange + Blue Tier plan (recommended), which is currently $30 for the first month and $60 after that. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Blue tier:

There are 42 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox, FS1 and USA affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage, perfect for recording all of NASCAR's big moments this season.

You can also catch all NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024 on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to NBC, USA, Fox and FS1, in addition to almost every televised sporting event in 2024 including MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. There are over 180 channels on the Fubo Pro Tier to enjoy.

To watch NASCAR without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football on network TV, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch NASCAR this season with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Fox and FS1, NBC and USA. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every Cup Series race on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch almost all live NFL games next season, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more. With Hulu + Live TV, you'll have access to live local network affiliate programming without the hefty price of a cable subscription.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff schedule

Below is the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff schedule for the 2024 season.

Saturday, August 31: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network)

Saturday, September 7: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Atlanta, Atlanta Motor Speedway (3:00 p.m. ET, USA Network)

Saturday, September 14: Shriners Children's 200, Watkins Glen International (3:00 p.m. ET, USA Network)

Friday, September 20: Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network)

Round of 12

Saturday, September 28: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Kansas, Kansas Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network)

Saturday, October 5: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega, Talladega Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Saturday, October 12: Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network)

Round of 8

Saturday, October 19: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Las Vegas, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3:00 p.m. ET, NBC)

Saturday, October 26: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Homestead-Miami, Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:00 p.m. ET, NBC)

Saturday, November 2: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville, Martinsville Speedway (3:00 p.m. ET, USA Network)

Championship 4

Saturday, November 9: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway (6:00 p.m. ET, USA Network)