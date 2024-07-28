How and when to watch every Simone Biles gymnastics event at the 2024 Paris Olympics: TV, streaming, full schedule and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Simone Biles of Team United States smiles during a Gymnastics training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics are here. After a dazzling opening ceremony up the Seine River, athletes like gymnast Simone Biles are ready to dazzle fans with medal-winning performances we'll surely be talking about for years to come.

Keep reading to find out how to watch every Simone Biles event at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

When is Simone Biles competing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games?

Biles competes Sunday, July 28, 2024 through August 5, 2024.

How to watch Simone Biles compete at the 2024 Olympics: TV and streaming

Women's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and will stream on Peacock

How to watch Simone Biles at the 2024 Olympics without cable

While many cable packages include NBC and the other channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympics, it's easy to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics gymnastics events if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Simone Biles' full schedule of events at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Women's gymnastics will start on Sunday, July 28, 2024 and conclude on Monday, August 5. Biles is expected to compete in all four events, which are vault, beam, uneven bars and floor exercise. She is the current world all-around champion who has the top U.S. score in every event except the uneven bars.

Below is Biles' competition schedule for the 2024 Summer Olympics. NBC and Peacock will air all of Biles' events.

All times Eastern

Women's Qualification: Sunday, July 28 at 5:40–7:20am

Women's Team Final: Tuesday, July 30 at 12:15–2:30pm

Women's All-Around Final: Thursday, August 1 at 12:15–2:25 pm

Event Finals Day 1 (Women's Vault): Saturday, August 3 at 10:20–11:10am

Event Finals Day 2 (Women's Uneven Bars): Sunday, August 4 at 9:45-10:35am

Event Finals Day 3 (Women's Balances Beam and Floor Exercise): Monday, August 5 at 6:35–7:30am and 8:20-9:15am

How many medals has Simone Biles won?

Biles has won a total of seven Olympic medals, including four gold, one silver and two bronze. The most decorated gymnast in history, the 27 year old has 37 total Olympic and World Championship medals combined.

How did Simone Biles do at the last Olympics?

Biles made headlines when withdrew from the team final and the individual all-around at the Tokyo Summer Games to focus on her mental health. She was still able to earn a silver in the team event and a bronze in the balance beam.