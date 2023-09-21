How to watch tonight's New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Thursday Night Football

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As if losing superstar running back Saquon Barkley to an angle injury for about three weeks wasn't bad enough, the New York Giants hit the road to face one of the toughest teams in the NFL. The Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers all but shut down the LA Rams in the second half of their Week 2 game, with the Niners' talent-heavy roster showing off at every turn.

Despite the promise of the new season, the 1-1 New York Giants have had a hard landing in the 2023 NFL season. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been sacked a total of ten times so far this season, only eclipsed by Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud.

Anyone writing off the Giants' prospects should think twice. The undefeated 49ers are stacked in all three phases, but Jones fired on all cylinders in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. Look for him to attempt that again against the Niners if he can manage to elude the Nick Bosa-led defense.

How to watch the New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers game

The Thursday Night Football game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers will be played September 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). It will air on Fox locally (FOX 5 NY and FOX KTVU 2) and stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. If you don't have cable or are not an Amazon Prime member yet, but you want to stream the game, Prime is offering a one-week membership for just $1.99.

Already an Amazon Prime member? You can tap the button below to watch the game, or stream it via the Amazon Prime Video app on your phone, tablet or smart TV.

Starting in 2022, Amazon became the exclusive streamer of Thursday Night Football (TNF). This season, Prime ups its coverage with a riveting Thursday Night Football schedule that includes all 14 playoff teams from the 2022-2023 NFL season.

Thursday's pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). Not only will fans watch two 2022 division champions face off, fans will have a first look at the amazing new tech Amazon added to its Emmy-nominated coverage during the postseason.

Using AI-driven technology, Prime will display defensive alerts that highlight the player most likely to be able to blitz the quarterback. The feature uses real-time data and AI, which tracks players movements before the snap. All the new tech will live inside Prime Vision, Amazon's alternate Thursday Night Football stream with various graphic overlays on the screen that give viewers real-time data and analytics.

In addition to TNF, this season's Black Friday game, which will be played Week 12 on November 24 -- Miami Dolphins vs. the New York Jets -- will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, as well.

Amazon Prime is $1.99 for the first week. After one week, Prime is $14.99 per month ($139 annually) for all Thursday Night Football games, the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, two-day shipping and Prime deals on Prime Day and Amazon Prime Day deals.

Watch local NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna



If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX and PBS. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal – or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a staggering monthly fee. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers, and is the perfect way to catch local NFL games.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

Watch the Giants vs. 49ers game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season: Week 3



The 2023 NFL Season Week 3 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Sept. 21

New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (FOX/Prime Video)



Sunday, Sept. 24

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers, 1.00 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (ABC, CBS)

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. (ABC)

LA Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN, NBC)

Storylines we're following in the 2023 NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Is this finally Dak Prescott's time to shine? The Cowboys are off to a splashy 2023 season start, 2-0 coming into Week 3. QB Dak Prescott is pick-free, a huge improvement over last season. Prescott tied the league for the most interceptions and never played back-to-back games without a pick. Two games in, the Cowboys are primed to re-earn the title "America's Team". The Cowboys relied on five field goals from rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey to earn their 30-10 victory over the New York Jets. They'll need to score more touchdowns in the coming weeks if they want to be a real Super Bowl contender.

Lamar Jackson/OBJ in Baltimore: The Baltimore Ravens went through a series of staff and player changes during the offseason, designed to further QB Lamar Jackson's development in Baltimore. With a new coordinator a leveled-up offense, including the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens are 2-0 this season. The tightened offense has the league on notice.

Is there life after Aaron Rodgers in New York? Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut didn't last long before Rodgers was down with a torn ACL. Jets backup QB Zach Wilson took over. Despite a rocky start, Wilson settled in and led the Jets to an OT win. Head coach Robert Saleh assures the team is primed to go all the way with or without Rodgers, but the same team went 7-10 in 2022, which doesn't bode well this season.

That 49ers defense is dangerous: Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. Shanahan's decision has paid off two weeks in, the team is undefeated and Purdy shows full command of the team. But the 49ers Nick Bosa-led defense is what could take this team to the Super Bowl. After nearly shutting down Matthew Stafford's offense in the Week 2 against the Rams, this 49ers defense looks unstoppable and quite frankly, completely terrifying to face.Ravens fans. The only thing that could upstage Lamar's rushing touchdowns and athleticism is Odell Beckham Jr., who made his Ravens debut Sunday much to the delight of fans of the famed wide receiver.

