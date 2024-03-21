How to watch MLB early season opener today: Padres vs. Dodgers Seoul Series livestream options, game times, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media during the 2024 Seoul Series Los Angeles Dodgers Workout at Gocheok Sky Dome on Saturday, March 16, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Rivals San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers today in Seoul, South Korea. Ahead of Opening Day 2024, fans are being treated to an early season opener when the two NL West foes square off for two terrific baseball games. During today's Seoul Series Game 2, pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make his Dodgers debut.

With the promise of so much talent on the field today, from Fernando Tatis Jr. to Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, the Padres vs. Dodgers matchups are not to be missed. Keep reading for all the details you need to watch or stream the MLB early season opener.

How to watch the Padres vs. Dodgers season opener on TV



The highly-anticipated two-game Seoul Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres will be played on March 20-21 in Seoul, South Korea. The early regular-season opener will be broadcast on ESPN and will kick off the 2024 MLB regular season.

Game 1 on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 will broadcast live at 6:05 a.m. ET (3:05 a.m. PT).

Game 2 on Thursday, March 21, 2024 will broadcast live at 6:05 a.m. ET (3:05 a.m. PT)

How to watch the Padres vs. Dodgers season opener without cable

While many cable packages include ESPN, you can also watch the Padres vs. Dodgers games with a subscription to MLB.TV, which also streams most out-of-market MLB games this season and many spring training games. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

You can watch the Padres vs. Dodgers games, and all nationally televised MLB games this season, on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to spring training games via MLB Network and ESPN. Fubo packages also include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's game, all without a cable subscription.

Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

To watch MLB Spring Training without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Major League Baseball, Fubo offers NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, NCAA college basketball and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but right now the platform is offering $20 off your first month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 199 channels, including MLB Network.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

If you don't have cable TV that includes ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live baseball this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the nationally aired MLB, NFL and NBA games, plus NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups. To get access to MLB Network, simply subscribe to Sling TV and add the Sports Extra add-on.

The Orange + Blue Tier plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering half off for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can add MLB Network via the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month. Learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most MLB Spring Training games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Catch six spring training games from March 21-26 on ESPN+. ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform, which offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may also purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming that does not include the Seoul Series. A subscription to ESPN+ starts at $10 per month.

Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Get access to top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon, plus the PGA Tour and the Masters.



Get exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices.

College sports

If you want to catch the Seoul Series through your ESPN+ subscription, you can add MLB.TV to your ESPN+ subscription. MLB.TV broadcast over 250 spring training games this year and the Padres vs. Dodgers games, giving you the most access to the most games.

MLB.TV through ESPN+ is $35 per month. You can cancel anytime. You must be an ESPN+ subscriber to add MLB. TV.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can add MLB.TV to their Prime membership and stream the Seoul Series games, and every out-of-market MLB game of the regular season, with the Prime Video MLB.TV add-on. The MLB.TV add-on features out-of-market teams only during the regular season.

To subscribe to MLB.TV through Prime Video, tap the button below to add MLB.TV to your Prime subscription. You'll pay $30 per month after your seven-day free trial ends.

You can watch network-aired the Padres vs. Dodgers games and nationally televised MLB games during the regular season, plus the NFL, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels and unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every sports game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live MLB regular season games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Note: MLB Network is not included in a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+, giving you access to more MLB Spring Training games, for $77 per month.

What is the Dodgers vs. Padres Seoul Series?

Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres looks on during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at PETCO Park on September 23, 2023 in San Diego, California. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Prior to Opening Day, the MLB regular season will start with the 2024 Seoul Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres for two regular season games in Seoul, South Korea. The Seoul Series marks the first time MLB regular-season games will be played in Korea and included four exhibition games ahead of the Dodgers vs. Padres games.

The two-game Dodgers vs. Padres series will be played March 20 and 21 at 7:05pm (local time). Four exhibition games were played March 17-18.

You can watch the Seoul Series on ESPN, or stream on Fubo, SlingTV or Hulu + Live TV.

When is Opening Day 2024?

Opening Day of the 2024 MLB season is March 28, 2024.

What teams are playing on Opening Day 2024?

30 teams are scheduled to play on Opening Day. Below are all the matchups for 2024 MLB Opening Day.