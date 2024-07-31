How to watch men's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Events, schedule, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Team USA men's gymnastics competitions at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris have already gone viral thanks to pommel horse star Stephen Nedoroscik, whose performance in the team competition helped propel Team USA to a bronze medal. Labeld the Clark Kent of the Paris Olympic Games, Nedoroscik has captured the imagination of fans watching from home.

Nedoroscik isn't the only men's gymnast turning out stellar performances at the Paris Games, making the Olympic men's gymnastics competitions some of the most excited events at the Olympics this summer. Keep reading below to find out when and how to watch men's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics, even if you don't have cable.

When are the men's gymnastics events at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games?

Olympic men's gymnastics is scheduled to run from July 27 through August 5, 2024. The next major event, the men's all-around final, is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.

When does Team USA men's gymnastics compete next at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Team USA will compete on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in the men's all-around final at 11:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. ET (8:30 a.m. -11:15 a.m. PT) The men's all around final will broadcast on NBC, and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured below. For cord cutters, or fans without a cable subscription, Peacock. is the most cost-effective way to watch every event of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Where can you watch the Olympic men's gymnastics events?

Men's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and will stream on Peacock.

How to watch the Olympic men's gymnastics events without cable

While many cable packages include NBC and the other channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympics, it's easy to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics gymnastics events if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Watch Olympic men's gymnastics events live with a digital HDTV antenna

2024 Summer Olympics: Men's gymnastics schedule of events

Men's gymnastics will start on July 27, 2024 and conclude on Monday, August 5. Men's gymnastics will air live on the following dates:

July 27: Men's Qualifiers, (NBC/Peacock): 5 a.m. - 7.30 a.m. (3 sessions), 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. (3 sessions), 2 - 6:30 p.m. (3 sessions)

July 29 : Men's Team Final, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

July 31: Men's All-Around Final, 11:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

August 3: Men's Apparatus Finals (Rings, Vault), 9 a.m.- 11:25 a.m. (NBC/Peacock)

August 5: Men's Apparatus Finals (Parallel Bars, High Bar), 5:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. (NBC/Peacock)

When are the medal events for men's gymnastics?

There are eight medal events in men's gymnastics at the 2024 Summer Olympics. They are: team, individual all-around, floor exercise, vault, pommel horse, still rings, high bar and parallel bars.

Who is on Team USA?

The Team USA men's gymanstic roster includes, Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, and Stephen Nedoroscik. Shane Wiskus and Khoi Young will serve as the 2024 Olympic alternates.

Who won the gold medal events last Olympics?

Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the all-around gold medal in men's gymnastics at the Tokyo Games.