The 2023 Emmy Awards air tonight, in 2024: How to watch live and what to know

The 2023 Emmy Awards are here, and they'e airing live tonight. The 75th Emmys were supposed to air in September 2023, but were postponed because of the writers strike. Tonight's show features confirmed appearances by superstars like Jason Bateman, Ken Jeong, Quinta Brunson and many more.

Keep reading for all the ways you can watch tonight's Emmy Awards show (and more about why the 2023 Emmy Awards are happening in 2024).

When and where to watch the 2023 Emmy Awards with cable

The 75th Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m PT (5:00 p.m. PT). The Emmys will air on Fox and stream on the platforms featured below.

How to stream the 2023 Emmy Awards live

While most cable packages include Fox, it's easy to watch the Emmys live, even if Fox isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you have don't have cable TV that includes Fox, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the 2023 Emmy Awards live is through a subscription to Sling TV. Subscribers can also watch the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the year's biggest live events.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch the Emmys on FuboTV. While FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service, you'll also be able to stream tonight's Emmys live on it. Packages include Fox, CBS NBC and ABC. NFL fans can tune in for Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox," NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, but you'll also be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2023 Emmy Awards without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. Begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to the Emmys, you'll have access to most NFL playoff games. FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games as well. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $75 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch your favorite network shows like "Abbott Elementary", "Survivor" and "The Voice."

This plan also carries all the channels football fans need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch 2023 Emmy Awards with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

Watch the 2023 Emmy Awards live with a digital HDTV antenna

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the Emmys, the NFL and next year's network-aired college football games on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company.

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals.

How to watch the 2023 Emmy Awards red carpet coverage

The official 2023 Emmy Awards pre-show, the Live From E! Countdown to the Emmys, starts on Jan. 15, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). E! hosts and special guests will provide countdown and commentary until E!'s official red carpet coverage begins.

That red carpet coverage starts at 6:00 p.m ET (3:00 p.m. PT)., with Laverne Cox taking over. Expect her to get up close with the biggest stars slaying the red carpet.

After the show, stick around for Live From E! Emmys After Party, where stars like Garcelle Beauvais, Justin Sylvester and Jenny Lyons break down the night's best looks, biggest winners and moment memorable moments from the 2023 Emmys.

E! Entertainment is carried by most cable packages. You can also stream the 2023 Emmy red carpet coverage on E! with any of the streaming platforms described above including, SlingTV, FuboTV and Hulu+ Live TV.

Who are the 2023 Emmy Awards nominees?

The list of 2023 Emmy Award nominees includes pop sensation Selena Gomez, who's nominated as a producer of her hit show "Only Murders In The Building;" Rachel Brosnahan for her work as a housewife-turned-standup in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;" and TV icon Christina Applegate for her killer performance (pun intended) in "Dead to Me."

Last year also was a banner year for the gentlemen of television, including nominated actors Jeremy Allen White in "The Bear," Brian Cox for "Succession," Jason Sudekis for "Ted Lasso" and Martin Short for "Only Murderers in the Building."

That's just the beginning of the list of 2023 Emmy nominees.

Who's hosting the 2023 Emmy Awards?

TV funnyman Anthony Anderson, star of the ABC hit show "Blackish" and the new Fox game show "We Are Family," will host the Emmy Awards tonight.

Where are the 2023 Emmy Awards held?

Live from Los Angeles, California, the 75th Emmy Awards will be held at the Peacock Theatre. The Peacock Theatre, formerly the Nokia and Microsoft Theatre, is in downtown Los Angeles.

Why are the 2023 Emmy Awards being held now, in 2024?

The 75th Emmy Awards were previously scheduled for September 2023, but were postponed due to the actors and writers strikes. This is only the second time the Emmys have been postponed. The first time the show was postponed was in 2001, when the Emmy Awards were scheduled five days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.