Amazon just slashed the price on Peloton: Save up to $300 on the bestselling stationary bike

Peloton bikes are notoriously pricey, but we've found a great Amazon deal on them: Peloton bikes are currently up to $300 off. If you've been putting off investing in a Peloton for your home gym, this is a great opportunity to score one at a major discount with free and fast Amazon shipping.

This price surely won't last, so be sure to shop now.

Why do people love Peloton bikes? You can clip into a Peloton bike for a cycling workout like no other. People swear by their classes led by beloved trainers, available via the $44 per month Peloton All-Access Membership. The membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content through the Peloton app. There are even classes you can take when you're not using the bike, such as yoga and meditation.

"I was never into fitness before, but Peloton has completely changed me," wrote one verified Amazon buyer. "I truly enjoy working out now and look forward to it. The bike is easy to use, and there is a variety of classes to choose from -- something for everyone!"

The high-tech and small-space-friendly Peloton bike features a resistance knob for manual control, a stereo speaker system, an adjustable 22-inch touchscreen, a USB micro port, a headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, a front-facing camera, a built-in microphone and volume buttons. The Peloton bike pairs with your Apple Watch, so you can track your workout metrics during classes. It can track what muscles you've used in recent classes, so you can be sure you're targeting all your key groups on a weekly or monthly basis.

Why we like the Peloton bike:

When used with a Peloton membership, riders can access tons of different workout classes live or on-demand.

Reviewers report that the bike is easy to assemble.

The Peloton bike is compact enough for small spaces.

The original Peloton bike is on sale now for $1,245. That's $200 off its normal list price of $1,445.

The upgraded Peloton Bike+ is on sale for $300 off at Amazon. It features a larger 24-inch anti-reflection rotating touch screen display and an enhanced four-channel speaker system.

