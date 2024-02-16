Herman Miller's Presidents' Day sale is on: Save 20% on the best gaming and office chairs

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Herman Miller

Herman Miller chairs have been iconic since the 1940s. They're usually on the expensive for office furniture, thanks to high quality and innovative technology, plus the brand's history and name recognition. That's why we're so hyped for a big Presidents' Day 2024 opportunity that's happening now: The iconic brand's office chairs and more home office essentials are on sale right now for 20% off.

Every model of Herman Miller chair, from office chairs to gaming chairs, is on sale now. The Herman Miller Office Essentials Sale ends soon, and there's no guarantee that popular styles will remain in stock by the end of Presidents' Day weekend.

Herman Miller Embody gaming chair: Save $369

Herman Miller

When it comes to gaming chairs, it's hard to find a more impressive or more luxurious option than the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody gaming chair. The die-cast aluminum chair offers features that budget-priced gaming chairs do not, including an additional layer of copper-infused foam on the seat that provides extra comfort while reducing heat buildup. The arm height and width are adjustable, as is the back -- you can set it to align perfectly with your spine for maximum support.

Normally priced at $1,845, this luxury gaming chair has been reduced to $1,476 during the Herman Miller Office Essentials Sale this Presidents' Day.

Herman Miller Aeron chair: Save $382



Herman Miller

Considered one of the most recognizable pieces of modern office furniture, the Herman Miller Aeron office chair never goes out of style.

One of the most expensive ergonomic office chairs on the market since it launched more than 25 years ago, the sleek seat is constructed out of temperature-regulating mesh and offers extensive features, including adjustable lumbar support, adjustable seat and armrests, and three size options.

This chair is completely customizable from its base metal to size to type of back support. Different configurations have different prices -- all are 25% off through Nov. 28. Includes a 12-year warranty.

Regularly $1,510, you can get this 4.5-star-rated Herman Miller Aeron chair for $1,128 during the Herman Miller Presidents' Day weekend furniture sale.

Herman Miller Mirra 2 chair: Save $282



Herman Miller

You can't go wrong with the 4.3-star-rated Herman Miller Mirra 2, an office chair designed for people who can't sit still. Completely adjustable for individual comfort, the flexible chair uses ergonomic technology and features a loop spine back to mold to your curves. In terms of materials, the chair is constructed from 53% recycled materials and has a breathable seat to prevent sweating or overheating. Like most Herman Miller chairs, the Mirra 2 can be customized in everything from color and finish to seat depth and back support type.

The Herman Miller Mirra 2 chair is normally priced at $1,410. Right now, ahead of Presidents' Day, you can get the chair for $1,128.

Herman Miller Sayle chair: Save $147



Herman Miller

While significantly less expensive than the Aeron, the Herman Miller Sayle chair still offers statement-making design and superior quality. Inspired by suspension bridges, the chair's signature back features an innovative Y-Tower with webbed ventilated elastomer constructed to flex when you sit back while offering maximum lumbar support.

Like the Aeron, the Sayle can be completely customized from color and caster type to adjustability. It also comes with a 12-year warranty.

Normally priced at $735, right now you can get this owner-loved Herman Miller office chair for $588 this Presidents' Day, a savings of 20%.

Herman Miller Lino chair: Save $171

Herman Miller

You can totally customize the Lino desk chair, from its back support to its seat depth. It's a more affordable chair for Herman Miller standards.

"I chose a Lino because I wanted a cushion bottom with a mesh back," a reviewer says. "The cushion bottom is nice for folks who prefer not to feel a breeze on their rear and the mesh back is essential to allow for relaxed seating at all angles."

This Herman Miller chair is selling for $684 this Presidents' Day weekend, reduced from $855.

Why we love Herman Miller office chairs

Often described as midcentury modern, Herman Miller's designs have evolved over the years to incorporate ergonomic technology. This means that in addition to looking great at your desk, a Herman Miller chair may actually also benefit your health.

It's no secret that Herman Miller chairs are expensive -- top-quality products often are. If investing in a Herman Miller chair interests you, this Presidents' Day sale will likely be one of your best opportunities to shop all year. The savings add up quickly -- you can save hundreds of dollars on a Herman Miller gaming chair or standing desk, for example.

More Presidents' Day furniture deals to shop this weekend

If Herman Millier isn't the right fit for you or your budget, we have great news: Plenty more furniture is on sale during Presidents' Day weekend. West Elm has a big Presidents' Day sale, offering its own mid-century modern-styled furniture at tempting discounts. Be sure to check out all the Presidents' Day deals at Wayfair, plus all the furniture deals at Amazon this weekend, too, for more budget options.

And it's not just furniture that's on sale this weekend. Be sure to check out all the Presidents' Day deals on large appliances and Presidents' Day deals on mattresses -- this long weekend is your perfect opportunity to shop big and save big.