Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" Holiday Movies Premiere Today: Here's When and How to Watch

In 2021, the Hallmark networks will debut 41 new holiday movies starring genre favorites such as Danica McKellar (pictured), Candace Cameron Bure and Tamera Mowry-Housley. Hallmark Channel

Here's one thing that won't be a shortage of this holiday season: holiday movies. While 2021's ongoing supply-chain issues have retailers prepping for a challenging Black Friday and holiday season, the Hallmark networks and Lifetime are scheduled to blitz TV viewers with more than 75 new Christmas- and holiday-themed movies. The Hallmark Channel will lead the way, kicking off its annual "Countdown to Christmas" programming on Friday, Oct. 22 (8/7c), with the premiere of "You, Me & the Christmas Tree," starring Danica McKellar.

You can then catch a new holiday movie every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on The Hallmark Channel now through Dec. 19, with double features on Thanksgiving weekend.

This year, all the new Hallmark-branded holiday movies, with one exception, will debut on either the Hallmark Channel, or its sister network, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, as part of the latter's "Miracles of Christmas" event. If you're a current cable or satellite customer of Xfinity, Cox, Dish or another traditional TV provider, then you can stream "Countdown to Christmas" and "Miracles of Christmas" movies as they air live via Hallmark's official website. You can get access to several sleighs' worth of on-demand content here, too.

If you're not a cable subscriber, there are plenty of other great options for streaming Hallmark Channel holiday movies this year below. We also note which of the following services carry Lifetime, which is scheduled to unleash its own avalanche of original holiday movies, under the banner of "It's a Wonderful Lifetime," starting Nov. 12. Plus, we've put together some of our favorite Hallmark Christmas movie merch that make great gifts -- or a really fun treat for yourself.

On Dasher, on Dancer, and on to the list...

Hallmark Channel throw blanket

The Paper Store

A good Hallmark Channel movie calls for a good, cozy blanket. This one measures 60 inches by 50 inches, has a soft fleece front with a "It's the coziest time of the year" Hallmark design, and a fuzzy Sherpa fleece back.

Now, through Oct. 24 you can save an extra 20% at The Paper Store when you use the code FAMILY at checkout.

Hallmark Channel throw blanket, $30

Hallmark Channel Watching Mug

The Paper Store

This festive mug is perfect for tea, coffee or hot cocoa with a whole bunch of marshmallows. Dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Hallmark Channel Watching Mug, $13

Hallmark Channel "Joy to my World" Slippers

The Paper Store

Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas movies are just meant to be enjoyed in the comfiest pair of slippers available. There are some really great Ugg slippers we love at Nordstrom, but they don't bring quite the same amount of Christmas cheer as these. These "Joy to my World" slippers are available in small, medium and large sizes.

Hallmark "Channel Joy to my World" Slippers, $15

Hallmark Movie Bingo game pad

The Paper Store

There are a number of fun holiday tropes that show up all the time in Hallmark Christmas movies, such as encounters under the mistletoe, baking scenes and romantic sleigh rides. This game pad turns spotting these into a fun game, making it a great gift for that friend or partner you watch Hallmark Movies with every year.

Hallmark Movie Bingo game pad, $15

Hallmark Movies Now

Hallmark Movies Now via Facebook

Hallmark Movies Now is Hallmark's stand-alone, on-demand streaming service. It's for the No. 1 Hallmark fan who wants to access to, say, every episode of "The Good Witch," as well as dozens of throwback holiday movies, including 2016's "Pumpkin Pie Wars."

This Christmas, Hallmark Movies Now is also for the No. 1 Hallmark fan who doesn't want to miss a single Hallmark movie premiere.

"Every Time a Bell Rings," starring Erin Cahill, is set to debut on Hallmark Movies Now, as part of the service's "Movies & Mistletoe" programming event. It is the only Hallmark-branded movie that will not premiere on either the Hallmark Channel or Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. (An exact air date for "Every Time a Bell Rings" has not yet been announced.)

A Hallmark Movies Now subscription costs $5.99 a month, or $59.99 annually. New users can try out the service via a seven-day free trial.

Watch Hallmark's "Every Time a Bell Rings" on Hallmark Movies Now (subscription)

Frndly

Frndly via Facebook

This streaming service is for Hallmark holiday-movie fans who love everything about their current live-TV set-up, except for one thing: Not getting Hallmark channels.

Enter Frndly.

For $7.99 a month, the Frndly "Classic" tier delivers more than 20 live-TV channels, including the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. You can go even cheaper, and get the same channel lineup via the "Basic" tier for $5.99 a month -- if, that is, you're willing to watch Hallmark's holiday heroes in standard definition. (You also can't record programs with the "Basic" tier.)

At last look, Frndly was offering a seven-day free trial to new users.

One more thing: If you don't already have Lifetime, then please know that you won't get it via Frndly. So, be prepared to either have another plan, or be all right with missing, say, "A Christmas Dance Reunion," starring "High School Musical" alums Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman, and premiering Dec. 3 on Lifetime.

Watch Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" movies on Frndly (subscription)

Philo

Philo

For $25 a month, this live-TV streamer will get you about 60 channels, including Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and for good measure, Hallmark Drama. (And, yes, you get Lifetime, too.) There are no local live channels, and no major sports networks, so Philo's probably best for the "Countdown to Christmas" viewer who doesn't want to be distracted by current events.

As of publication, Philo was offering a seven-day free trial at sign up.

Watch Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" movies on Philo (subscription)

Sling

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The cheapest way for Hallmark fans to get their holiday-movie fix via Sling is to subscribe to either the $35-a-month "Orange" or "Blue" tier, and then tack on the $6-a-month "Lifestyle Extra" package. So, no, Sling isn't a super-budget-friendly streaming option here, but it does deliver marquee live-TV channels. Either the "Orange" or "Blue" tier will get you Lifetime, TBS, the Food Network and more. (If you can't decide between "Orange" and "Blue," know that "Orange" doesn't offer any local channels, while "Blue" may get you your local Fox and NBC stations.)

The "Lifestyle Extra" add-on is where you'll get the "Countdown to Christmas" and "Miracles of Christmas" must-haves, the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, respectively. (It also delivers Hallmark Drama.)

At last look, Sling was offering new users $10 off the first month of one of its tiered subscriptions.

Watch Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" movies on Sling (subscription)

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV (screenshot)

DirecTV Stream, formerly known as AT&T TV, is for the customer who wants the cable TV experience, but just doesn't want cable TV. At $69.99 a month, the service's "Entertainment" package is its least expensive option, relatively speaking, for enjoying "Countdown to Christmas." The tier delivers more than 65 live-TV channels, including the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. (And, yes, Virginia, Lifetime is included, too.)

Watch Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" movies on DirecTV Stream (subscription)

FuboTV

RAFAEL HENRIQUE/SOPA IMAGES/LIGHTROCKET/GETTY IMAGES (PHOTO ILLUSTRATION)

FuboTV is another live TV streamer with channel lineups (and prices) that'll look familiar to onetime cable subscribers. The Hallmark holiday-movie viewer can get by with the FuboTV "Starter" tier. Priced at $64.99 a month, it'll get you more than 100 live-TV channels, including the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, plus Hallmark Drama and local channels. (Un-fun fact: You will not get Lifetime.)

As of publication, FuboTV was offering a seven-day free trial to new users.

Watch Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" movies on FuboTV (subscription)

Vidgo

Vidgo via Facebook

The sports-heavy Vidgo is a good live-TV streaming option for, say, the "NFL Redzone" fan who also appreciates the Hallmark holiday oeuvre of Candace Cameron Bure. The Vidgo "Plus" package delivers more than 95 live-TV channels, including the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. (Bure's latest Hallmark effort, "The Christmas Contest," so you know, is set to premiere on the Hallmark Channel.)

At last look, the "Plus" package was being offered for $10 for the first month, then $55 per month after.

Watch Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" movies on Vidgo (subscription)

