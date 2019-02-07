"You guys are like family to me": "The Wonder Years" child stars reunite with sweet photos

Thirty-one years after the hit show "The Wonder Years" premiered on television, the child stars Fred Savage, Danica McKellar and Josh Saviano reunited with cute photos. Even after all this time, it seems the crew is still getting by with a little help from their friends.

Saviano first posted a photo of the former cast members grinning on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday after they met for lunch.

"The more things change, the more things stay the same, and the more I enjoy hanging out with these 2 #fredsavage and @danicamckellar you guys are like family to me. Love ya!" Saviano wrote on Twitter.

The more things change, the more things stay the same, and the more I enjoy hanging out with these 2#fredsavage and @danicamckellar you guys are like family to me. Love ya! pic.twitter.com/d7mpk9W8ob — Josh Saviano (@joshsaviano) February 6, 2019

McKellar posted another image of the trio on Wednesday with a similarly sweet caption. "...it was so much fun to catch up and hear how their beautiful families are doing!" she tweeted, "And yes, @joshsaviano, I totally agree - *you guys* are like family... I mean, we DID grow up together, after all."

"Wonder Years" debuted on Jan. 31, 1988 on ABC and ran until 1993. The coming-of-age hit set in the late 1960s and early 1970s centered around Savage's character Kevin Arnold as he went through life with best friend Paul Pfeiffer, played by Saviano. McKellar portrayed Gwendolyn "Winnie" Cooper, Kevin's main love interest and neighbor.

The reunion is not the first time the cast has come back together, meeting up at an event at the 92nd Street Y in New York City in 2014. In 2016, Saviano and Savage were caught on the Jumbotron attending a New York Rangers hockey game together.