Buy Greenworks tools on sale at Best Buy and save plenty of green

Spring is just about here, and if you have a lawn to maintain or work to be done around your home, head over to Best Buy right now to save some cash on popular Greenworks tools -- like a new lawnmower, hedge trimmer, cultivator-tiller or leaf blower.

Discover great deals on Greenworks tools

Our expert team of deal-seeking shoppers has discovered a bunch of popular Greenworks tools on sale at Best Buy, but this sale is only going on for a few more days, so act fast. Inventory is limited.

Greenworks lawn mower, string trimmer and leaf blower combo: $700 (save $400)

This deeply discounted bundle of Greenworks tools includes a 21-inch battery powered lawn mower, 13-inch string trimmer, the company's popular 730 leaf blower, four Ah batteries and a charger. Normally, you'd pay $1,100 for this complete set of outdoor tools, but for a limited time, Best Buy has this bundle on sale for just $700 -- that's a $400 savings.

The batteries take about 50 minutes to charge in the included charger. Run time for each tool varies. The lawn mower runs for about 45 minutes on a single charge and has a blade speed of 3,200 RPM.

The string trimmer runs for up to 80 minutes when you start with a fully charged battery, while run time for the leaf blower is about 60 minutes (with the power intensity set on low). All of the tools come with a four-year warranty.

Greenworks 16" brushless string trimmer: $298 (save $52)

This 16-inch, 80-volt, brushless string trimmer comes with one battery and a charger. You get a high- and low-speed setting, along with a responsive variable-speed trigger for on-demand power.

On a single battery charge, the trimmer will run for up to 35 minutes, which is enough time to trim up to a half-acre. Battery-recharge time takes about 30 minutes. One benefit to using Greenworks battery-powered tools is that more than 75 of the company's products are compatible with the same 80-volt battery.

Head over to Best Buy and save $52 when you purchase this Greenworks brushless string trimmer for $298. This deal is only available for a limited time.

Greenworks cordless handheld blower: $140 (save $10)

If you put off removing the leaves in your yard last fall, now's the time to handle this necessary task -- just in time for spring. This Greenworks cordless, handheld leaf blower is on sale at Best Buy for $140 -- that's $10 off.

The blower comes with one battery and a battery charger. With each fully charged battery, you get about 30 minutes of run time. Enjoy powerful cleaning, featuring 450 CFM air flow and 110 MPH air speed. This makes it easier to keep your yard, driveway and patio free from leaves and debris.

Greenworks 8"-cutting-diameter brushless straight-shaft edger: $200 (save $19)

Just in time for spring, Best Buy has cut the price of this popular Greenworks edger by $19, which brings the price down to $200. Keep in mind, this is one of the few Greenworks tools that are part of this sale that do not include a battery or charger.

With this edger, you can generate clean and crisp lines with ease and without your arms getting fatigued. Since it's battery powered, you don't need to deal with the hassle of a power cord getting in your way.

On a single battery charge, this edger will operate for up to 80 minutes. The battery will fully recharge in about 40 minutes. Choose between a high or low speed setting and take advantage of the tool's handy variable-speed trigger for on-demand power.

You also get an adjustable auxiliary handle and cushioned over-mold grip, as well as a lightweight and ergonomic design that makes this edger particularly comfortable to use.

Greenworks 10" cultivator-tiller: $300 (save $50)

Whether you're planting vegetables in a garden or replanting grass, this 10-inch, battery powered cultivator-tiller from Greenworks will make the job easier. And right now, you can save $50 when you purchase this tool from Best Buy. It's on sale for just $300 and comes with a battery and charger.

The cultivator/tiller will operate for up to 40 minutes on a full battery. With this tool, you get a 10-inch tilling width and a five-inch tilling depth. It provides up to 1,700 strikes per minute, so you can count on high-performance tilling with minimal effort.

The tool has a push-button start and relies on Greenworks' standard 80-volt battery.

Greenworks 21" self-powered lawn mower: $530 (save $50)

Few people enjoy mowing their lawn, but if this is a chore you're responsible for, you may as well make the process as fast and effortless as possible with this 21-inch, self-propelled, battery-powered lawn mower from Greenworks.

Best Buy has this popular lawn mower on sale for $530, which is $50 off. It comes with one battery and a charger. A fully charged battery will power this mower for up to 50 minutes. It features a foldable, ergonomic design that's easy to operate. You get seven height adjustments and six speed settings.

The mower's cutting width is 21 inches, while it's maximum cutting height is 3.75 inches and its minimum cutting height is 1.38 inches. Included with the mower is a single, rust-resistant blade.

Greenworks 26" cordless brushless hedge trimmer: $200 (save $50)

Another common yard work-related task involves keeping the hedges nicely trimmed. This cordless, battery powered hedge trimmer from Greenworks offers dual-action, 26-inch, laser-cut steel cutting blades that provide a 1.1-inch cutting capacity. Cutting speed is up to 3,200 strokes per minute.

For comfort, you get a 180-degree rotating rear handle that allows you to select the optimal cutting angle. The trimmer is lightweight and ergonomically designed. It comes with one battery and a charger. On a single battery charge, it'll operate efficiently for up to 60 minutes. This is the same 80-volt battery that's used by more than 75 of Greenworks' most popular tools.

For a few more days, you can purchase this Greenworks cordless, brushless hedge trimmer from Best Buy for just $200. That's a $50 discount off its usual $250 price.