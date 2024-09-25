Christmas gift ideas for husbands: 30+ memorable and useful presents he'll love

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking for the absolute best holiday gifts for your husband (or any important guy in your life) — something that shows you put a lot of effort into choosing something extra special — you're in luck. Even if your husband is tough to shop for, our in-house shopping experts have compiled this extensive list of awesome gifts we're confident your husband will be thrilled to receive.

The best gift ideas for your husband

Our goal with this gift guide is to showcase premium gift ideas that your husband might not necessarily buy for himself, but that he'll truly appreciate. For a selection of more affordable gift ideas, check out our roundup of the Best holiday gifts for dads, as well as the rest of our holiday gift ideas and deals coverage.

A gift basket with beer from around the world: Twelve Days of Christmas International Brews

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

If your husband can't resist a good beer, this unique gift basket from GourmetGiftBaskets.com allows him to sample a selection of beers from around the world.

It's also a great gift to bring to a party. Once ordered, the gift basket gets shipped directly to his door. It includes a delightful combination of quality beers and snacks designed to make him feel special.

This collection includes delicious brews from around the world and is perfect for any beer lover. The beers come with gourmet snacks such as handcrafted popcorn, flavorful nuts, beef jerky, and beef garlic sausage. This unique gift is sure to be appreciated during the festive season.

For enjoying a nearby lake: Oru Lake Sport folding kayak

Oru Kayak

Buying the guy in your life a boat can be costly -- but it doesn't have to be. Oru Kayaks offers a lineup of foldable and easily transportable kayaks that take less than three minutes to assemble (with no tools). They also weigh a mere 18 pounds. Yet, they have a weight limit of 250 pounds and can be used in any lake.

The Lake Sport model includes a floorboard, adjustable backrest, footrest and a seat designed to work perfectly with the company's optional seat cushion upgrade. Once assembled, the Lake Sport kayak is nine feet long and 32 inches wide, with a cockpit that measures 66 x 24 inches.

This version of the Oru Kayak comes with a foldable kayak, a paddle, a shoulder strap for easy transport and a dry bag. The $994 Lake Sport Performance Bundle includes a handful of additional accessories, including a comfortable gel seat cushion.

Whether the guy in your life would enjoy a calm kayaking experience for relaxation, wants to use the kayak as a way to get exercise, or enjoys fishing, the Oru Lake Sport folding kayak is a unique and versatile gift that he'll enjoy using for many years.

An automated bartender: Bartesian premium cocktail and margarita machine



Bartesian

There's something special about a custom-made cocktail from a professional bartender. Now that same experience is available at home with this automated bartender. Think of the Bartesian premium cocktail and margarita machine as being like a Keurig coffee maker that prepares premium cocktails.

There's no need for mixing and measuring to create your favorite beverages. Simply insert a drink capsule (sold separately) and make sure the tanks are filled with your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila. The Bartesian does the rest.

Each capsule is created by a master mixologist and includes the ingredients for a specific type of drink, like a margarita, whiskey sour, lemon drop, sex on the beach, Long Island iced tea, or many more. You can order a selection of capsules to create multiple types of drinks, or just stock up on just your favorites.

Enjoy dozens of premium drink options at home using a machine that mimics the talents of a professional mixologist and bartender.

For the wanna-be grilling master: Weber Searwood XL 600 Pellet Grill

Weber

Wood-pellet grills are currently wildly popular for outdoor grilling because they infuse a delicious smoke flavor into all of the food that's prepared. And when it comes to these grills, this model from Weber is one of our absolute favorites.

The Searwood XL is able to smoke, sear, roast, and more. This wood pellet grill offers a full temperature range -- from 180- to 600-degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, the Weber DirectFlame feature can create bold and flavorful sear marks and delicious golden browning.

The grill heats up in just 15 minutes and then cooks evenly. It uses intuitive digital controls and provides the user with WI-FI and Bluetooth connectivity, so the grill can be monitored and controlled remotely. Users can even see live graphs of the food's readiness, plus access readiness alerts, recipes, and more using the Weber Conenct app on any smart phone.

The Searwood XL 600 offers a variety of optional accessories including a rotisserie and griddle insert (each sold separately). We love that clean up is quick and easy thanks to the pull and clean grease and ash management system that's conveniently located at the front of the grill.

Total cooking space is a massive 972 square inches, so you can prepare food (up to 20 hamburgers) for a large group all at once. Using the Weber Searwood XL 600, the guy in your life can become a grill master in no time.

Great for holiday reading: Kobo Libra Color e-reader

Rakuten

For years, Amazon has dominated the e-reader market with its Kindle handheld e-book readers. We particularly like the bestselling Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition ($190). It features a monochrome, 6.8-inch Paperwhite display and is waterproof. While these e-reader displays could be easily viewed in any lighting situation, their displays lack color.

For the first time, however, affordable e-book readers are available with full-color e-ink displays. Recently, Rakuten expanded its lineup of handheld e-readers and the new Kobo Libra Colour. It stands apart from the competition for several reasons. It features a 7-inch, full-color, e-ink display that can easily be seen (glare-free) in any lighting situation -- such as in direct sunlight at the beach or poolside, or in a dark bedroom.

Another feature that sets this e-reader apart from the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is that it can be used with the optional Kobo Stylus 2 as a digital notepad. The user can handwrite or draw directly on the screen and save their content within custom-named digital notebooks. It's also possible to view and annotate PDF files that are imported into the e-reader. With customizable templates, the digital notebook feature can be used as a planner, diary, to-do list manager and more.

And when you pair the Kobo Libra Colour with Bluetooth headphones or earbuds, you can use the device as an audiobook and podcast player. The rechargeable battery within this e-reader lasts for weeks and it comes with enough internal storage (32GB) to hold 24,000 e-books, 150 Kobo audiobooks, or hundreds of pages worth of handwritten notes. Having a color display in an e-reader is a game changer and makes reading digital content that contains color so much more enjoyable.

A touch of style: David Yurman Meteorite signet ring in sterling silver



David Yurman

It's one thing to tell your husband that he's out of this world and that you cherish him. It's something else entirely to be able to show him. Available in all popular men's ring sizes, this unique signet ring from renowned jewelry designer David Yurman has a genuine 19mm piece of meteorite as its centerpiece. It looks masculine, sophisticated and stunning.

This piece of jewelry can coordinate with any outfit, either formal or casual, and is sure to be a conversation starter. It's something your husband will cherish and that can later be passed down as a family heirloom.

The ring will arrive artfully presented in a fawn-colored suede pouch, nested inside an outer box wrapped in a ribbon with a gift receipt included.

Add some nostalgia to music: Marantz TT-15S1 manual belt-drive premium turntable



Amazon

In the past few years, record players and turntables that play vinyl records have had a resurgence in popularity, so if your husband has a record collection from his earlier years stored in the attic or basement, giving him a premium turntable will allow him to reconnect with the unique sound quality of records (compared to streaming audio).

For someone who already has a sound system in place, the Marantz TT-15S1 manual belt-drive turntable offers a high-end way for your husband to enjoy his favorite vinyl albums in a way that captures the warmth of analog music. This turntable not only looks beautiful, it makes 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM sound fantastic. Using a floating motor, it deadens vibrations and distortions in a way that brings out an album's authentic stereo sound.

For more than 50 years, Marantz has manufactured high-end audio equipment. This turntable taps into those decades of expertise, yet uses modern technology and a contemporary design aesthetic to provide a nostalgic vinyl album listening experience your husband will truly appreciate.

Best wireless earbuds for Apple users: AirPods Pro 2

Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 2 are currently the top-of-the-line wireless earbuds in Apple's lineup. Out of the three options, this is the model we recommend the most highly because it integrates more features that enable the earbuds to produce significantly better sound quality and overall performance. Its wireless charge case supports USB-C charging. These wireless earbuds have also been approved by the FDA to serve as over-the-counter hearting aids.

With these earbuds, you get additional features like adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, a conversation awareness feature and onboard touch controls. Not to be confused with the lower-end AirPods 4, the AirPods Pro 2 use Apple's next-generation H2 headphone chip. The dust, sweat and waterproof rating of the AirPods Pro 2 is IP54, which makes them a bit more durable for those looking for earbuds for the gym.

The good news is that while their suggested retail price is $249, we've seen them regularly go on sale.

If you're confused about which version of the popular Apple AirPods is best suited to the person you're seeking a gift for, our team of consumer technology experts has written an AirPods buyer's guide for 2024 that'll help you make the right choice.

A perfect shave for your perfect man: Philips Norelco Prestige S9000 shaver

Norelco

Whether your husband has been using an electric shaver for years or has never tried one, the Philips Norelco Prestige S9000 shaver offers a smooth, close and comfortable shave. The wet/dry shaver itself is ergonomically designed and uses flexible shaver heads that pivot to conform to the user's face. The shaver also has a sensor that measures hair density 500 times per second and adapts its cutting power accordingly, so it's always as gentle as possible. We think that it feels like a face massage every time it's used.

The rechargeable battery offers up to 60 minutes of shaving time. It comes with a custom-designed wireless charging pad, as well as a cleaning system that cleans, sanitizes and lubricates the shaver after each use. Between its modern design, features that are cutting-edge and the close and gentle shave it provides, this will quickly become your husband's all-time favorite electric shaver. The included carrying case makes it easy to bring along on trips.

This is one of the most advanced electric shavers on the market. It comes with everything needed to consistently provide a gentle, smooth and close shave.

A fitness tracker worn on a finger: Oura Horizon Ring



Oura

While most fitness and sleep trackers are worn around a wrist (some resembling a smartwatch), the Oura Horizon Ring offers the same level of accuracy, but it's packed into a stylish ring designed to be worn on an index finger. Integrated within the ring are a handful of tiny sensors that measure heart rate, body temperature and other metrics, allowing it to collect and share valuable and insightful data with the Oura mobile app.

The Oura Ring is mainly a sleep and stress level tracker, but it also measures more than 20 biometric signals, making it a versatile fitness tracker that's worn 24/7. The ring itself comes in a variety of styles and colors and is made from durable and biocompatible titanium. It's also non-allergenic and waterproof. Its battery lasts up to seven days. It works with either an iPhone or any Android-based smartphone. In addition to working with its own Oura app, the ring can share data with Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Stava and other health and fitness mobile apps.

While a traditional fitness tracker looks like a piece of technological equipment being worn on a wrist, the Oura Ring is a stylish piece of unisex jewelry that collects health and fitness-related data 24/7 and then transmits it to a smartphone for analysis.

If your husband is a Samsung Galaxy smartphone user (or Android phone user for that matter), we recommend checking out the Galaxy Ring ($400). It too offers a comprehensive collection of health, fitness tracking, sleep management and stress monitoring tools.

For the guy who's always losing his shades: Ombraz armless sunglasses

Ombraz

For anyone who's athletic or active outdoors, the Ombraz sunglasses are unique. For starters, they have no arms. They're held snuggly in position using a marine-grade nylon adjustable cord. There are no hinges, screws that can loosen, or sidearms that can break. They won't fall off or slip, and they're designed to relieve pressure points on a wearer's face.

Ombraz boasts that these frames are practically indestructible. They come in a variety of styles, sizes and colors and feature a patented design that's lightweight, comfortable and that can withstand everything from harsh environments to an active lifestyle.

You can buy them from Ombraz as non-prescription sunglasses with premium lenses. Or, through Orbraz's partner, Lens & Frame Co., the Orbraz frames can be custom-fitted with any type of handcrafted polycarbonate or high index 1.67, clear, tinted, or prescription lenses, including light-responsive lenses that darken when exposed to sunlight.

For someone who spends a lot of time outdoors, the Ombraz frames with light-responsive lenses customized with your prescription are the option we recommend, but you can also choose clear, tinted or a sunglass lens option for these frames.

Introduce your husband to the pickleball craze: Selkirk Vanguard Power Air Premium Pickleball paddle



Amazon

If your husband has a competitive streak, but never fell in love with playing tennis, he might enjoy taking part in pickleball -- a sport that's currently sweeping across the country and gaining more popularity by the day. Pickleball is now played at country clubs, tennis clubs, retirement communities and even aboard cruise ships. Like tennis, playing pickleball requires a paddle.

The Selkirk Vanguard Power Air Premium Pickleball paddle is a premium option that's made from carbon fiber with a 360 proto molding and flexfoam perimeter. It's designed to be lightweight and easy to control on the court. This paddle is handcrafted in the USA and offers a 4 1/8-inch grip size. It weighs a mere 10.58 ounces. Using this paddle will give your husband a competitive edge.

This is a well-made, premium-quality pickleball paddle that's lightweight and easy to control. It's also USAPA-tested and approved for tournament play.

Upgrade his wardrobe: Untuckit wrinkle-free shirt collection



Untuckit

For the guy who wants to look fashionable throughout the holiday season and beyond, Untuckit's latest line of wrinkle-free shirts ($90 to $105) will make the perfect addition to his wardrobe.

They're made from premium materials and are super easy to care for. These shirts are just as suitable for a casual day at the office as they are for weekend wear.

Once you determine the right size for your husband, shopping for Untuckit shirts is super easy, because the company offers consistent sizing throughout all of its well-crafted products.

If you're a first-time shopper on the Untuckit website, you'll receive 20% off your first order. And if you want to upgrade your husband's entire wardrobe, Untuckit offers an impressive collection of sport coats, pants, shorts, polo shorts and more.

The perfect gift if he loves premium coffee: Jura J8 espresso machine



Saks Fifth Avenue

Not only will this espresso machine look great in any kitchen, but it'll consistently brew a nice selection of gourmet coffee drinks (and tea too). With the simple touch of a button, he will be able to brew up any of more than 15 specialty drinks, including espresso, coffee, cappuccino, flat white and latte macchiato and more. This machine uses Jura's exclusive Pulse Extraction Process to get the most flavor out of every coffee bean.

The machine has a 64-ounce water tank and a 10-ounce whole coffee bean container. It automatically grinds whole beans, then tamps and freshly brews each beverage to capture its optimum flavor and aroma. The user can customize their beverages and for cappuccinos and lattes add the perfect amount of fresh milk foam.

This is a perfect gift for a coffee connoisseur. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more versatile and high-quality coffee machine that's so easy to use. The full-color touchscreen makes preparing gourmet coffee almost as simple as ordering from Starbucks.

Help him stay warm and toasty every night: Beautyrest Hungarian white goose down comforter



Beautyrest

Designed to be used year-round, this Beautyrest comforter uses U.S.-grown cotton to create a 500-thread-count fabric outside layer, filled with a soft, light and luxurious down filling with 750 fill power. The result is a twin, queen or king-size comforter that feels like something you'd experience at a five-star hotel.

Thanks to its baffle box construction design, the down stays evenly distributed, so the comforter maintains its high level of softness and locks in body temperature. This comforter is also hypoallergenic, offers a piped edge for extra durability and makes no sound when people sleeping beneath it move around.

This comforter, along with at least one Beautyrest Harmony Lux pillow ($199 each), work nicely together (in conjunction with a quality mattress) to provide a consistently comfortable night's sleep for just about anyone.

You can expect this comforter to last for many years. It's designed with high quality and luxury in mind, yet it's surprisingly affordable.

He'll love capturing memories: GoPro Hero

Amazon

Whether the person you're shopping for enjoys participating is action-oriented adventures and wants to film every second from a first-person perspective, or they need an ultra-small camera for taking family photos or videos during vacations, the GoPro Hero is a low-cost and easy-to-use camera that generates really impressive results.

The GoPro Hero is a scaled down version of the company's flagship camera -- the GoPro Hero 13 Black ($400).

This camera can shoot up to 4K (30fps) video and capture 12MP still images. It's an entry-level action camera that can serve as either a point-and-shoot still-image camera or versatile video camera. And thanks to this camera's design, it fits in the palm of a hand or in a pocket for easy transport. It's also waterproof down to 16 feet and it features a long-lasting rechargeable battery

There are more than 35 GoPro mounts and accessories available for this camera, but it works nicely on its own, with a handheld grip, or a tabletop tripod (such the GoPro Shorty, The Handler or GoPro 3-Way 2.0). A microSD memory card is also required and sold separately.

One great feature is that after someone is done shooting, while the camera is plugged in to recharge, it automatically uploads all newly shot content to the cloud and creates a highlight video. Of course, the user can also edit their own photos and videos using the newly enhanced GoPro Quik mobile app.

The GoPro Hero features a 1.76-inch, full-color, LCD touchscreen on the back and it can operate in temperatures between 14 degrees to 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

Give him the sound of silence: Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones

Bose

Whether at home, during his commute, or at the office, sometimes a guy just needs to escape the loud and hectic world that surrounds him. While an impromptu Hawaiian vacation may not be possible, he can put on the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones and immediately block out ambient noise.

These headphones are great for just enjoying quiet, listening to any type of audio (music, podcasts, audiobooks, etc.) or participating in crystal clear hands-free phone calls via a smartphone.

This model makes audio more customizable via the Bose Music mobile app. Another major new feature, in addition to the enhanced noise cancellation, is the support for spatial audio.

We also like how the plush ear cups and headband make these headphones extremely comfy, even for extended listening sessions. Battery life is up to 24 hours, but there's a quick charge feature, so a 15-minute charge adds up to two hours of listening time with the immersive audio feature turned on. The QuietComfort Ultra headphones work with any Bluetooth-compatible smartphone, tablet, or computer. It will also pair with any of Bose's TV soundbars and allow for a private TV viewing/listening experience.

For a guy who has expensive shoes: Everknown Hyperlev levitating sneaker display stand

Everknown

If your husband has expensive sneakers he wants to show off, the Everknown Hyperlev levitating sneaker display stand offers a unique and fun way to display those shoes.

The stand can be set up on a tabletop, shelf or any flat surface, or mounted on a wall. It has integrated LED lighting and allows the sneaker being displayed to levitate and rotate in mid-air (using magnets).

For a sneaker collector who has invested hundreds or thousands of dollars in a single pair of sneakers, this levitating display is the perfect gift for showcasing that investment. The display measures 19 x 10.4 x 3.4 inches. It's made from acrylic, copper and plastic and adds a futuristic vibe to any room.

The display comes in white, black or red. It's an eye-catching way to showcase a shoe -- as if it's a work of art.

For the guy who loves to travel: TravelPro Platinum Elite carry-on



TravelPro

Travel can be stressful, but packing for a business trip or weekend getaway doesn't have to be. The TravelPro Platinum Elite carry-on is not only incredibly modern looking and stylish, but it's also durable and designed to keep all of your husband's belongings well organized and safe during his travel adventures.

This 21-inch carry-on has an expandable polycarbonate hardshell and comes in a handful of color options. It features a telescoping handle with a plush grip, eight spinner wheels and TSA-friendly locks.

The bag can hold enough clothing for a three to five-day trip and features two spacious compartments on the inside with a handy divider panel. There's even a pocket to install an optional power bank, along with a USB Type-A and USB Type-C port on the outside of the bag that can be used to keep a phone or tablet charged.

This TravelPro Platinum Elite carry-on measures 23 x 14.5 x 9.5 and is designed to fit in the overhead bin when traveling on almost any commercial airline. A 25-inch and 28-inch matching bag (designed to be checked with an airline) are sold separately.

For the outdoor enthusiast: Roka Falcon Titanium sunglasses

Roka

Roka is an online-based company that manufactures and sells high-quality eyewear that utilizes the company's own frame designs. These stylish Falcon Titanium sunglasses are available in three titanium frame colors and four polycarbonate lens colors. They can be ordered with or without a prescription.

We love these frames because they're lightweight and designed to stay on the person's face even when they're active. Whether you choose prescription or non-prescription lenses, they offer 100% UV protection. There's also an option to upgrade the polycarbonate lenses to Trivex or high-index lenses, which are more optically clear.

Roku offers dozens of stylish eyeglasses and sunglass frames. All can be ordered from the company's website, which makes it quick and easy to choose and customize your selection, upload a prescription (if applicable) and place your order. The glasses come with a 1,000-day warranty.

Free him from mowing forever: Mammotion Luba 2 AWD 1000

Amazon

Like many of the newest robotic lawn mowers, this one does not require a perimeter cable. For precision navigation, it relies on GPS, RTK and built-in 3D cameras, along with data provided by its mobile app. This allows for quick initial setup and the ability to create virtual boundaries with multiple zones.

Using the app, you can easily set up different mowing tasks for multiple work areas. This includes setting separate schedules, cutting modes and cutting heights for each zone. It handles slopes as easily as flat terrain thanks to "off-road" tires and suspension. Meanwhile, its internal cameras have a 220-degree field of view, which gives it excellent obstacle-avoidance capabilities. It can detect and avoid items as small as two inches.

One fun feature that sets the Luba 2 AWD 1000 apart from its competition is that it can -- and you're reading this right -- create lawn art. From the mobile app, you can choose different patterns or create custom designs. The mower uses advanced algorithms to adjust the cutting height and angle to recreate the pattern in your lawn.

The mower cuts grass and handles edge cutting with extreme precision, in part because of its internal technologies. On a fully charged battery, it operates for up to two hours before automatically returning to its charging dock. Since it offers an IPX6 waterproof rating, you can easily clean it with a garden hose. Other versions of the Luba 2 can handle larger lawns (up to 2.5 acres). This is not the least expensive robot mower available, but based on its performance, technology and overall quality, the Luba 2 AWD 1000 offers a really good value for the investment.

Take his golf game to the next level: Rapsodo MLM2PRO mobile launch monitor and golf simulator

Amazon

Hiring a golf pro for game improvement can be expensive. But with the Rapsodo MLM2PRO mobile launch monitor and golf simulator, your husband can enhance his game, practice more and receive expert shot analysis instantly.

This simulator offers more than 30,000 simulated courses. At the same time, it offers dual swing replay and uses a wide-angle "shot vision" camera that records a video with a shot trace. Every shot is tracked and evaluated based on 13 core metrics. It works with iPhones and Android-based smartphones.

This highly portable and user-friendly device contains an impressive golf simulator and swing analyzer. It's designed for both indoor and outdoor use, making it ideal for practice and stroke improvement.

Give him a relaxation oasis: The Hammock Throne

Yellow Leaf Hammocks

The Hammock Throne is a custom-made piece of furniture, suitable for indoors or outdoors. It features a metal base, wooden arms and a premium hammock.

The 46-inch swivel base can rotate 360 degrees, and the hammock stretches over seven feet, creating a floating sensation. You can customize the metal color, wood finish and hammock color when ordering online. Expect delivery in four to eight weeks.

This is not just a luxury hammock, it's a high-quality piece of furniture that can become a statement piece in a room, on a porch, or in a backyard.

This toy is not for kids: Lego McLaren P1

Lego

The Lego McLaren P1 (set #42172) is comprised of 3,893 pieces and is a 1: scale model of this infamous vehicle.

Your husband can immerse himself in the details as he constructs this detailed Lego set for adults (although if you have kids, they can help build this model, too). It features a recreation of the car's 7-speed gearbox with its shifter drum, its suspension and its V8 piston engine. The McLaren P1 set also features an adjustable rear wing and opening doors via their butterfly-style mechanism. Like the real-world car, this Lego Technic version features its own unique serial number, which gives the recipient access to exclusive online content.

From the fun unboxing experience to adding the finishing details, this Lego Technic set offers a rewarding challenge for adult building fans. It's an ideal present for supercar enthusiasts and McLaren fans, offering a project to enjoy and a display piece to cherish.

This is just one of the more than 100 Lego collectible model building sets designed for the 18+ crowd. Lego McLaren P1 is both fun and challenging to build. When complete, the model measures 5.5 x 23 x 9.5 inches.

Give the gift of amazing sound quality: Transparent Bluetooth speaker

Amazon

Some Bluetooth speakers simply look nice. Others generate incredibly clear and robust sound that fills a room with high-quality audio. The small Transparent Bluetooth speaker covers both bases. Not only does this speaker look like a futuristic and portable piece of art, it's aluminum and tempered glass design, combined with advanced audio components, allows it to produce rich sound with a wide soundstage.

This beautiful, app-controlled wireless speaker will not only capture someone's attention from a design and visual aesthetic, but it'll also immerse them in their favorite audio using two three-inch, full-range, amplified Class-D drivers that deliver 15 watts of audio power each. The unit offers an IPX2 water resistance rating, so while it should never be used outdoors in the rain, it can overcome getting splashed by a small amount of water.

The unit, measuring 10.55 x 7.99 x 3.74 inches and weighing 7.28 pounds, supports Bluetooth 5.0. Choose from metal, white or black finishes. The small Transparent speaker, with its modular design, is future-proof, allowing easy component replacement for technological advancements.

This is truly the most visually stunning portable Bluetooth speaker our tech experts have come across. We also love the sound quality it produces. This speaker is not just an investment in quality sound, it's a piece of art that will visually enhance the decor in whatever room it's placed in.

And there's a Transparent turntable too

Transparent

Transparent offers a variety of uniquely designed and higher-end home audio products. If you're looking for a turntable, your husband will love the modern-looking Transparent turntable ($1,300) which is pre-mounted with an Ortofon OM5E cartridge, elliptical diamond stylus and Bluetooth 5.0 module. The turntable is designed to play 33 1/3 and 45 RPM vinyl records while generating a sound quality that will allow your husband's older record collection to sound incredible.

This is a high-end, modern and incredible-sounding take on a traditional turntable that will bring new life to your husband's vinyl record collection.

For the avid note taker: reMarkable Paper Pro

reMarkable

The first thing your husband will notice when removing the reMarkable Paper Pro from its packaging is just how lightweight and thin the device is. Yet, he'll enjoy using the device's impressively large, 11.8 inch color digital ink display that's glare-free. The included stylus connects to the e-reader using a magnet and quickly recharges while it's connected.

The Paper Pro's display is more responsive and smooth than what we've seen from competing full-color digital ink displays. It relies on E Ink Gallery 3 technology and is able to showcase more accurate colors than many other full-color e-readers, without causing eye strain that is common with many LED and LCD displays found in tablets and laptops. The handwriting experience is very similar in feel to writing on paper using a pen thanks to the screen's texture and the design of the stylus. Yet, you can change the color, style and thickness of the virtual link with a few on-screen taps.

As an e-reader, any e-books available in either the industry-standard ePub or PDF file formats work fine with this device. However, if you want to be able to customize the size of the text and choose the font an e-book is displayed in, choose e-books in the ePub file format. Any PDF documents viewed on the Paper Pro (as with any device) retain the format and appearance they were created with.

Compared to other digital notepads that also serve as e-readers, this model has a more intuitive interface that runs using reMarkable's proprietary operating system. As an e-reader, the device lacks some of the functionality you'd get from an Amazon Kindle. It's not waterproof, nor is it designed to play audiobooks or podcasts. Much more emphasis has been put on note-taking and digital notepad functionality, as well as viewing and being able to annotate full-color PDF documents and files.

We're huge fans of the Paper Pro's design and overall performance, but instead of having an online e-book store of its own, you'll need to find and acquire your e-books from independent sources, such as ebooks.com or BAM! Books-A-Million e-book store. As a note-taking tool and digital notepad, this is hands-down the best we've seen.

For a guy who relies on dry cleaners: LG Studio Styler Smart Steam Clothing Care System



LG

If your husband spends big bucks on dry cleaning, here's a chance for him to save some serious cash over the long term. LG's Studio Styler is a steam closet that sanitizes, deodorizes and removes wrinkles with the press of a button. Yes, it's that easy.

Simply hang garments in this compact, closet-shaped device, turn it on and walk away. Without using harsh chemicals, the LG Studio Styler relies on steam to do the work of a professional dry cleaning service. In addition to the powerful steam, the LG Styler shakes off dust, odors, and allergens (like pollen and pet dander) using three moving hangers. The unit also has a built in, door-mounted pants press that smoothes and restores creases, keeping pants looking their best.

The LG Styler works with LG's ThinQ mobile app so it can be controlled and monitored remotely using a smartphone. When operational, it generates less than 40 decibels of noise. This is one of our favorite appliances that LG offers, because it's so simple and convenient to use.

Dramatically boost his TV viewing experience: Samsung 8K Neo QLED QN900D TV

Samsung

The 2024 Samsung NEO QLED 8K (QN900D) represents the very best of what 8K technology and AI-based upscaling has to offer. As soon as he watches any live sporting event or his favorite blockbuster movies on this TV, the guy in your life will see firsthand exactly what we mean.

We love this 8K TV for so many reasons, starting with its thin and bezel-less design. But it's the picture quality that's truly stunning.

As you watch any native 4K content, this TV upscales the visuals, so what you see are incredibly bright, vivid and accurate colors combined with fluid motion and a remarkable level of contrast and depth. When this TV relies on its upscaling capabilities, it's also using 512 AI neural networks in real time, along with an AI-based motion enhancer and auto HDR remastering.

In simple language: All this creates visuals like you've never seen before on a consumer TV. Combine this with Dolby Atmos and object-tracking sound, and your viewing experience is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

For true sports fans who what the most detailed and fluid home viewing, this is the TV you want. A 65-inch ($4,000) and 85-inch ($6,000) version of this 2024 model 8K TV are also available.

Casual footwear for comfort and style: Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe

Sperry

Featuring a durable leather construction and a 360-degree lacing system, the Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe provides all-day comfort and a classic style that coordinates with almost any casual or even formal outfit. This shoe comes in a variety of colors and provides excellent wet/dry traction -- whether your husband is on the deck of a boat or socializing at a family gathering.

The Original Boat Shoe is just one of several timeless shoe styles your husband will love wearing. We're also fans of the Newman Oxford Dress Shoe ($95) and the Cold Bay Thinsulate water-resistant chukka boots ($120)

How to pick the perfect gift for your husband

Every man is different and has his own interests, personality and lifestyle. That's why it'll probably take a bit of creativity and thought to choose the perfect gift for the most important guys in your life -– especially if your husband already has everything.

Are you looking for a funny or lighthearted gift?

Do you want a sentimental gift he'll cherish?

Will he appreciate a functional gift?

If he has a hobby, like golf or outdoor grilling, would a related gift be appreciated?

Would he prefer a gift that he'd never buy for himself?

Does the man you're shopping for prefer gifts that can enhance his well-being?

Do you want to present a gift that's truly over-the-top and shows you've spared no expense?

If a gift needs to be custom-made or shipped from a company other than Amazon (which typically offers two-day or faster Prime shipping), be sure to schedule your shopping accordingly.