Early Black Friday deals at Target: Our 10 favorite sales to shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The season of giving has begun, and Target wants to make sure you have the best sales to shop from, with major savings on tech, toys, kitchen appliances and more, don't miss out on these early Black Friday deals. Getty Images

This holiday season, Target is kicking off Black Friday early with the introduction of its week-long Holiday Best deals. Starting Oct. 31, every Sunday Target is unveiling new weekly deals on select items. Any product bearing the "Holiday Best" label will be marked at Target's lowest planned price of the season, but if, by some holiday miracle, a deal drops even lower later on, Target's holiday price match guarantee will let shoppers retroactively price match products through Dec. 24.

We looked through all of Target's current Black Friday deals and picked out 10 of our favorite deals you can shop right now. If you want to view the full list of Black Friday sale merchandise at Target, tap the button.

In addition to the featured deals below, be sure to check out Target's selection of flash deals that expire today.

Between supply chain disruptions and severe shipping delays, you'll want to finish your holiday shopping as early as possible this year. If you're looking to check off all the boxes on the wishlist before it's too late, Target's early Black Friday Holiday Best deals -- along with the early Black Friday sales at other big-box retailers -- are a great option. And if time is really of the essence, Target customers can get same-day delivery through Shipt, or pick-up online orders in store the same day.

With sales on the latest tech, entertainment, kitchen appliances and more, this week of Target's early Black Friday deals is great for gifting -- no matter who the recipient is. Check back weekly to make sure you don't miss out on the best of Target's Holiday Best.

Here are our favorite early Black Friday deals at Target you can shop right now.

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones: $150

Target

Looking for a good Black Friday deal on headphones? These high-performance, wireless earphones are sweat- and water-resistant; have adjustable, secure-fit hooks to maximize comfort; and are equipped with volume and track controls on both earbuds for extra convenience. The earbuds have a battery life of up to nine hours without a charging case and up to 24 hours with one. They can also be revived for an extra 1.5 hours of battery time with a Fast Fuel five-minute charge when low on power.

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones, $150 (regularly $250)

Bose QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling wireless headphones II: $179

Target

These noise-canceling headphones have 20 hours of battery life and a noise-rejecting dual microphone system, so you can turn even the most chaotic spaces into a work, relaxation or just plain quiet environment.

Bose QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling wireless headphones II, $179 (regularly $300)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): $25

Target

With the Google Nest Mini, switching on a light or turning up the music is as easy as saying, "Hey, Google."

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation), $25 (regularly $49)

PowerXL 5-quart single basket air fryer: $80

Target

Save big on this single basket air fryer from air-fryer brand PowerXL. With its space-saving design and digital control panels, cooking healthier fried food with little to no oil will be more convenient than ever.

PowerXL 5-quart single basket air fryer, $80 (regularly $120)

Roku streaming stick 4K 2021: $30

Target

With its new sleek and discreet design for 2021, the Roku stick blends seamlessly with any TV set-up to transform it into a smart and convenient streaming experience. Thanks to long-range Wi-Fi connection and voice-control capabilities, catching up on all the best shows on Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix and Hulu is a snap.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $30 (regularly $50)

Ninja Foodi power blender and processor system: $140

Target

The Ninja Foodi power blender and processor system can take care of practically any blending needs, from an extra-thick smoothie bowl to pizza dough. Variable speed control and six preset blending programs provide as much, or as little, customization as needed to make the best possible smoothies, juices, cocktails and more.

Ninja Foodi power blender and processor system, $140 (regularly $180)

TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV: $180

Target

Enhance your home theater with this frameless 720p smart TV that maximizes screen space and allows you to stream, control and even share content to your TV with Apple Airplay. This TV also works with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV, $180 (regularly $210)

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: $150

Target

The Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones offer an adjustable and comfortable design, up to 40 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel charging that revives headphones for three hours after just five minutes of charging.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones, $150 (regularly $200)

HP 15.6" Laptop with Windows Home in S mode: $430

Target

Upgrade your remote work set up with this reliable, light and long-lasting Windows 10 laptop with fast charging technology to make it easy to work from anywhere. It comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB SSD storage. Plus, enjoy a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it becomes available.

HP 15.6" Laptop with Windows Home in S mode (256GB), $430 (regularly $530)

Keurig K-Slim single-serve K-cup pod coffee maker: $99

Target

Save on counter space and coffee shop bills with this Keurig K-Slim single-serve K-cup pod coffee maker.

Keurig K-Slim single-serve K-cup pod coffee maker, $99 (regularly $120)

Related content from CBS Essentials: