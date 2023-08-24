Dyson's special-edition holiday colorway is here, and it's still in stock now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dyson's special-edition holiday colorway is here, and it's a rose gold lover's dream. Both the Dyson Airwrap and the Supersonic hair dryer now come in the colorway blue-blush. The blue-hued device features rose gold buttons, perfect for the rose gold fan in your life. These hair tools are currently still in stock, but they sell out fast. So hurry -- check out the special-edition Dyson colorway while you still can.

Get the blowout look at home with Dyson's cult-favorite Airwrap, pictured above in the new blue-blush colorway. It comes with six attachments to curl, blow dry and straighten. Don't be thrown off by the term "complete long" in this Airwrap's name on the site. This is the latest and only Airwrap that Dyson currently sells, and it comes with attachments for all hair lengths.

"I really paid attention to using the cooling setting, pinning the curl in place, then letting the curls go, spraying them with hairspray and then a finishing anti frizz spray/hair oil after I was all done and running my fingers through it," a Dyson reviewer says. "WOW!!!! this will be my new best friend. Everybody asked if I went to the salon."

What we like about the Dyson airwrap:

Dyson hair products promise less heat damage. The Airwrap measures airflow temperature over 40 times a second, keeping its temperature under 302 degrees Fahrenheit at all times.

The special-edition gift set comes with a presentation case worth $60. When you purchase on the Dyson site, you can also add a complimentary gift worth up to $40 to your order at checkout.

The lightweight Dyson Supersonic hair dryer also now comes in blue-blush.

The quiet, quick-drying Dyson Supersonic hair dryer promises to be less damaging to your locks. It measures its air temperature more than 40 times a second to regulate its heat. It also claims to increase smoothness and shine and decrease frizz and flyaways.

It comes with five magnetic styling attachments for all hair types. It has three speed settings and four heat settings.

This special-edition hair dryer gift set also comes with a presentation case worth $60 and a complimentary gift worth up to $40 at checkout.

Is $430 out of your budget? You can now buy the Dyson Supersonic Origin hair dryer, which comes with only one attachment, to save you cash. It's $300. This hair dryer is ideal for those who like to keep it simple or men with short hair, for example. Unfortunately, it does not come in the new blue-blush colorway.

